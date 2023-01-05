Read full article on original website
Area Basketball Schedule for Friday, January 6, 2023
IN HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL TONIGHT…GLASGOW VISITS ALLEN COUNTY-SCOTTSVILLE FOR A GIRL/BOY 15TH DISTRICT DOUBLEHEADER WITH THE GIRLS GETTING STARTED AT 6:00. WE’LL HAVE THE BROADCAST ON WCLU 103.1 AND 1490, WILLIE 94.1 AND 102.3, ONLINE AT WCLURADIO.COM OR ON THE WCLU APP. THOSE ATTENDING THE GAME IN SCOTTSVILLE WILL BE ABLE TO LISTEN INSIDE THE GYM ON WCLU SPORTS PLUS AT 97.3.
Zelda V Fields Elmore
Zelda V Fields Elmore, daughter of the late Johnnie Edwin Fields and Anna V Bloyd Fields, was born on Wednesday, June 20, 1928 in Green County and passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 in Elizabethtown. She was 94 years, 6 months, and 15 days of age. She had made...
Norma Ann Parnell
Norma Ann Parnell, 88 of Edmonton passed away Thursday, January 5, 2022 surrounded by. her loving family at Barren County Health Care in Glasgow. She was born, February 21, 1934. in Edmonton to the late Rollin and Ruby Fields Harper. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by sister...
Hannah Rose Lloyd
Hannah Rose Lloyd, age 60, of Summer Shade passed away on January 5, 2023 at the Hospice House in Bowling Green, Kentucky. She was born on September 14, 1962 in Fontana, California to the late Louise Branham Rose and Bob Rose. She is survived by her husband, Timmy Lloyd of...
George E. Lang
George E. Lang of Munfordville passed away the morning of January 6th in the ER at The Medical Center at Caverna. He was the son of the late George L. and Florence Sheehan Lang. He was married to Rose Marie Carrao Lang until her death on April 10, 2000. George...
Nell Doris Waller Glover
Nell Doris Waller Glover, 79, Glasgow, KY passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on January 5, 2023. She was born June 29, 1943 in Barren County, a daughter of the late Lee and Jewell Garrett Waller. She was united in marriage on January 21, 1962 to Delmer Glover.
Dennis Earl Gentry
Dennis Earl Gentry, 63, of Tompkinsville,KY passed away Friday, January 6th, at Signature HealthCare of Monroe County. Dennis was born in Tompkinsville, KY on January 18, 1959, a son of the late Wanda Jean (Turner) and Carlos Earl Gentry. He was a 1978 graduate of Gamaliel High School. He worked...
Windell James Carter
Windell James Carter, 92, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Wednesday, January 4th, at Monroe County Medical Center. Windell was born in Tompkinsville, KY on August 27, 1930, a son of the late Gladys (Pickerell) and Earl Railey Carter. On July 9, 1950, he married Geraldine Turner in Franklin, KY. He...
North Jackson Elementary music teacher dies in car crash along North Jackson Highway
MAGNOLIA — A Hart County woman is dead after a car crash Friday along North Jackson Highway. She was also a music educator at North Jackson Elementary. Kentucky State Police said they were notified of the crash involving two vehicles in the 7000 block of the highway around 4 p.m. Friday. One of the vehicles was a Hart County school bus, according to a news release from KSP.
Edna C. Railey
Edna C. Railey, 93, Glasgow, passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023 at the NHC Healthcare Center. Born July 20, 1929 at Mt. Hermon, KY, she was the daughter of the late Bascum C. Proffitt and Mary Patterson Proffitt. Mrs. Railey was a retired educator with Glasgow City Schools and a...
Richard Lynn “Stitch” Poland
Richard Lynn “Stitch” Poland, 63, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Wednesday, January 4th, surrounded by his family at Monroe County Medical Center. Stitch was born in Tompkinsville, KY on January 19, 1959, a son of the late Jean (Chappell) and Ed Poland. He owned and ran Richard Poland...
Kenika Jo Hernandez
Kenika Jo Hernandez, 48, Glasgow, passed away Thursday January 5, 2023, at Bowling Green Medical Center. She was the daughter of the late Paul and Nellie Jackson Wilson. She is survived by four children: Tyler Hernandez (Helena), Stephine Wood, Ciara Paul, Dailisha Paul; five grandchildren: Jayvion Nuckols, Zayden Wood, Carter Hernandez, Jasiah Wood, and Chloe Hernandez. She is also survived by multiple siblings.
Mildred Harp Webb
Mildred Harp Webb, age 82 of Sweeden, departed this life on Friday, January 6, 2023 at Edmonson Center in Brownsville. The Edmonson County native was born on August 27, 1940 to the late Theodore “Jack” and Effie Harp. Mildred was married to Walter Edward Webb for 56 years until he preceded her in death in 2013.
Lori Anne Boyd
Lori Anne Boyd, 51, of Smiths Grove passed away at 7:09 PM Jan. 6, 2023 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green. The Edmonson County native was a small business owner, a factory worker; a US Army veteran and a 1989 ECHS graduate. She was the daughter of the late Larry M. Vincent and Fonda Gale Downs Vincent of Leitchfield, who survives. She was preceded in death by grandparents, Lola and Norman Downs and Regnal and Nona Vincent; a cousin, Johnathan Downs; and an aunt, Doris Meredith.
William Thomas Thompson
William Thomas Thompson, 64, of Lafayette, TN, passed away Tuesday, January 3rd, at Macon County Community Hospital. William was born on April 25, 1958, a son of the late Feda Ann Carter and Willard Estus Thompson. William is survived by a daughter, Elizabeth Ann Thompson; three sisters, Betty Jo Smith,...
Royse puts forth slew of appointments to city positions
GLASGOW — The Glasgow City Council is expected to vote soon on several appointments to local boards, commissions and city government jobs put forth by Mayor Henry Royse. The meeting, slated for Jan. 9, will be the first of the year for the new mayor and the nine councilmembers. Max Marion is the lone newcomer to the group of city legislators. The other eight served last term, too. Those members include Joe Trigg, Terry Bunnell, Freddie Norris, Marna Kirkpatrick, James “Happy” Neal, Marna Kirkpatrick, Patrick Gaunce, and Chasity Lowery.
