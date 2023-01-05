Read full article on original website
Related
Death of 2 Kids Reason for Latest Recall in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois
204,000 blankets sold throughout Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and nationwide have been recalled by Target due to the deaths of two children. Blanket Recalled By Minnesota-Based Target Due to Death of 2 Children. Check your Christmas gifts and stash of blankets in your kids' rooms. According to the Consumer Product...
Child injured after falling out of vehicle on Iowa interstate
A young passenger suffered minor injuries this week after tumbling out of a moving car on a busy Iowa highway. The incident occurred around 11:20 a.m. local time Tuesday, when surveillance video captured an individual falling from the passenger side of a moving vehicle on I-35 near Des Moines, WHO13 reported. The car, which was approaching the exit from I-35 southbound to I-80/35 westbound, quickly slowed to a stop, and the driver got out to assist the passenger in the middle of the road. Nearby vehicles, including a semi truck, also came to a halt. In a statement to The Post, the Iowa Department of Transportation confirmed that the passenger was a minor seated in the backseat who had tried to exit the moving car for unknown reasons. The unidentified passenger was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital.
Which State Has the Worst Roads? Iowa or Minnesota?
Most of us had made a road trip between these two states at some point in our lives, so you may already have your own bias. But according to a recent study, one of these states is far superior to the other regarding its road conditions. Consumer Reports recently released...
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of them definitely add them to your list.
Winter Storm To Eye Iowa with Accumulating Snow and Blizzard Risk Wednesday Through Friday
A strong pacific storm system will tap into gulf moisture to deliver accumulating snow and strong wind gusts. This will have major impacts across Iowa, so read on for the full details...
Dillard’s Permanently Closing Longstanding Location
The closure was announced weeks following an insider trading incident. Redevelopment of the property is reported to be the reason. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, Google.com, SimplyWall.st, and GettheCoast.com.
The Poorest Town in Every State
The U.S. Census Bureau released in December the latest five-year estimates from the American Community Survey, an ongoing nationwide demographic snapshot that collects social, economic, and housing characteristics from millions of households every year. Among many findings of the five-year ACS estimates are the U.S.national median household annual income from 2017 through 2021 reached $69,021, […]
Here are the states with the longest life expectancy
Story at a glance People in Hawaii, Washington, and Minnesota have the longest life expectancy in the country, according to a new study. A NiceRx study released Thursday found that Hawaii has the longest life expectancy of all 50 states at 80.7 years in 2020. That number is about four years higher than…
Warning: Major Walmart Product Recall Impacts Over 1300 Locations and Potentially the Health of Thousands of Customers
A product is recalled due to a common and potentially life-threatening food allergy omitted from its label. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Corporate.Walmart.com, BusinessWire.com, and TheStreet.com.
Angler reels in ‘rare,’ record-breaking fish at Indiana lake. Then he caught another
“I’ve been fishing all my life, and it never dawned on me that I would catch a state record,” the fisherman said.
KFYR-TV
How electric vehicles handle the North Dakota cold
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Projections for electric vehicles estimate that 43% of cars on the road in the United States will be electric by 2030, according to Bloomberg. The biggest question about electric vehicles in North Dakota is how they’ll handle the North Dakota cold. There’s plenty of cold in place right now and more on the way this week.
One of the worst cold snaps in 30 years starts Wednesday
An extremely cold winter storm will reach Colorado on Wednesday causing the Front Range to experience the coldest temperatures in many years.The cold front at the leading edge of the frigid air will reach the Denver metro area in the afternoon on Wednesday. Once the front passes, temperatures will drop very quickly. After reaching near 50 degrees before 3 p.m., the temperatures in the city will be about 40 degrees by 9 p.m. and will drop at least another 15 degrees by daybreak on Thursday.Therefore temperatures will be in the teens below zero around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins Thursday...
The Cheapest Place to Live in California
With as many people are moving out of California, there may be reason to move there just as much. Whether it's just looking for a new life somewhere else or maybe just trying to move to a place with less snow and wind, California may not be such a bad option. But you always hear how expensive it is to live there. Well, if you shop around you're sure to find a place to settle. With so many options in such a long state, where would be a good place to start? Well, if you're looking for the cheapest place to live that still provides everything you might need there's one spot that is deemed exactly that.
Police: Minnesota man killed 2 people, himself in Arizona
BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. — Authorities say a Minnesota man has fatally shot his fiancée and cousin in northwestern Arizona.The bodies of 64-year-old Timothy Wayne Albright, 64-year-old Karee Pauline Rowell and 58-year-old Trisha Lynn Wallin were discovered Sunday night at Wallin's home in Bullhead City.Rowell and Wallin lived in Cromwell, Minnesota, but were staying with Wallin.Police were alerted to the killings by neighbors who were supposed meet up with Albright, Rowell and Wallin. When the three failed to show up and didn't respond to texts, the neighbors went to Wallin's home and discovered the bodies when looking through the window.Investigators say they didn't know Albright's motive for the killings.
These Have Been Named the Ugliest Towns in Indiana and Kentucky
One website recently listed the ugliest town in each state. Do you think you know what towns were named the ugliest in Indiana and Kentucky?. Here in Indiana and Kentucky, we have a lot of beautiful scenery. We have quite a few larger lakes that you could just admire for hours, beautiful state parks, and so many cute small towns. When taking all of the cities and towns that we have in Indiana and Kentucky, you might first think about some of the more fun or beautiful towns that you have visited. However, for this article's sake, we will go down a different route.
This state will charge 10 cents for single-use grocery bags starting in January
Colorado law will require that shoppers pay 10 cents for each single-use plastic or paper bags. Some Utah towns have imposed grocery bag bans but there’s little political traction for a statewide policy.
Amazing Photo Of Six Bald Eagles On Iowa Porch Goes Viral
Well that is certainly a sight. A viral photo of six bald eagles perched up on a porch in Decorah, Iowa, has exploded on Twitter once more. The photo appears to have originally shared in 2020, however has since been reshared on Twitter, earning a viral reaction. And while you...
Illegal in Minnesota, But Most of Us Did This as Kids
When you are a kid, you may do some dumb things. Things that as an adult, you wouldn't consider doing, or it just seems kind of stupid. One of those things might be putting a coin, usually a penny, on a train track. Growing up, there was a train track...
a-z-animals.com
Mountain Lions In Kansas: What You Need to Know
Residents of Kansas are no strangers to abundant wildlife. The state is home to many wonderful species. However, there is one particular species of animal that captures nearly everyone’s imagination. And that is the elusive mountain lion. News reports and trail camera footage clearly show the presence of the large cat throughout the state. But do mountain lions live in Kansas? Or are they merely passing through?
Stranger offers Colorado couple ride home from Minnesota amid Southwest flight fiasco
MINNEAPOLIS — The website Flight Aware shows Southwest Airlines canceled another 25,000 flights on Wednesday, and up to 15,000 flights never took off since the meltdown began a week ago.The travel troubles are forcing people to either drive to their destinations or wait it out. And in one case, it led to an unexpected friendship.MORE: Minnesotans determined to get to their destinations drive cross-country after flight cancelations"Like everybody, we were trying to get flights on any airline that could get us out of Minnesota," said Annie Brunner, who came for Christmas with her wife, Megan.They ended up getting stranded in Minnesota for...
KOEL 950 AM
Waterloo, IA
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
KOEL 950 AM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 4