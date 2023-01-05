ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

whvoradio.com

Trailer Reported Stolen In Hopkinsville

A trailer was reported stolen on Sanderson Drive in Hopkinsville Sunday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a dual axle trailer worth $2,500 was taken off the property without the owner’s consent sometime between Saturday and Sunday. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as theft.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wevv.com

Two charged after drugs found in car parked at Madisonville FOP Lodge

Two people are being charged after police say they were found with drugs outside the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge in Madisonville, Kentucky. The Madisonville Police Department says one of its officers spotted a vehicle parked with its lights off at the back of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge property on Tucker Schoolhouse Road.
MADISONVILLE, KY
whopam.com

HPD investigating theft of car

A car was reported stolen Friday on Nor McPherson Avenue in Hopkinsville. A 31-year old Elkton man tells Hopkinsville police his silver 2012 Chevy Malibu was stolen sometime in the last month from a location in the 100 block of North McPherson, according to the report, which does not list any suspects.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

whvoradio.com

Police Seek Help In Guthrie Shooting Investigation

Authorities are asking for the community’s help locating a man who is a person of interest in a shooting on Green Acres Circle in Guthrie Saturday morning. Todd County emergency personnel say a man was shot during some kind of altercation with someone in a gray Mitsubishi. The man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and drove himself to Tennova Healthcare in Clarksville.
TODD COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Hopkinsville Woman Charged With Taking Money From Her Job

A Hopkinsville woman was arrested on a warrant for theft after being charged with DUI on South Virginia Street in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 39-year-old Tiffany Gilkey was found behind the wheel of her vehicle that a concerned citizen had removed the keys and put it in park.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Health And Beauty Items Reported Stolen In Hopkinsville

Several health and beauty items were reportedly stolen from Ulta on Fort Campbell Boulevard Saturday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say cologne, perfumes, and makeup valued at $3,041 were taken from the business. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as theft by unlawful taking.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Money Reported Stolen From Hopkinsville Business

Money was reported stolen from a business on West 7th Street in Hopkinsville Friday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say $2,258 was taken out of the register at the Dodge Store. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as theft by unlawful taking.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Juvenile Charged With Assaulting Hopkinsville Police Officer

A juvenile was charged with assaulting a Hopkinsville Police detective at the McCracken Regional Juvenile Detention Center Wednesday afternoon. Kentucky State Police say Detective Robert Stucki was there to execute a court order signed by a Christian County Circuit Court Judge involving the juvenile at the facility. The juvenile allegedly put his arm around the detective and lifted him up, then slammed him on the ground damaging the detectives property.
whopam.com

westkentuckystar.com

Juvenile detained in Paducah charged with assaulting police officer

A juvenile already detained at the McCracken County Regional Juvenile Detention Center has been charged with assaulting a police officer on Wednesday evening. Kentucky State Police were contacted regarding the incident in which Detective Robert Stucki of the Hopkinsville Police Department was explaining and executing a court order signed by a Christian County Circuit Judge. The juvenile then reportedly "became combative," and allegedly picked up the detective and threw him to the floor, damaging some of the detective's personal property.
PADUCAH, KY
wevv.com

Woman charged after young child found wandering alone in the street in Madisonville

A Hopkins County, Kentucky woman is behind bars after police say they found a 4-year-old child wandering alone outside. Officers say it started on Wednesday morning around 8 a.m., when they were sent to an area of West North Street after a resident called 911 and said they found a little girl wandering in the street. The caller told police they brought the child inside and asked them what their name was, but that they were unable to answer.
MADISONVILLE, KY
clarksvillenow.com

UPDATE: Multiple vehicles crash on Interstate 24 in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Several cars crashed on Interstate 24 in Clarksville Sunday afternoon. At about 1:26 p.m., multiple vehicles wrecked in the eastbound lanes at mile marker 8.3, according to Clarksville Police spokesman Scott Beaubien. NEWS ALERTS: To get free breaking news alerts on your phone, text...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
whvoradio.com

Gun Pointed At Man During An Argument

A Hopkinsville man told police someone threatened him with a gun on Riverfront Drive in Hopkinsville Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say the man got into an argument with an acquaintance and they pointed a gun at him and threatened to shoot him. No arrest has been made but the report...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Grand jury returns indictments for wanton endangerment, pursuit charges

The first Christian County Grand Jury of 2023 on Tuesday morning indicted a Clarksville man on wanton endangerment and drug trafficking charges. The true bill against 32-year old Damarcus Osborne alleges that on August 22 of last year, he threw a bottle of alcohol from his car at the victim’s vehicle while it was moving at approximately 60 mph, striking the driver’s side door and making the victim briefly lose control of his car as he believed he was being shot at.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY

