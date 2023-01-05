ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Brice Sensabaugh earns high praise from Purdue's Matt Painter following solid showing against Boilermakers

Brice Sensabaugh had a solid game against Purdue. Purdue coach Matt Painter praised the young Ohio State G after the final buzzer had sounded. Sensabaugh ended the night with 21 points, 5 rebounds, and 1 assist. Unfortunately for Ohio State, the Buckeyes could not get the job done and lost 71-69 in Columbus. Sensabaugh actually outscored some of Purdue’s top players like Zach Edey (16), Braden Smith (16), Fletcher Loyer (10), and Ethan Morton (10).
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Purdue names Conference USA OC as new offensive line coach

Purdue has named a Conference USA offensive coordinator as its new offensive line coach under head coach Ryan Walters. Matt Mattox, UTSA’s co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach, will fill the vacant position on West Lafayette, per Tom Dienhart of On3 Sports. Walters’ coaching staff is filling out nicely...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Chris Holtmann, Justice Sueing break down turnover in final seconds vs. Purdue

Chris Holtmann and Justice Sueing both talked about the late game turnover in the Purdue game. What they said was reported on by Eleven Warriors’ Griffin Strom. Sueing turned the ball over with 26 seconds to go while Ohio State was up 69-68. Purdue took a timeout and then hit a three-point jumper to make it 71-69. The Buckeyes could not answer and lost the game.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Current Publishing

Homebuilder Paul Estridge dies Jan. 8 at age 65

Paul Estridge Jr., a Hamilton County developer and restaurant owner, died Jan. 8 at age 65. A Westfield resident, Estridge was an owner of Carmel-based Estridge Homes, part of a family of companies launched by his father in 1967. The companies worked to develop more than 35 neighborhoods and 9,000 homes in the Indianapolis area.
WESTFIELD, IN
WANE-TV

Homemade fireworks lead to fatal explosion in Indiana

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – A Lafayette man is dead after a home explosion Saturday afternoon. Firefighters responded and found the man inside the house. He had serious injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died. First responders found dangerous materials within the house which may...
LAFAYETTE, IN
wrtv.com

Former Indianapolis TV anchor files to run for Zionsville Mayor

INDIANAPOLIS — A former Indianapolis television journalist has thrown his name into the Zionsville Mayoral race. John Stehr, who retired from WTHR Channel 13 in 2019, announced in October he planned to run for mayor of Zionsville on the Republican ticket. On Wednesday, Stehr filed official candidate paperwork with the Boone County Clerk.
ZIONSVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Outrage grows around conditions at closed Indianapolis restaurant

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Community members said Tuesday they aren’t done yet with the recently closed Jordan’s restaurant. A Marion County health inspector suspended the operating license for the restaurant on the northeast side, the Marion County Public Health Department told News 8 on Monday. The department received a complaint Sunday evening about Jordan’s Fish-Chicken-Sandwiches, 4175 N. Post Road. That’s at the southeast corner of 42nd Street and Post Road.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Carmel High School student crashes into Olivia on Main building on way to swim practice

A Carmel High School junior suffered serious injuries after crashing his vehicle into the Olivia on Main building Jan. 6 while driving to swim practice. Michael Jent, 16, was heading eastbound on Main Street at approximately 5:19 a.m. when he lost control of the vehicle. First responders transported him to the hospital for treatment. The building, which is on the southwest corner of Main and Old Meridian streets, and Jent’s vehicle suffered substantial damage in the crash.
CARMEL, IN
casscountyonline.com

1/4/23: Update from Logansport Community School Corporation

Last Updated on January 4, 2023 by Logansport Community School Corporation. At approximately 8:20 this morning we were notified that a suspicious object was found inside an exterior light pole by a worker in the rear parking lot of Logansport Intermediate School at 1600 Chase Road. The building was immediately evacuated and dispatch was contacted. Logansport Police Department, Logansport Fire Department, Cass County Sherriff’s Department, Indiana State Police, and Cass County EMS all responded.
LOGANSPORT, IN
Current Publishing

Carmel student dies from injuries after vehicle crash into building

A Carmel High School student who crashed a vehicle into the Olivia on Main building last week died from his injuries Jan. 8, a Carmel Clay Schools official confirmed. Michael Jent, 16, was heading eastbound on Main Street at approximately 5:19 a.m. Jan. 6 when he lost control of the vehicle, driving it into the mixed-use building on the southwest corner of Main and Old Meridian streets. Jent, a junior at CHS, was on his way to swim practice.
CARMEL, IN
The Exponent

Lafayette man dead after home explosion

A Lafayette resident reportedly died after a home explosion about 2:25 p.m. Friday. After the explosion, The Lafayette Police and Fire departments found the man seriously injured inside the home, which happened in the 100 block of South 28th St., and transported him to the hospital, where he later died, an LPD press release reads.
LAFAYETTE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy