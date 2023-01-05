ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Herald-Tribune

Avoid these common mistakes with your investment portfolio in 2023 | The Rational Investor

Last year was a debacle for many investors. Those who persevered and focused their portfolios on U.S. stocks likely lost, at least on paper, close to 20%; those who panicked and sold turned these paper losses into realized losses. Foreign equities did even worse than U.S. ones. Even those that focused their portfolios on U.S. bonds suffered significant losses. ...
retrofitmagazine.com

Guardian Glass to Acquire Vortex Glass

Guardian Glass and Vortex Glass have announced an agreement for Guardian to acquire the assets of Vortex, a Miami fabrication business. The transaction is expected to close on Jan. 23, 2023. Vortex offers laminated and insulated glass that meets the stringent Florida Building Code for hurricane impacts, and supplies Florida...
MIAMI, FL

