Pipestone, MN

Jasper approves 2023 budget and levy

Jasper City Council members during their Dec. 19 meeting approved a 2023 property tax levy of $214,185, which is a 7 percent increase over 2022, and a general fund budget of $606,335, which is an increase of $37,183, or 6.5 percent, over the 2022 budget. The council approved a preliminary...
JASPER, MN
School board approves 1.57 percent levy increase

Pipestone Area Schools (PAS) School Board members during their Dec. 19 meeting approved a 2023 property tax levy of $3,562,969.66, which is an increase of 1.57 percent, or $55,073.74, over the 2022 levy. The total levy includes a debt service levy of $1,830,291.67, a general levy of $1,620,627.78 and a...
PIPESTONE, MN
Death notice for Shirley Chamley

Shirley Chamley, 71, Sioux Falls, S.D. died Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023 at Edgewood Vista in Sioux Falls after a long battle against Alzheimer’s. A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, Jan. 14 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. with a prayer service beginning at 4 p.m. at Skroch Funeral Chapel in Flandreau, S.D.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Cory Hoekstra

Cory Hoekstra, 53, Pipestone died Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Funeral services are pending with Hartquist Funeral Home, Pipestone Chapel.
PIPESTONE, MN

