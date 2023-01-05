ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cody Gakpo Joins Liverpool Training But Three Players Are Missing From Photos

By Neil Andrew
 3 days ago

Liverpool's new signing from PSV is eligible for the FA Cup third round match with Wolves on Saturday.

Cody Gakpo was pictured in training for Liverpool today as he prepares for what could be his Reds debut against Wolves in the FA Cup third round at Anfield on Saturday.

The Dutch international missed the disappointing 3-1 defeat against Thomas Frank's Brentford on Monday whilst the remaining formalities were completed in respect of his transfer from Eredivisie cub, PSV.

It's likely however he will be given his debut by manager Jurgen Klopp at the weekend with Liverpool needing a boost after the defeat against the Bees.

Jordan Henderson

Skipper Jordan Henderson has also returned to training and should be available for selection after he missed the trip to West London as part of the concussion protocols.

Missing Players

There were no signs of injured duo James Milner, and Roberto Firmino, however, both of whom have been missing with hamstring and calf injuries respectively.

They had been expected to be fit and available for the clash with Julen Lopetegui's team so it will be interesting to see if they are in action at the AXA Training Centre on Friday.

Naby Keita was also not shown in any of the training photos. It is possible that he was doing an individually tailored program however so it doesn't automatically mean there is an issue.

Klopp will speak to the media on Friday ahead of the clash at Anfield and will no doubt provide a fitness update on his squad.

