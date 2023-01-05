Amazon launched Amazon Aware in March to help customers shop for more sustainable apparel, home and beauty essentials. Now the same range is being accused of “greenwashing on a grotesque scale” after it emerged that the so-called “thoughtfully designed” items are being swaddled in a surfeit of plastic and paper packaging. The revelation comes courtesy of the Telegraph, which ordered 20 of the line’s 103 products, which have organic, recycled or bio-based origins and are available in Canada, Europe and the United States. All but the recycled toilet paper hailed from far-flung countries such as Pakistan and Vietnam, requiring copious amounts...

