Murfreesboro, TN

saturdaydownsouth.com

Tre’Vez Johnson, former Florida DB, announces SEC commitment

Tre’Vez Johnson has found a new home, and the former Florida defensive back is staying in the SEC East. Johnson committed to Missouri on Sunday night, he announced on social media. Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz wrote on Twitter on Sunday evening, “the TIGERS are gonna hit the daily double.”
COLUMBIA, MO
Evan Crosby

10 Jacksonville Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour

Jacksonville, Fl. - Many people might be surprised to know that Jacksonville, not Miami, is actually the largest city in Florida. Furthermore, the Jacksonville area is home to a fast-growing economy and strong job market supported by several key industries like advanced manufacturing, biomedical and health, financial services, IT and innovation, and transportation and logistics.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

VyStar completes acquisition of another local credit union

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — VyStar Credit Union announced it’s acquiring First Coast Federal Credit Union, a credit union headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. According to their press release, First Coast Federal has approximately 1,700 members and $11.2 million in assets. “As we welcome First Coast Federal members to VyStar, we...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Eagles coming to the First Coast in March

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Eagles are coming to the First Coast!. Don Henley, Joe Walsh, and Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill have extended the band’s “Hotel California” Tour with additional 2023 shows. One of those shows is scheduled for Jacksonville on March 25. Tickets for...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Cenntro building-out Jacksonville factory and showroom

Cenntro Automotive is building-out its separate factory and showroom in Jacksonville. The city issued two permits Jan. 4 for the electric utility vehicle manufacturer in West and South Jacksonville. New Jersey-based Cenntro Electric Group Ltd. makes light and medium-duty commercial electric vehicles designed for delivery, maintenance and warehouse uses by...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JSO: Man shot in hip on West Jacksonville area

JACKSONVILL, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported shooting in the West Jacksonville area at 1200 Melson Ave. JSO reports that around 2:30 p.m. Officers responded to 1200 Melson Ave. due to a reported person shot. Reportedly an argument between the victim and the suspect...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Flagler County Veteran of the Week: Danny Peyton

If you would like to submit a Veteran of the Week for publication, send the details below, and photos, to [email protected]. Rank/Occupation: Lance corporal/anti-tank assaultman. Hometown: Leesburg, Virginia. Danny Peyton was an apprentice carpenter before enlisting in the Marine Corps. In the Corps, he was assigned to Camp Lejeune,...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

What is a Bomb Cyclone and the Pineapple Express?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The terms Bomb Cyclone and Pineapple Express have been used over the past few weeks when describing the severe storms impacting the U.S.A West Coast. For the casual observer you would be forgiven in thinking these are made up terms to hype up the weather forecast, but in reality they are official meteorological terms use din forecasting.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
pontevedrarecorder.com

Southern Rock mourns the man who saved Hell House’s legacy

GREEN COVE SPRINGS — Adam Hartle planned to put a historic marker on the only empty lot in Edgewater Landing where the legendary Hell House once stood. Hartle bought the lot two years ago to preserve Southern Rock's history and the legacy of Lynyrd Skynyrd. The marker’s been purchased,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JSO reveals results of ‘long-term narcotics investigation’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office revealed the “conclusion of a long-term narcotics investigation” on Wednesday evening. Sheriff T.K. Waters said the four-month long “Operation Decrypted” led to the arrest of 15 major drug traffickers. In addition to people arrested locally, there were also alleged traffickers arrested in California, Georgia, South Carolina and Virginia.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JSO: Man injured in unknown shooting on Northside Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported a man has been shot in North Jacksonville in the area of Harts Rd. and Dunn Ave. JSO reports that around 7:00 p.m. Officers received information from a local hospital in connection to a male in his 20′s with a gunshot wound.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

