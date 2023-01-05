ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seahawks plan to beat Rams, wait on Lions-Packers for playoff future

By Field Level Media
The Avery Journal-Times
The Avery Journal-Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cAsAJ_0k4a6h0k00

When asked about his team's NFL playoff chances, Seattle Seahawks special teams captain Nick Bellore practically pulled a Forrest Gump.

"I'm too dumb to know all the (playoff scenarios)," Bellore said. "I think ultimately we don't gain anything thinking of the Lions and Packers. We just have to focus on the Rams."

The Seahawks (8-8) will play host to the Los Angeles Rams (5-11) on Sunday afternoon and need a victory to maintain their hopes of gaining the NFC's third and final wild-card berth.

They would then need Green Bay to lose to visiting Detroit -- or play to a tie -- in Sunday night's regular-season finale, to reach the postseason.

"We can't really worry about (the Lions-Packers game). There's nothing we can do but worry about ourselves," Seahawks center Austin Blythe said.

The Seahawks kept their hopes alive with a 23-6 victory against the visiting New York Jets last Sunday as Geno Smith threw for a pair of first-half touchdowns and rookie Kenneth Walker III rushed for 133 yards. The victory came at a price as linebacker Jordyn Brooks, who is third in the NFL with 161 tackles, suffered a torn ACL in his right knee and is done for the season.

Seattle's top three running backs -- Walker (ankle/illness), Travis Homer (ankle) and DeeJay Dallas (ankle) -- all missed practice time this week, as did receiver Tyler Lockett (shin), tight end Noah Fant (knee), guard Phil Haynes (ankle), defensive ends Quinton Jefferson (illness) and Poona Ford (calf), linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (foot) and safety Ryan Neal (knee).

The NFL sometimes schedules games with playoff implications for simultaneous kickoffs, but the league instead opted to put the Lions-Packers game in prime time. That has created some concern in Seattle, as Detroit would be eliminated if the Seahawks win in the afternoon and have little to play for that evening.

"I know that there's been maybe some question about the order of the games being played on Sunday or whatever, and that doesn't mean anything to me," Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said. "We don't care about that one bit. It's not going to change anything that we're doing. We're going for it. And then maybe there would be a pretty good party afterward to watch the next game."

The Rams have lost eight of their last 10 games, including a 27-23 defeat to visiting Seattle on Dec. 4, and are wrapping up the worst season by a defending Super Bowl champion.

"I think what I used to refer to as adversity is a very different thing now," Rams coach Sean McVay said. The Rams are coming off a 31-10 defeat to Los Angeles Chargers -- their eighth loss by a double-digit margin this season.

"You can feel in the locker room, guys are tired of losing," Rams linebacker Earnest Jones said. "We came into this year expecting a totally different outcome than we're getting, so I think there was a little bit of shellshock early on. I think over time, this is only going to make this organization and the players that are going to be here only hungrier.

"I think this is a learning experience, but it will benefit us in the end."

The Rams have practiced without three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald (ankle) this week, as well as receiver Ben Skowronek (calf) and center Brian Allen (calf). --Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Avery Journal-Times

Bears secure No. 1 overall draft pick thanks to Texans’ win

The Chicago Bears moved past the Houston Texans in the draft order on the final day of the regular season to lock up the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Bears lost 29-13 Sunday to the visiting Minnesota Vikings and finished the season 3-14. The Texans then rallied to beat the Indianapolis Colts 32-31 for their third win of the season, wrapping the season with a...
CHICAGO, IL
The Avery Journal-Times

Jim Polzin: The Packers need the MVP version of Aaron Rodgers to appear sometime soon

The Green Bay Packers have proven they can win important games down the stretch despite Aaron Rodgers being closer to mediocre than magical. Rodgers has been more game-manager than game-changer during a four-game winning streak that has helped the Packers (8-8) resurrect their season. A win over the Detroit Lions (8-8) on Sunday night at Lambeau Field would cap off a dramatic — and almost unthinkable — rally to an NFC postseason berth for a team that had a 3% chance of making the playoffs...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Avery Journal-Times

