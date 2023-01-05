ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

By Matthew McGavic
LouisvilleReport
LouisvilleReport
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y7dsR_0k4a6kev00

The Cardinals will attempt to bounce back from their heartbreaking loss to Syracuse when they host the Demon Deacons.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On the heels of yet another one point loss, the Louisville men's basketball program will attempt to get back on the right track when they host Wake Forest.

Taking on Syracuse in their first game of the new year, the Cardinals operated with much higher level of energy and effort than they have throughout much of the season, but yet again could not overcome turnovers. They coughed the ball up 21 times, including one in the final five seconds that wasted one last opportunity, handing Louisville a heartbreaking 70-69 defeat at the hands of the Orange.

As for the Demon Deacons, year three of the Steve Forbes era has gotten off to a good start. Wake Forest has assembled a solid resume up to this point, with wins over No. 14 Duke, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin. However, they are coming off of a loss to an underwhelming North Carolina squad, and have a pair of 20+ point losses to Clemson and Rutgers.

This will be the 13th all-time meeting between Louisville and Wake Forest, with the Cardinals holding a 9-3 series advantage. These two teams last faced on Feb. 26, 2022, with the Demon Deacons capturing a 99-77 victory at the KFC Yum! Center.

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (10-5, 2-2 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (2-13, 0-4 ACC)

  • Date/Time: Saturday, Jan. 7 at 3:00 p.m. EST.
  • Place: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.
  • TV: ACC Network - Mike Monaco (play-by-play) and Chris Spatola (analyst).
  • Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 524, Dish: 402, DirecTV: 612; fuboTV ( link here ).
  • Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Paul Rogers (play-by-play), Bob Valvano (analyst)

(Photo of Jae'Lyn Withers: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LouisvilleReport

Louisville Mounts Last Minute Rally to Take Down Pitt

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – After a slow start to the first half by the Louisville women's basketball team, a dominant third quarter and a late fourth-quarter run helped propel the Cardinals to a 76-69 win over Pittsburgh this afternoon. The Cards outscored the Panthers 27-17 in the third quarter, after trailing by as many as 12 points in the second quarter.
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

Game Day Live Blog: Wake Forest at Louisville | Game 16

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On the heels of yet another one point loss, the Louisville men's basketball program will attempt to get back on the right track when they host Wake Forest. Taking on Syracuse in their first game of the new year, the Cardinals operated with much higher level of energy and effort than they have throughout much of the season, but yet again could not overcome turnovers. They coughed the ball up 21 times, including one in the final five seconds that wasted one last opportunity, handing Louisville a heartbreaking 70-69 defeat at the hands of the Orange.
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville LB Commit T.J. Capers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has landed their highest-rated prospect in school history, as T.J. Capers has committed to the Cardinals. Top Offers: Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Oklahoma, USC. 247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9951 (7th) T.J. Capers' Sophomore Year Highlights: HERE (Hudl) Frame: When firing up the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

BOZICH | 1983 Louisville squad ranks with any group of Cardinals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — When Kenny Payne envisions the basketball team he intends to build at the University of Louisville, he thinks about the 1983 Cardinals’ squad the program honored Saturday at the KFC Yum! Center. On Friday, when Payne’s team practiced for the game they lost to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

Louisville Secures Commitment from Top-10 '24 LB T.J. Capers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On the heels of signing several high-profile prospects in the Class of 2023, the Louisville football program is continuing that momentum into the next cycle. Miami (Fla.) Columbus outside linebacker T.J. Capers, one of the top prospects in the Class of 2024, announced Saturday during the All-American Bowl that he has given his verbal pledge to the Cardinals. Already holding 23 total Division I scholarship offers as a junior, he chose Louisville over finalists Miami, Georgia, USC and Colorado.
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

'23 TE Jamari Johnson Reaffirms Commitment to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Despite late pushes from other schools, one of the Louisville football program's longest-tenures commitments in the Class of 2023 is staying in the fold. Inglewood (Calif.) HS tight end and Louisville commit Jamari Johnson announced Saturday during the All-American Bowl that he is sticking with and signing with the Cardinals. He chose them primarily over Oregon, but had also been considering Cincinnati and Pitt.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Cards Cast: Louisville football recruiting remains hot

Louisville football continues with its hot run on the recruiting trails. Be it with highly-rated high school targets or prospects in the NCAA transfer portal, UofL head coach Jeff Brohm and his staff have been getting it done. Louisville officially added tight end Jamari Johnson to the 2023 recruiting haul, while also securing a commitment from five-star EDGE TJ Capers. Both made their announcements during the live broadcast of the All-American Bowl.
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

Top-100 '24 DE Dylan Stephenson Names Louisville to Top 10

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On the heels of a successful 2023 recruiting class, the Louisville football program is starting to parlay that momentum into the 2024 cycle. Dylan Stephenson, a highly touted defensive end from Miami (Fla.) Columbus, announced his list of top ten schools on Friday with the Cardinals making the cut. Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Penn State and Tennessee are also still in the running for his commitment.
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

UofL works to improve fan game day experience

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville football team has a new head coach in Jeff Brohm and now the school wants to make sure its fans have a better experience going to games at Cardinal Stadium. UofL announced it will do a “comprehensive study” of its game day...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wsonradio.com

Clements Jumps Track to Louisville

On Thursday night, January 5th, 2023, Saadiq Clements, a 4-year starter at defensive lineman for the Henderson County High School Football Colonels, officially signed with the University of Louisville Cardinals. Clements decommitted from Purdue in mid-December when the Boilermakers Head Coach Jeff Brohm stepped down to become coach at Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

Three Former Cards Reach 2022 NFL Playoffs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Almost as quickly as it began, another National Football League regular season is in the books, and the NFL Playoffs are now back. Like the last two seasons, the playoff format comprises of seven teams from each conference, with games starting with this Saturday ...
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

LouisvilleReport

Louisville, KY
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
295K+
Views
ABOUT

LouisvilleReport is a FanNation channel covering Louisville athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/louisville

Comments / 0

Community Policy