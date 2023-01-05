ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Evan Williams, 4-year starter at Fresno State, enters transfer portal

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jneqg_0k4a6oBp00

Evan Williams announced on social media that he's entering the transfer portal. A four-year starter for the Bulldogs, he still has one remaining year of eligibility.

One of two permanent captains on the 2022 team this past season, he was named second-team All-Mountain West. He finished with 66 tackles despite missing four games due to injury
.

When he was fully healthy in 2021, he finished with 90 tackles and was named to the all-conference first team.

FS finished the season on a nine-game win streak by beating Washington State in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl, becoming the first team in FBS history to start 1-4 and finish with 10 wins.

RELATED: Williams interview at 2022 Spring Showcase

Part of that historic turnaround was the return of its two permanent captains Jake Haener and Evan Williams.

In a statement titled "Dear Fresno State," Williams wrote:

"Thank you for taking in a 17-year-old wide-eyed kid and allowing him to live out his dream for the past four years. Deciding to play for Fresno State remains one of the best decisions l've ever made and I will forever be grateful for the opportunity. The consistent love and support that the Red Wave has given me throughout my time here will also not be forgotten. To my coaches, thank you for providing me with the tools I needed to grow and develop in ways wasn't sure that I could. I'm glad that I can look back and say that I tried to give you my very best both on and off the field. To all my teammates, I will always be grateful for all of you! Getting to go to work with you guys day in and day out has made this journey worth it in every sense. The countless memories that we've made both on and off the field will be held with me forever. We will always be champions. With all that being said, after considerable deliberation with my family and close friends, I have decided to enter the transfer portal with one vear of eligibility remaining."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
GV Wire

Bulldogs to Pac-12 or Big 12? Fresno Council Supports Either Move

It may be unknown how much their voice matters, but the Fresno City Council advocated for the Fresno State Bulldogs to play in a Power 5 conference. Citing the success of the 2022 football season, and a list of great Bulldog athletes, the city council passed the resolution, 7-0. “There...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Rose Parade organizers apologize to Fresno State

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Rose Parade organizers offered an apology on Tuesday to the Fresno State Bulldog Marching Band, among other performers, that reportedly didn’t get to be seen on the national broadcast at the moment of the parade. According to the Rose Parade’s Facebook page, The Nascar and Snapchat floats also could not be […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno Chaffee Zoo announces winning baby rhino name

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Chaffee Zoo has announced the results of the poll to name the baby White Rhino. Via their social media, the Chaffee Zoo announced that the winning name for the Baby Rhino is, Bomani (Bow-Muh-Nee). This is a Swahili boy name that means great warrior. The other names in the […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

This is Fresno County’s new Superintendent of Schools

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County has a new superintendent of schools after Dr. Michele Cantwell-Copher was sworn-in on Thursday at Fresno City College. Dr. Cantwell-Copher started her career as a teacher in 1990 before going on to work in administration in Clovis Unified School District, Central Unified School District, and the State Center Community […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
goldrushcam.com

Wind Advisory in Effect for the Northern and Central Portion of the San Joaquin Valley and Coastal Range Beginning Saturday Afternoon – Includes Mariposa and Madera Counties

January 6, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a Wind Advisory is in effect for the northern and central portion of the San Joaquin Valley and Coastal Range from 1:00 P.M. Saturday afternoon until 1:00 P.M. Sunday afternoon. Travel will be difficult, particularly for high profile vehicles,...
MADERA COUNTY, CA
GV Wire

‘Parade of Storms’ Will Continue to Pummel Soggy Valley

Enjoy Friday’s respite of sunshine, because more wet weather is headed this way. The National Weather Service office in Hanford is eyeing a “parade of storms” that are lined up to hit starting Saturday night, dropping as much as 3 inches of rain on the Fresno area and snow above 7,000 feet in the Sierra by Tuesday evening.
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

My Guy Market brings the ghost kitchen concept to Downtown Fresno

Chef Eddie Wutangsy is a restauranteur and foodie bringing the culture of the New York bodega to Downtown Fresno. His restaurant, My Guy Market, is supported by a “ghost kitchen,” an online restaurant cooking out of a commissary-style or existing restaurant’s kitchen. My Guy Market serves up...
FRESNO, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
62K+
Followers
12K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy