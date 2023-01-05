Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
The “Stereo-Cracker” brings cultural diversity to a classic tale
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -The Dance Art Dance Studio held its second annual production of “The Stereo-Cracker” Sunday at the Saenger Theater in downtown Hattiesburg. The show is a spin on the classic Christmas story, “The Nutcracker,” and the performers said they looked forward to eliminating stereotypes associated with dance.
WDAM-TV
The Hattiesburg Zoo relaunches its outreach program
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - There may be an organization or classroom unable to take a trip to the Hattiesburg Zoo in 2023. An outreach program clobbered by COVID-19 and discontinued the past few years has been restarted and will bring the zoo to those unable to make a visit. The...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg dance studio preparing for Sunday show
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Although the holidays are over, things are just getting started for one Hattiesburg dance studio. “Dance Art Dance” is preparing for its winter production Sunday, “The Stereo-cracker.”. This is the well-known “Nutcracker” production, but with a splash of cultural creativity. As...
WDAM-TV
First Saturday businesses and vendors are excited to see what 2023 holds
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - First Saturday happens every month in downtown Hattiesburg, and Pine Belt residents are being encouraged to re-engage after getting out of the habit. “You know what?” Sugar Plums owner Melissa Parrish said. “I plan to just keep being creative and enjoy what I do.”
Officials: More than quarter million people visit Mississippi small-town Christmas celebration
Officials with one of Mississippi’s grandest Christmas celebrations report that more than a quarter-million people visited Marion County during its “Experience Columbia” event. Organizers are busy dismantling the temporary ice skating rink that was built for the event and taking down the Christmas decorations that covered most...
WDAM-TV
2023 rodeo circuit starts in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) -Ropin’ and ridin’, buckin’ and broncin’ gathered under the Magnolia Center roof Saturday night as professional rodeo came to town. Contestants not only came from across the Pine Belt, but from different states as well to compete in the various events. The event...
WDAM-TV
300K visitors have $22 million impact during ‘Experience a Columbia Christmas’
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The folks associated with the annual “Experience a Columbia Christmas” say it was a big boost to the Marion County-area economy. The Marion County Development Partnership says nearly 300,000 people visited Columbia during the series of holiday events, which ran from Nov. 19-Dec. 31.
WDAM-TV
Traveling Holocaust exhibit to open at Hattiesburg library Jan. 9
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A traveling exhibit that focuses on America’s reaction to the Holocaust opens Monday at the Library of Hattiesburg, Petal and Forrest County Monday. “Americans and the Holocaust” runs from Jan. 9-Feb. 10 and is free to the public. Hattiesburg was selected as one of...
WDAM-TV
Jones County selects DYW for 2023
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Paris Kate Morgan knows for certain that the little things matter. That was part of her strategy when she beat cancer, and it was part of the platform that Morgan used to earn the Jones County Distinguished Young Woman title Saturday night. “I just know...
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another new location in Mississippi
A fast-growing restaurant chain with thousands of locations across the country recently opened another new location in Mississippi this month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 5, 2023, the popular and rapidly expanding restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Mississippi location in Petal.
WDAM-TV
Becoming CPR-certified can save someone’s life
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Need a reason to learn how to do cardiopulmonary resuscitation?. How about the possibility it could save someone’s life. And it’s cost-effective to gain the necessary skills. Hope Harper, a CPR certified maternal child educator at Forrest General Hospital, said that CPR not only...
WDAM-TV
Two businesses open for ‘Columbia Christmas’ remaining open permanently
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Two businesses that opened in downtown Columbia for this year’s “Experience a Columbia Christmas” now will be open permanently. Joe Rocco’s Brooklyn Pizzeria and Frosty’s Sweets & Eats both are located on Main Street at Second Street. Both did such good...
WAPT
Black female country music group honored at Mississippi State Capitol
JACKSON, Miss. — Country music trio "Chapel Hart" was honored Wednesday at the Mississippi State Capitol. The state House and Senate presented resolutions to Danica and Devynn Hart, who are sisters, and their cousin, Trea Swindle. The women are from Poplarville. That's about 75 miles northeast of New Orleans.
WDAM-TV
Pedestrian hit on I-59 on NYE in Hattiesburg identified
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The pedestrian that was hit and killed under the Hardy Street overpass of Interstate 59 on Saturday night has been identified. According to Lamar County Coroner Blake Matherne, the deceased was identified as 37-year-old Jarred M. Knight, from St. Tammy Parish, La. His next of kin have been notified.
WDAM-TV
Purvis students take home top honors in stock market competition
PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - Students at Purvis Upper Elementary took home first- and second-place honors in the Mississippi Stock Market game. The students were given 100,000 virtual dollars to invest over 13 weeks. The Purvis teams found success by strategically investing their money into companies like Netflix just before the...
WDAM-TV
Camper destroyed in Friday afternoon fire
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Friday afternoon fire in in the Moselle community destroyed a camper. Moselle and Southwest Jones volunteer fire departments responded at 75 Berry Road about 3:00 p.m. The camper was engulfed in flames upon arrival of the first responding firefighters. Fire personnel began a defensive...
Young Alabama woman killed in three-vehicle collision on Mississippi highway
A 25-year-old Alabama woman has died after being involved in a three-vehicle collision in Mississippi. Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol report that Louanntha M. Macarilla, 25, of Mobile, Ala., died in the hospital on Friday, one day after she was involved in a wreck on US 98 in George County on Thursday,
WDAM-TV
Police seeking location of man believed to have stolen a Volkswagen
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are asking the public’s help in locating a man wanted after an arrest warrant charging him with grand theft auto was issued. In a post on its Facebook page, HPD said it was looking for 21-year-old Naiqam Douglas of Hattiesburg in connection to a vehicle stolen Wednesday.
Waynesboro police car stolen from parking lot in Laurel
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Investigators are searching for the person who stole a Waynesboro police car in Jones County on Tuesday, January 3. The Laurel Leader Call reported the car was stolen from a parking lot behind Lee’s Coffee and Tea late Tuesday night in Laurel. It was reported missing the next morning when […]
WDAM-TV
VFD says timing is key in emergency situations
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Thursday night, the Shady Grove Fire Department responded to a one-vehicle accident in Jones County. Shady Grove Chief David Houston said since the caller who made the report did not stay at the scene, it took them longer to locate the vehicle. They eventually found...
