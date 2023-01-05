Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
owegopennysaver.com
Owego woman arrested for assault following stabbing on Fox Street
On New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, 2022 at about 11:20 p.m., the Village of Owego Police responded to a residence on Fox Street for a Domestic Violence Incident. The caller, later identified as Veronica R. Kelly, age 58 of Owego, reported that she had stabbed another individual. Upon arriving...
Gillett man sentenced in connection to August 2022 assault
GILLETT, Pa. (WETM) – A Gillett man has been sentenced in connection to a shocking assault in early August 2022, according to the District Attorney’s Office. Jason Pangburn, 33, was sentenced to four days to 12 months in the Bradford County Correctional Facility on a 2nd-degree misdemeanor charge of Simple Assault. The sentence follows accusations […]
Owego man accused of killing his mother
OWEGO, N.Y. (WETM) – An Owego man has been accused of killing his mother earlier this week, according to police. The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Day Hollow Rd. in Owego just before 3:30 p.m. on January 3 for a welfare check of Phyllis Kvassay, 78. The police report said deputies […]
cortlandvoice.com
Two individuals arrested & charged for DWI
Two individuals this week were arrested for driving while intoxicated, according to reports from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office. John E. Sears, 45 of McGraw, was involved in a car accident on East River Road in the town of Cortlandville Thursday evening, the report stated. County sheriff’s officers determined that Sears was driving while intoxicated.
Lansing man charged for Ithaca home invasion shooting
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — A Lansing man has been arrested in connection to a shooting last week that left one person injured in Ithaca. According to Ithaca Police, 31-year-old Lasalle D. Hargrove was arrested after fleeing from police in Ithaca Friday afternoon. Hargrove is being charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd […]
NewsChannel 36
Ithaca Police chase down shooting suspect
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Members of the Ithaca Specialized Response Team performed a high-risk traffic stop to take a shooting suspect into custody this afternoon. Police arrested 31-year-old Lasalle Hargrove, of Lansing, after they say he attempted to flee from police. "The suspect did not comply and fled from the...
‘Scared’ man drives off in stolen truck, ends up in different state
Sayre, Pa. — A man looking for a warm place to rest ended up sleeping in, then stealing a vehicle police said belonged to a local beverage store. Corey Glenn Stillman said he was scared when people began banging on the side of the truck he'd climbed into outside Lanes Beverage on Dec. 15. The 29-year-old man told police he panicked and drove off with the vehicle. Stillman later told...
BPD officer on desk duty pending kneeling investigation
The Binghamton Police Department released a statement today regarding the alleged officer misconduct that took place in Downtown Binghamton on January 1st.
Endicott man wanted for first degree robbery
The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Phelan Nguyen on an outstanding warrant and is asking for assistance from Broome County residents.
WETM
Towanda man sentenced for beating woman, killing & burning her dog
Towanda man sentenced for beating woman, killing & burning her dog. Towanda man sentenced for beating woman, killing …. Towanda man sentenced for beating woman, killing & burning her dog. Mornings on the Go: Marc Rubin. New global restaurant opens in Watkins Glen. New global restaurant opens in Watkins Glen.
967thevine.com
Parolee arrested for drug possession in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Ithaca Police Officers arrest a New York State parolee. IPD responded to the 100 block of South Titus Avenue in the City of Ithaca around 8:30 a.m. Thursday to assist New York State Parole with a detained man. Authorities say Timothy Schofield, of Ithaca, was in possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl and it was packaged for sale. Schofield was charged with felony criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was arraigned in Ithaca City Court and taken to Tompkins County Jail with no bail.
wxhc.com
Enfield Man Tries to Burn Building Down With People Inside in Ithaca
On Tuesday, January 3rd, the Ithaca Police Department responded to the 200 block of South Cayuga Street in the City of Ithaca for a report of a structure fire. As officers arrived, the fire was confirmed. Ithaca Police were able to identify a suspect through an investigation. The suspect, 36...
Charges filed in Susquehanna County after sheep attack
LENOX TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating dog law violations following a sheep attack. State police say the incident happened on Monday morning, just before 10:00, when an unconfined dog attacked a domestic sheep. PSP says the investigation is ongoing, and they have charged the dog’s owner with multiple dog law […]
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Man Wanted in PA Arrested in Tioga County
The Tioga County Sheriff's Office says a Binghamton man who had an active warrant out of Pennsylvania was charged in Tioga County. The office says Anthony S. Kosick had an active warrant out of Wayne County, Pennsylvania and he was arrested on December 22, 2022 in Tioga County and charged with Fugitive from Justice.
Tompkins County Sergeants receive FBI leadership award
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two Tompkins County Sheriff Sergeants have received the Law Enforcement Executive Development Association Trilogy Award from the FBI. Sergeants Marc Ninivaggi and Kip Rainbow received the FBI LEEDA Award after completing three courses designed to “advance the science and art of law enforcement leadership and promote the exchange of information to […]
NewsChannel 36
Joshua Horein denied parole for a 6th time for Schuyler Co. murder
WATKINS GLEN, NY (WENY) -- A Schuyler County man who was a teenager when he killed a classmate more than 20 years ago was denied parole for the sixth time shortly before the new year. On December 30, 2022, the New York State Parole Board, again, denied the parole application of Joshua Horein, who was convicted for the 2000 murder of 15-year-old Amber Brockway.
One Year Later: An Update on Shooting of Binghamton High Student
A student who was shot near Binghamton High School a year ago is moving on with his life but it's not known whether a teenage suspect was punished for the attack. 18-year-old Keyshawn Hines Hines was wounded in the chest and hip in the shooting that occurred just west of the school on January 6, 2022.
I-81 traffic stop leads to meth, weed seized
DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they arrested a wanted man after they pulled him over on I-81 and multiple drugs were found stashed inside his car. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on December 27 around 2:30 a.m., troopers pulled over a car on Interstate 81 for numerous traffic violations. Troopers investigating say […]
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Tioga County Sheriff's Office Blotter
The Tioga County Sheriff's Office announces arrests for infractions in the county. According to the sheriff's office, Justin M. Westbrook of Brooktondale was arrested after a traffic stop on State Route 38 on New Year's Eve. Westbrook was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th degree,...
Knife attack by Sayre woman leaves two men injured
Sayre, Pa. — A woman allegedly attacked two men with a knife after being woken up inside a Sayre home in which she was staying with her boyfriend. Desiree Deanna Holmes had to be held down by two men as they struggled to get the weapon away from her, police said. She allegedly bit one of the men and cut the other with a small knife during the assault, Sayre Borough Police said. ...
Comments / 0