Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Miami, FL: Shots fired, 10 people injured at French Montana music video shootA. M. RayMiami Gardens, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Pompano BeachTed RiversPompano Beach, FL
All the Tamales and More at Chela's Mexican Restaurant & BarJ.M. LesinskiRoyal Palm Beach, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Pembroke PinesTed RiversPembroke Pines, FL
Fast-growing grocery store chain opens new location in FloridaKristen WaltersAventura, FL
Related
Will Defensive Tackle Darrell Jackson Return To The Miami Hurricanes?
Defensive tackle Darrell Jackson announced just last month that he was transferring from Miami to Florida State. Now there are signs that he is headed right back to The U.
247Sports
Four thoughts from FAU men's basketball's record-breaking start
Florida Atlantic is partying like it’s 2002. For those wondering, that’s the last time FAU’s men’s basketball team made the NCAA Tournament. 7,605 days ago, the 15-seed Owls were defeated by Alabama in the first round of March Madness, marking a relatively quick exit from the tournament. Since then, attempts to add to the lone “NCAA Tournament” banner hanging at FAU’s home stadium have been fruitless.
Miami football signee Mark Fletcher stock up after All-American Bowl
Four-star running back Mark Fletcher who signed with the Miami football program in the class of 2023 improved his stock following his performance in the All-American Game on Saturday per Charles Power of On3. Fletcher showed versatility with an 81-yard touchdown reception where he beat the linebacker. Fletcher is the...
Transfer Portal Tracker: UCF Center Matt Lee Visiting Miami
Track the player movement with the Miami Hurricanes football roster following the 2022 college football season.
Stephen Cardullo Hosts Dullozone Baseball Holiday Skills Camp With Special Guest Roman Anthony
With kids off for the holiday break, former professional baseball player Stephen Cardullo held a Dullozone Baseball Holiday Skills Camp this week at Terramar Park. While the players worked on hitting and field drills, the 2022 Marjory Stoneman Douglas graduate and second-round pick of the Boston Red Sox, Roman Anthony, also came to help.
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis
Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
Kentucky Horse Racing Manager Arrested In Boynton Beach
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A man who says on social media that he is the “racing manager” for his wife’s stable in Kentucky is now facing DUI and Hit and Run charges in Boynton Beach. David Meah, of Burnt Mill Road in Lexington, […]
therams.com
Brandon Powell gives back to native South Florida by renting out movie theater for about 90 kids to see "Avatar: The Way of Water"
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams wide receiver Brandon Powell was having a conversation with a woman who worked for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Broward County (Florida) – Powell and the woman's daughter lived down the street from the club when he was a kid, so he's known her for a long time – when the topic of the cost to see a movie came up.
Pickleball wars in Fort Lauderdale: Will courts be built on a trash heap? Not quite.
Let’s talk pickleball, that wildly popular game that’s seen explosive growth in the past few years. Fans of the fast-growing sport say South Florida is in desperate need of more places to play. Two guys from Fort Lauderdale, retired entrepreneurs who share players’ frustration in waiting for a court, are on a mission to build what they call a world-class pickleball complex in Snyder Park that ...
Parkland’s Jared Moskowitz Sworn in To 1st Term in U.S. House of Representatives
In November, Jared Moskowitz celebrates after he wins the election for Florida’s 23rd Congressional District. After four days of voting and a contentious race for the Speaker of the House, Representative Jared Moskowitz (D-Fl) was finally sworn in as the new congressman for Florida’s 23rd congressional District. His...
franchising.com
The Covery Announcing New Coral Springs Location
Energizing the health and wellness space, the franchise announcing newest location in Florida. January 06, 2023 // Franchising.com // Baton Rouge, LA - The Covery has announced their newest location in Florida. The new location is expected to open in Brookside Square in Coral Springs and will be led by Florida franchisee, Craig Hopson, who is thrilled to bring the revolutionary wellness concept to the area, working to help Floridians experience total well-being.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Holy Cross Health Adds New Board Member
January 6, 2023 – Linda B. Carter, who recently retired as CEO and president of Community Foundation of Broward after 23 years, has been named to the Holy Cross Health Board of Directors. “Linda has had a distinguished career serving our community,” said Holy Cross Health President and CEO...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Coral Springs
Coral Springs might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Coral Springs.
cbs12.com
Winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in Riviera Beach
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A great start to the weekend for one south Florida resident. On Jan. 7, a winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in Riviera Beach was claimed. The ticket was sold at Stop Shop Save & Go in Riviera Beach. The prize totals $105,971.17 and there...
southfloridaagentmagazine.com
Westlake in West Palm Beach led South Florida master-planned communities in home sales last year
Westlake sold more homes than any other South Florida master-planned community in 2022, according to data released by John Burns Real Estate Consulting. The Westlake community in West Palm Beach, by developer Minto Communities, sold 550 homes in 2022, 21st among MPCs nationwide. Twelve of the top 25 best-selling MPCs...
With A Double Pick, Florida Gov. DeSantis Flips Governing Commission In Democratic-Dominant Palm Beach County
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has flipped one of the most liberal governing boards in the state. On Thursday evening, DeSantis named Palm Beach County Commissioner Dave Kerner as the interim head of the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, according to the Palm
WSVN-TV
Police: Caller in Miami says he shot female, has child
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating after, they said, a caller in a Miami neighborhood told them he shot a female and has a child. Cellphone video sent in by a 7News viewer showed several City of Miami Police cruisers from an apartment balcony, Saturday night. Police said the incident...
tamaractalk.com
Apply Now for Tamarac University Spring 2023 Class
Tamarac University is ready to welcome more students, and registration for the Class of Spring 2023 is officially open. An eight-week interactive program held twice a year, Tamarac University allows residents to get a behind-the-scenes look at how municipal government operates and what it takes to run the city smoothly.
Missing boater's body recovered in Lake Osborne
LAKE WORTH BEACH — The body of a Delray Beach man who went missing Saturday on Lake Osborne after the boat he was driving flipped several times was recovered Sunday by dive teams from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. An initial investigation found Roger...
Weekend things to do (updated): Walking Las Olas, Tortuga ticket alert, a brunch in Fort Lauderdale, lunch in Boca Raton
If your New Year’s resolution is to put in 10,000 steps per day, downtown Fort Lauderdale has got you this weekend with an uncommon convergence of pedestrian-encouraged events taking place from the Broward Center to the beach. Of course, that’s more than 12,000 steps roundtrip, which may be a little crazy in the first weekend of the year. Baby steps. Highlights include the rare overlap of the ...
Parkland Talk
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
673K+
Views
ABOUT
News Views and Reviews for Parkland FLhttps://parklandtalk.com
Comments / 0