ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence County, SC

Sheriff: Student pushed off balcony at South Carolina high school; principal releases statement

By Kevin Accettulla, Tanya Pinette
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sNo9v_0k4a92i100

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A student suffered from a sprained knee and wrist Wednesday after being pushed off a balcony at West Florence High School, according to a statement from the school principal.

The school’s resource officer responded to stop a fight when the student went over the balcony, Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye said.

Principal Matthew Dowdell released a statement about the incident.

“Today shortly after 2nd block, two West Florence students had an isolated incident in the front of the building. This exchange became physical and resulted in one student falling off of the front balcony. Administrators and nurses responded immediately to this incident and called EMS, who arrived quickly and took the student to McLeod Hospital for further evaluation. The student has already been released to his parents with a sprained knee and wrist. The other student was taken to the principal’s office to start our investigation. After the investigation concluded, all evidence was released to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The event was isolated between these two students and was immediately taken care of. West Florence prides itself on keeping our school a safe learning environment,” Dowdell said.

Joye said one student has been detained.

No other details were immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
WCBD Count on 2

1 in custody, 1 injured following shooting in Andrews

ANDREWS, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was arrested following a reported shooting in Georgetown County on Sunday. According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a reported shooting at a residence on Smokethorn Street Sunday afternoon. Details are limited but deputies say the incident left one injured with a gunshot wound to the […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Man wanted in deadly Robeson County shooting, assault

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man is wanted after a deadly shooting and assault Saturday night in Robeson County, according to the sheriff’s office. Trevion M. Cooper, 25, of St. Pauls is wanted by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office on charges of first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. Deputies […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WIS-TV

Deputies search for missing 15-year-old Pawleys Island boy

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager. Matthew Henry, 15, was last seen at approximately 11:30 p.m. Saturday, deputies say. A family member told investigators he first noticed Henry wasn’t in his room at 5 a.m. Sunday.
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
wpde.com

Police investigating after body found in Florence as homicide

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating after a body was found along the area of the 600 block of Brunson Street in Florence. Police say initially they responded to the area on a cardiac arrest call. Upon arrival, officers located a deceased victim at the scene. The...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Deputies investigating shooting incident near St. Pauls in Robeson Co.

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Sheriff Burnis Wilkins confirms the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide/Crime Scene unit is on the scene of a shooting incident in the area of Ballance Farm Road and Maple Leaf Drive outside of St. Pauls. More information will be provided as the investigation...
WBTW News13

Man shot to death in Lumberton, police say

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — An unresponsive man found in the road Thursday evening by Lumberton police had been shot multiple times, police said. Officers found the man shortly before 7 p.m. at the intersection of Carver and Edgewood streets after they were dispatched to investigate a report of gunshots in the area, police said. He […]
LUMBERTON, NC
News19 WLTX

Sumter teen who left home Friday night found safe

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter officers say a teen who went missing from his home after a disagreement has been found and is OK. According to a statement from the Sumter Police Department, the teen was last seen leaving his West Oakland Avenue home around 9:45 p.m. Authorities confirmed to...
SUMTER, SC
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina

If you live in South Carolina and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in South Carolina that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
SPARTANBURG, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

29K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy