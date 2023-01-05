Evan Williams, 4-year starter at Fresno State, enters transfer portal

Evan Williams announced on social media that he's entering the transfer portal. A four-year starter for the Bulldogs, he still has one remaining year of eligibility.

One of two permanent captains on the 2022 team this past season, he was named second-team All-Mountain West. He finished with 66 tackles despite missing four games due to injury

When he was fully healthy in 2021, he finished with 90 tackles and was named to the all-conference first team.

FS finished the season on a nine-game win streak by beating Washington State in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl, becoming the first team in FBS history to start 1-4 and finish with 10 wins.

Part of that historic turnaround was the return of its two permanent captains Jake Haener and Evan Williams.

In a statement titled "Dear Fresno State," Williams wrote: