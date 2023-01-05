Read full article on original website
Amazon Accused of ‘Greenwashing on a Grotesque Scale’
Amazon launched Amazon Aware in March to help customers shop for more sustainable apparel, home and beauty essentials. Now the same range is being accused of “greenwashing on a grotesque scale” after it emerged that the so-called “thoughtfully designed” items are being swaddled in a surfeit of plastic and paper packaging. The revelation comes courtesy of the Telegraph, which ordered 20 of the line’s 103 products, which have organic, recycled or bio-based origins and are available in Canada, Europe and the United States. All but the recycled toilet paper hailed from far-flung countries such as Pakistan and Vietnam, requiring copious amounts...
Do Garden Vegetable Seeds Expire?
Seeds do expire (germination rate goes through the floor), but several factors influence “when,” and even then, that so-called expiration date is a guesstimate. Many people mistakenly think a date written on the seed packet backside and is an expiration date. Seeds are alive and able to be stored for several years while retaining their germination viability if kept under the right conditions.
