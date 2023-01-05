Jerrica SNAP is for ALL families with children (or not) that meet income requirements based on your household size. If your kids are 15yo+ and YOUR income is over the program limits for your household size than I suggest your big kids (15yo+) get a job to help buy food or you adjust their eating habits via the type food you buy. If that's not possible than you may need to teach them a valuable lesson they should've learned well before now and that's 3 MEALS (3 course+ home cooked) a day with 1 SNACK (a fruit, popcorn, snack cake, small bag of chips etc.) in-between and minimize the "quick fix frozen snack/food" you buy. If that doesn't work, they'd be some hungry souls in my house to learn the value in my pockets determines what, when, where, and how they're supposed to eat. End of discussion... PERIOD!
What I don’t understand is how they are only giving them to people who have children under 7yr old but these big kids are the ones eating you out of a house and home
With the prices going up at all grocery stores, you don’t even get your money’s worth no more. The extra Foodstamp that we families have been getting helps so to end the process of extra stamps will hurt a lot of proverty struggling families. Congress I feel should reconsider their decision.
