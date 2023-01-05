Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tre’Vez Johnson, former Florida DB, announces SEC commitment
Tre’Vez Johnson has found a new home, and the former Florida defensive back is staying in the SEC East. Johnson committed to Missouri on Sunday night, he announced on social media. Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz wrote on Twitter on Sunday evening, “the TIGERS are gonna hit the daily double.”
The best barbecue spot in Florida, according to Food Network
The Food Network released its report showcasing the best barbecue restaurants in each of the 50 states. They explained how Florida's pick is unlike any other in the South.
Serving Jacksonville's senior citizens, one meal at a time
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jaguars and their fans hope they're celebrating a win Saturday night, but there is guaranteed to be a celebration at halftime of the game. A local program called Meals on Wings will take center stage during the biggest Jaguars game in five years. It's a...
10 Jacksonville Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Jacksonville, Fl. - Many people might be surprised to know that Jacksonville, not Miami, is actually the largest city in Florida. Furthermore, the Jacksonville area is home to a fast-growing economy and strong job market supported by several key industries like advanced manufacturing, biomedical and health, financial services, IT and innovation, and transportation and logistics.
Action News Jax
VyStar completes acquisition of another local credit union
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — VyStar Credit Union announced it’s acquiring First Coast Federal Credit Union, a credit union headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. According to their press release, First Coast Federal has approximately 1,700 members and $11.2 million in assets. “As we welcome First Coast Federal members to VyStar, we...
Eagles coming to the First Coast in March
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Eagles are coming to the First Coast!. Don Henley, Joe Walsh, and Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill have extended the band’s “Hotel California” Tour with additional 2023 shows. One of those shows is scheduled for Jacksonville on March 25. Tickets for...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Cenntro building-out Jacksonville factory and showroom
Cenntro Automotive is building-out its separate factory and showroom in Jacksonville. The city issued two permits Jan. 4 for the electric utility vehicle manufacturer in West and South Jacksonville. New Jersey-based Cenntro Electric Group Ltd. makes light and medium-duty commercial electric vehicles designed for delivery, maintenance and warehouse uses by...
Action News Jax
Woman speaks out after her sister was hit by car on Matthews Bridge in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville woman is fighting for her life after she was hit by a car while trying to fix a flat tire on the Matthews Bridge Tuesday Morning. Action News Jax spoke with the woman’s sister who says weather conditions played a big factor in her sister’s injuries.
Funeral held for Sofia Cardona, 5th grader killed in Nocatee
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Update: First Coast News is choosing not to stream the funeral out of respect for the family. Family and community members gathered Friday to remember Sofia Cardona, the Nocatee 5th grader who died shortly before the new year. A visitation was held from 3 to 4...
Action News Jax
DCPS’ first ever “school showcase Saturday” offers early enrollment opportunities for parents
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Today, parents got the opportunity to enroll their child or children into this upcoming school year. It was a chance for parents and students to learn what their classroom would look like up close and personal. “Welcome to Duval County Public Schools,” says DeVonne Lampkin.
Action News Jax
JSO: Man shot in hip on West Jacksonville area
JACKSONVILL, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported shooting in the West Jacksonville area at 1200 Melson Ave. JSO reports that around 2:30 p.m. Officers responded to 1200 Melson Ave. due to a reported person shot. Reportedly an argument between the victim and the suspect...
palmcoastobserver.com
Flagler County Veteran of the Week: Danny Peyton
If you would like to submit a Veteran of the Week for publication, send the details below, and photos, to [email protected]. Rank/Occupation: Lance corporal/anti-tank assaultman. Hometown: Leesburg, Virginia. Danny Peyton was an apprentice carpenter before enlisting in the Marine Corps. In the Corps, he was assigned to Camp Lejeune,...
What is a Bomb Cyclone and the Pineapple Express?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The terms Bomb Cyclone and Pineapple Express have been used over the past few weeks when describing the severe storms impacting the U.S.A West Coast. For the casual observer you would be forgiven in thinking these are made up terms to hype up the weather forecast, but in reality they are official meteorological terms use din forecasting.
pontevedrarecorder.com
Southern Rock mourns the man who saved Hell House’s legacy
GREEN COVE SPRINGS — Adam Hartle planned to put a historic marker on the only empty lot in Edgewater Landing where the legendary Hell House once stood. Hartle bought the lot two years ago to preserve Southern Rock's history and the legacy of Lynyrd Skynyrd. The marker’s been purchased,...
Action News Jax
Efforts to increase recruitment into the military for 2023 after struggling for years
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The military has been struggling to meet its recruiting requirements for the last couple of years. One local recruiter is doing everything he can to bring more officers into the force. “You can talk education, you can talk the many countries I’ve been to, the deployments...
Time to decide: School choice deadlines approaching for Duval students
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — School choice deadlines are coming up for Duval County students. This affects more than 120,000 students in the county and that means parents need to make sure you have your decisions in by the deadline of February 28th. Find out more about your options here. All...
Action News Jax
JSO reveals results of ‘long-term narcotics investigation’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office revealed the “conclusion of a long-term narcotics investigation” on Wednesday evening. Sheriff T.K. Waters said the four-month long “Operation Decrypted” led to the arrest of 15 major drug traffickers. In addition to people arrested locally, there were also alleged traffickers arrested in California, Georgia, South Carolina and Virginia.
Action News Jax
JSO: Man injured in unknown shooting on Northside Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported a man has been shot in North Jacksonville in the area of Harts Rd. and Dunn Ave. JSO reports that around 7:00 p.m. Officers received information from a local hospital in connection to a male in his 20′s with a gunshot wound.
Jacksonville Fire and Rescue crews save manatee stuck in St. John's River
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Fire and Rescue crews assisted a manatee who was caught during low tide in the mud banks along the St. John's River on Saturday. The manatee was caught near Metro Park across from the stadium in the evening. JFRD said it was "not your everyday rescue" but they were happy to assist.
Jacksonville restaurant temporarily closed for ‘vermin activity’
Jacksonville restaurant temporarily closed.Photo byJohnny Louis/Getty Images. Mr. Crab, 1161 Lane Ave. in Jacksonville, was temporarily closed last week when restaurant inspectors found evidence of “vermin activity” during a Dec. 27 inspection, according to an email from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation.
