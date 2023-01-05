Read full article on original website
Jasper approves 2023 budget and levy
Jasper City Council members during their Dec. 19 meeting approved a 2023 property tax levy of $214,185, which is a 7 percent increase over 2022, and a general fund budget of $606,335, which is an increase of $37,183, or 6.5 percent, over the 2022 budget. The council approved a preliminary...
School board approves 1.57 percent levy increase
Pipestone Area Schools (PAS) School Board members during their Dec. 19 meeting approved a 2023 property tax levy of $3,562,969.66, which is an increase of 1.57 percent, or $55,073.74, over the 2022 levy. The total levy includes a debt service levy of $1,830,291.67, a general levy of $1,620,627.78 and a...
Death notice for Shirley Chamley
Shirley Chamley, 71, Sioux Falls, S.D. died Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023 at Edgewood Vista in Sioux Falls after a long battle against Alzheimer’s. A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, Jan. 14 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. with a prayer service beginning at 4 p.m. at Skroch Funeral Chapel in Flandreau, S.D.
Cory Hoekstra
Cory Hoekstra, 53, Pipestone died Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Funeral services are pending with Hartquist Funeral Home, Pipestone Chapel.
