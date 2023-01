FLINT, Mich - Former Flint Fire Chief Raymond Barton has filed a lawsuit against Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley. According to a news release, the $10 million lawsuit is being filed because Barton claims he was fired by Neeley for his refusal to falsify documents in connection with the death of two children who died following a house fire.

FLINT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO