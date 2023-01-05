ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owego, NY

owegopennysaver.com

Owego woman arrested for assault following stabbing on Fox Street

On New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, 2022 at about 11:20 p.m., the Village of Owego Police responded to a residence on Fox Street for a Domestic Violence Incident. The caller, later identified as Veronica R. Kelly, age 58 of Owego, reported that she had stabbed another individual. Upon arriving...
OWEGO, NY
WETM 18 News

Gillett man sentenced in connection to August 2022 assault

GILLETT, Pa. (WETM) – A Gillett man has been sentenced in connection to a shocking assault in early August 2022, according to the District Attorney’s Office. Jason Pangburn, 33, was sentenced to four days to 12 months in the Bradford County Correctional Facility on a 2nd-degree misdemeanor charge of Simple Assault. The sentence follows accusations […]
GILLETT, PA
WETM 18 News

Owego man accused of killing his mother

OWEGO, N.Y. (WETM) – An Owego man has been accused of killing his mother earlier this week, according to police. The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Day Hollow Rd. in Owego just before 3:30 p.m. on January 3 for a welfare check of Phyllis Kvassay, 78. The police report said deputies […]
OWEGO, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Two individuals arrested & charged for DWI

Two individuals this week were arrested for driving while intoxicated, according to reports from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office. John E. Sears, 45 of McGraw, was involved in a car accident on East River Road in the town of Cortlandville Thursday evening, the report stated. County sheriff’s officers determined that Sears was driving while intoxicated.
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
WETM 18 News

Lansing man charged for Ithaca home invasion shooting

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — A Lansing man has been arrested in connection to a shooting last week that left one person injured in Ithaca. According to Ithaca Police, 31-year-old Lasalle D. Hargrove was arrested after fleeing from police in Ithaca Friday afternoon. Hargrove is being charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd […]
ITHACA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Ithaca Police chase down shooting suspect

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Members of the Ithaca Specialized Response Team performed a high-risk traffic stop to take a shooting suspect into custody this afternoon. Police arrested 31-year-old Lasalle Hargrove, of Lansing, after they say he attempted to flee from police. "The suspect did not comply and fled from the...
ITHACA, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

‘Scared’ man drives off in stolen truck, ends up in different state

Sayre, Pa. — A man looking for a warm place to rest ended up sleeping in, then stealing a vehicle police said belonged to a local beverage store. Corey Glenn Stillman said he was scared when people began banging on the side of the truck he'd climbed into outside Lanes Beverage on Dec. 15. The 29-year-old man told police he panicked and drove off with the vehicle. Stillman later told...
ELMIRA, NY
WETM

Towanda man sentenced for beating woman, killing & burning her dog

Towanda man sentenced for beating woman, killing & burning her dog. Towanda man sentenced for beating woman, killing …. Towanda man sentenced for beating woman, killing & burning her dog. Mornings on the Go: Marc Rubin. New global restaurant opens in Watkins Glen. New global restaurant opens in Watkins Glen.
TOWANDA, PA
967thevine.com

Parolee arrested for drug possession in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Ithaca Police Officers arrest a New York State parolee. IPD responded to the 100 block of South Titus Avenue in the City of Ithaca around 8:30 a.m. Thursday to assist New York State Parole with a detained man. Authorities say Timothy Schofield, of Ithaca, was in possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl and it was packaged for sale. Schofield was charged with felony criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was arraigned in Ithaca City Court and taken to Tompkins County Jail with no bail.
ITHACA, NY
wxhc.com

Enfield Man Tries to Burn Building Down With People Inside in Ithaca

On Tuesday, January 3rd, the Ithaca Police Department responded to the 200 block of South Cayuga Street in the City of Ithaca for a report of a structure fire. As officers arrived, the fire was confirmed. Ithaca Police were able to identify a suspect through an investigation. The suspect, 36...
ITHACA, NY
WBRE

Charges filed in Susquehanna County after sheep attack

LENOX TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating dog law violations following a sheep attack. State police say the incident happened on Monday morning, just before 10:00, when an unconfined dog attacked a domestic sheep. PSP says the investigation is ongoing, and they have charged the dog’s owner with multiple dog law […]
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Man Wanted in PA Arrested in Tioga County

The Tioga County Sheriff's Office says a Binghamton man who had an active warrant out of Pennsylvania was charged in Tioga County. The office says Anthony S. Kosick had an active warrant out of Wayne County, Pennsylvania and he was arrested on December 22, 2022 in Tioga County and charged with Fugitive from Justice.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Tompkins County Sergeants receive FBI leadership award

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two Tompkins County Sheriff Sergeants have received the Law Enforcement Executive Development Association Trilogy Award from the FBI. Sergeants Marc Ninivaggi and Kip Rainbow received the FBI LEEDA Award after completing three courses designed to “advance the science and art of law enforcement leadership and promote the exchange of information to […]
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Joshua Horein denied parole for a 6th time for Schuyler Co. murder

WATKINS GLEN, NY (WENY) -- A Schuyler County man who was a teenager when he killed a classmate more than 20 years ago was denied parole for the sixth time shortly before the new year. On December 30, 2022, the New York State Parole Board, again, denied the parole application of Joshua Horein, who was convicted for the 2000 murder of 15-year-old Amber Brockway.
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
WBRE

I-81 traffic stop leads to meth, weed seized

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they arrested a wanted man after they pulled him over on I-81 and multiple drugs were found stashed inside his car. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on December 27 around 2:30 a.m., troopers pulled over a car on Interstate 81 for numerous traffic violations. Troopers investigating say […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Tioga County Sheriff's Office Blotter

The Tioga County Sheriff's Office announces arrests for infractions in the county. According to the sheriff's office, Justin M. Westbrook of Brooktondale was arrested after a traffic stop on State Route 38 on New Year's Eve. Westbrook was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th degree,...
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Knife attack by Sayre woman leaves two men injured

Sayre, Pa. — A woman allegedly attacked two men with a knife after being woken up inside a Sayre home in which she was staying with her boyfriend. Desiree Deanna Holmes had to be held down by two men as they struggled to get the weapon away from her, police said. She allegedly bit one of the men and cut the other with a small knife during the assault, Sayre Borough Police said. ...
SAYRE, PA

