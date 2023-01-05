Jasper City Council members during their Dec. 19 meeting approved a 2023 property tax levy of $214,185, which is a 7 percent increase over 2022, and a general fund budget of $606,335, which is an increase of $37,183, or 6.5 percent, over the 2022 budget. The council approved a preliminary...