Ravens without Lamar Jackson in crucial game at Bengals

Quarterback Lamar Jackson was ruled out for Week 18 by Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh on Friday. The Ravens (10-6) visit the Cincinnati Bengals (11-4) with a chance to sweep the season series. "Lamar's working as hard as he can. The trainers are working as hard as they can," Harbaugh said. "That's where we're at. He won't be playing in this game, we're hopeful for next week." ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Avery Journal-Times

Roger Goodell pens open letter to fans regarding Damar Hamlin

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell addressed Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin and his ongoing recovery in an open letter to fans on Saturday morning. "Damar Hamlin's inspiring progress over the past few days has lifted the spirits of the entire NFL and football fans across the country," Goodell wrote, per NFL.com. "While his recovery is just beginning, we thank the NFL medical personnel and the medical staffs from both teams whose...
The Avery Journal-Times

Jaguars stun Titans in final minutes to clinch AFC South

Josh Allen returned a fumble for a touchdown with 2:51 remaining and the Jacksonville Jaguars clinched their first playoff berth since 2017 by recording a 20-16 victory over the visiting Tennessee Titans on Saturday night. The victory gave the Jaguars (9-8) the AFC South title, while Tennessee (7-10) endured its seventh straight loss. Jacksonville, which has won five straight games, won the fourth division crown in franchise history. Rayshawn Jenkins...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Avery Journal-Times

Report: Sean McVay mulls future as Rams coach

Less than a year after becoming the youngest coach to win a Super Bowl, Los Angeles Rams front man Sean McVay is going to take time after the season to contemplate his future, ESPN reported Saturday. McVay's future with the team is in "limbo," per the report. The Rams are 5-11 heading into their regular-season finale against Seattle on Sunday after a campaign marred by injuries. That, along with getting...
The Avery Journal-Times

Owners approve AFC neutral site playoff proposals

Neutral site AFC playoff proposals were approved by NFL owners in a 30-minute Zoom call on Friday. A total of 24 votes for approving the proposal were required; 25 voted yes, according to NFL Network. Commissioner Roger Goodell said the plan was designed to "mitigate certain competitive effects in the AFC playoffs resulting from two clubs playing fewer regular-season games." ...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Avery Journal-Times

Report: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts (shoulder) expected to play Sunday

It appears the Philadelphia Eagles will be taking no chances in their quest for the NFC's top seed entering the postseason. With the 13-3 Eagles one win from securing the No. 1 playoff seed in the conference, starting quarterback and potential Most Valuable Player candidate Jalen Hurts is expected to play in his team's home game Sunday against the New York Giants, NFL Network reported Saturday. Hurts has not played...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Avery Journal-Times

Report: Bills paying Damar Hamlin full salary on IR

The Buffalo Bills will pay safety Damar Hamlin's full salary while he is on injured reserve, NFL Network said Sunday. Hamlin, 24, is finishing the second season of his four-year, $3.64 million rookie contract. The contract includes a standard split that pays him at a lower rate if he lands on IR, which he did on Friday. ...
The Avery Journal-Times

Texans fire coach Lovie Smith after one season

The Houston Texans fired Lovie Smith following the team's season finale on Sunday, his tenure as head coach lasting one year with a 3-13-1 record. Smith went out with a win, as the Texans rallied to beat the Indianapolis Colts 32-31 on a Hail Mary touchdown for a season-high point total. The win, however, cost the Texans the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, as they slid to...
HOUSTON, TX
The Avery Journal-Times

The Avery Journal-Times

Newland, NC
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
116K+
Views
ABOUT

The Avery Journal-Times has proudly served as Avery County’s newspaper of record since 1959, covering community news for the whole of Avery County, southern Watauga County, northern Mitchell County and Roan Mountain, Tenn.

 https://www.averyjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy