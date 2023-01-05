Decision on Pre-Trial Fairness Act not expected till April, SA Karlin weighs in on what this means for Knox County

(The Center Square) – Illinois lawmakers are moving forward with a proposed ban on future sales of certain semi-automatic guns and magazines with more than 12 rounds. In the early morning hours Friday, the Illinois House passed a bill that would ban more than 100 types of assault weapons, including certain handguns and rifles. The vote happened just before 1 a.m. with Gov. J.B. Pritzker on hand for the entire debate.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO