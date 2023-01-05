ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

Local lawmakers, officials visit Hero's Haven Child Advocacy Center in Clarksburg (West Virginia)

By Charles Young SENIOR STAFF WRITER
WVNews
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNews

Linda Phyllis Greathouse Dinaldo

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Linda Phyllis Greathouse Dinaldo, 79, of Bridgeport, WV, passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Ruby Memorial Hospital. She was born in Clarksburg, WV, on April 24, 1943, a daughter of the late Laco and Ava White Greathouse.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Stevenson offers apology for his actions in WVU’s recent losses

Often, those involved in a controversial situation like to hide from the public after their transgression. Thus, you have to give West Virginia senior guard Erik Stevenson a great deal of credit for stepping up and facing the music during Friday’s regularly-scheduled press conference.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

WVU downs Kansas State for first Big 12 win

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WV News) — Powered by a trio of 20-point performances, the West Virginia University women’s basketball team picked up its first Big 12 Conference win of the season on Saturday afternoon, by defeating Kansas State, 77-70, inside Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan. West Virginia (10-4, 1-2 Big...
MANHATTAN, KS
WVNews

Kansas, WVU meet in expected high-scoring battle

Kansas and West Virginia are both ranked in the Top 40 nationally in scoring, and their meeting Saturday evening in Morgantown will put a number of accomplished point producers on the court. Can the Mountaineers, who have had two consecutive below-par shooting games, get their offense back on track?. Without...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins 1/6/23

West Virginia mens basketball head coach Bob Huggins details the many challenges of facing Kansas. Welcome to the discussion. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

This week in Mountaineer athletics

Jan. 9, 2010 — In the annual “Bathtub” Brawl at the Natatorium, Vic Riggs’ swim teams, both men and women, defeated the Pitt Panthers. The men prevailed 154.5-145.5, and the women dominated their opponents 165-133. It was an especially noteworthy victory for the WVU senior ladies, as it was their first-ever win over Pitt.
MORGANTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy