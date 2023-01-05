Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
Police seeking location of man believed to have stolen a Volkswagen
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are asking the public’s help in locating a man wanted after an arrest warrant charging him with grand theft auto was issued. In a post on its Facebook page, HPD said it was looking for 21-year-old Naiqam Douglas of Hattiesburg in connection to a vehicle stolen Wednesday.
Officials looking suspect who stole Mississippi police car, then dropped it off at repair shop two days later
Mississippi law enforcement officers are looking for a man who reportedly stole a police squad car and then dropped it off at a repair shop two days later. The Laurel Leader-Call reports that a Waynesboro police car was stolen Tuesday night. The car was reported stolen Wednesday morning when the deputy in charge of the vehicle left for work.
Waynesboro police car stolen from parking lot in Laurel
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Investigators are searching for the person who stole a Waynesboro police car in Jones County on Tuesday, January 3. The Laurel Leader Call reported the car was stolen from a parking lot behind Lee’s Coffee and Tea late Tuesday night in Laurel. It was reported missing the next morning when […]
Arizona aggravated assault suspect arrested in Ellisville
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man wanted for aggravated assault in Arizona was arrested in Jones County on Saturday, January 7. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said Douglas Brown, 52, is wanted in Arizona on a parole violation stemming from multiple counts of aggravated assault. JCSD deputies and the United States […]
WDAM-TV
Investigation opens on vandalized Columbia City Cemetery
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The grounds of the Columbia City Cemetery now have several toppled headstones. According to the Columbia Police Department, the damages were caused by vandalism on Thursday, Jan. 5. Officers sent out a community alert on the AtlasOne app the following day to ask anyone with information...
WDAM-TV
HPD searching for suspect wanted for armed robbery
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police have an active arrest warrant for an individual believed involved in a New Year’s Eve armed robbery. James Shanks Jr., 26, Laurel, has an active arrest warrant for armed robbery in connection to the Dec. 31, 2022, incident that occurred at 7060 U.S. 49.
WDAM-TV
3-vehicle accident on parkway in Petal leaves 1 seriously injured
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a three-vehicle collision Saturday evening in Petal. Petal deputy clerk/dispatcher Jamie Magee said the accident happened shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday when the motorcycle collided with two cars near the intersection of Evelyn Gandy Parkway and Leesville Road. Traffic was...
Hattiesburg shooting suspect arrested in Gulfport
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man wanted in connection to a shooting that happened in Hattiesburg in 2022 was arrested in Gulfport. Hattiesburg police said a vehicle had been shot in the 300 block of Martin Luther King Avenue on November 7, 2022. No one was injured in the shooting. Antonio Levon Carter, 31, of […]
WDAM-TV
Forrest Co. school bus hit at railroad crossing
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Forrest County School District bus was rear-ended at a railroad crossing in Hattiesburg Friday afternoon. According to FCSD Superintendent Brian Freeman, neither the bus driver nor any of the students on the bus reported injuries during the incident. Freeman said the bus had stopped at...
WDAM-TV
Waynesboro man arrested after incident at Laurel MDOC Wednesday
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Waynesboro man was arrested after allegedly breaking a Mississippi Department of Correction officer’s nose Wednesday morning. According to the Laurel Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Corrections Department at 1117 W 6th Street around 11 a.m. At the scene, officers learned that 28-year-old...
WLOX
Alabama woman identified as victim of fatal Highway 98 crash
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Mobile-native Louanntha M. Macarilla, 25, has been identified as the victim of a fatal car crash in George County on Thursday. At around 2:30 p.m., a 2019 Nissan Sentra driven by Macarilla was traveling westbound on Highway 98 near the Mississippi-Alabama state line when it collided with an eastbound Dodge Ram as well as a Honda Accord.
WDAM-TV
1 dead in 3-vehicle accident in George County
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A three-vehicle accident on U.S. 98 near the Alabama state line in George County Thursday wound up taking the life of one of the drivers. Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers responded to an accident call about 2:30 p.m. Thursday. A 2019 Nissan Sentra driven by 25-year-old...
WTOK-TV
Bond denied for Laurel double homicide suspect
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Bond was denied for accused double murder suspect Ronald Buckley Wednesday in Laurel Municipal Court. Buckley was recently extradited from Freemont, Ohio, after being arrested there. He was transported by a private company back to Laurel on Monday, and he is currently in the Jones County Adult Detention Center.
WDAM-TV
Pedestrian hit on I-59 on NYE in Hattiesburg identified
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The pedestrian that was hit and killed under the Hardy Street overpass of Interstate 59 on Saturday night has been identified. According to Lamar County Coroner Blake Matherne, the deceased was identified as 37-year-old Jarred M. Knight, from St. Tammy Parish, La. His next of kin have been notified.
utv44.com
Mobile woman killed in Mississippi crash
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, a Mobile woman died following a crash in George County on Thursday. Police say 25-year-old Louanntha M. Macarilla of Mobile was traveling west on Highway 98 when she collided with two vehicles driven by 50-year-old Johnathon Brantley of Forest, MS, and 47-year-old Damian Cunningham of Mobile.
WDAM-TV
Camper destroyed in Friday afternoon fire
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Friday afternoon fire in in the Moselle community destroyed a camper. Moselle and Southwest Jones volunteer fire departments responded at 75 Berry Road about 3:00 p.m. The camper was engulfed in flames upon arrival of the first responding firefighters. Fire personnel began a defensive...
WDAM-TV
Jones County still figuring up crime stats for 2022
WDAM-TV
Jones County selects DYW for 2023
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Paris Kate Morgan knows for certain that the little things matter. That was part of her strategy when she beat cancer, and it was part of the platform that Morgan used to earn the Jones County Distinguished Young Woman title Saturday night. “I just know...
Officials: More than quarter million people visit Mississippi small-town Christmas celebration
Officials with one of Mississippi’s grandest Christmas celebrations report that more than a quarter-million people visited Marion County during its “Experience Columbia” event. Organizers are busy dismantling the temporary ice skating rink that was built for the event and taking down the Christmas decorations that covered most...
WDAM-TV
LFD fire units respond to early morning house fire on South 11th Avenue
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Firefighters with the Laurel Fire Department work to put out a house fire that took place early Friday morning. According to Laurel Fire Chief Leo Brown, the department got a 911 call from dispatch around 5:55 a.m. about a fully involved structure fire on South 11th Avenue.
