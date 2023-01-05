ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Chris Cassidy Appointed New President of SCHOTT North America

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BazgK_0k4a6dTq00

RYE BROOK, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2023--

SCHOTT, the international technology group with a long-standing tradition of inventing specialty glass, has appointed Chris Cassidy as President of SCHOTT North America in addition to his role as President of SCHOTT Pharma USA. In this new role, Cassidy will support the company’s U.S. growth strategy, which aims to increase presence in the region and focus on long-term growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005807/en/

Chris Cassidy, President of SCHOTT North America (Photo: Business Wire)

Cassidy brings more than 30 years of experience to his new role. He first joined SCHOTT North America in 2014 as Vice President of the business unit Pharmaceutical Systems. During his tenure, he has played an integral role in expanding production capacity to contribute to the U.S. domestic supply chain — supplying regional pharma companies with high-quality drug containment solutions like borosilicate vials.

“The U.S. continues to be one of our most important markets. With Chris as our new North America President, SCHOTT has an opportunity to drive long-term growth in this key region,” said Dr. Heinz Kaiser, Member of the SCHOTT Management Board. “He brings a wealth of experience within the pharma industry that will prove invaluable across all industries of SCHOTT.”

SCHOTT’s footprint in the US includes six production sites, one R&D center, and the North America corporate office. The company continues to see regional growth opportunities within the pharma and MedTech industry. Diagnostics manufacturing is also increasing with the opening of a new facility in Phoenix, AZ. This step will position SCHOTT as one of the leading U.S. domestic contract manufacturers serving the diagnostics market. The specialty glass company also sees further potential in the Home Appliance and Astro & Space industries.

“From the NASA moon landing over 50 years ago to the recent nuclear fusion developments at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, our team continues to provide cutting-edge solutions for various industries in the US. We look forward to pursuing new opportunities that will benefit our customers now as well as in the future,” said Chris Cassidy.

about SCHOTT North America.

Pioneering – responsibly – together.

These attributes characterize SCHOTT as a manufacturer of high-tech materials based on specialty glass. Founder Otto Schott is considered its inventor and became the pioneer of an entire industry.

Always opening up new markets and applications with a pioneering spirit and passion – this is what has driven the #glasslovers at SCHOTT for more than 130 years. Represented in 34 countries, the company is a highly skilled partner for high-tech industries: Healthcare, Home Appliances & Living, Consumer Electronics, Semiconductors & Datacom, Optics, Industry & Energy, Automotive, Astronomy & Aerospace. In the fiscal year 2021, its 17,300 employees generated sales of 2.5 billion euros. SCHOTT AG is owned by the Carl Zeiss Foundation, one of the oldest foundations in Germany. It uses the Group’s dividends to promote science. As a foundation company, SCHOTT has anchored responsibility for employees, society and the environment deeply in its DNA. The goal is to become a climate-neutral company by 2030.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005807/en/

CONTACT: Press contact:

Rina Della Vecchia

SCHOTT North America

rina.dellavecchia@us.schott.com

Matt McLoughlin

Gregory FCA

matt@gregoryfca.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY OTHER MANUFACTURING OTHER TECHNOLOGY MANUFACTURING

SOURCE: SCHOTT

PUB: 01/05/2023 12:04 PM/DISC: 01/05/2023 12:03 PM

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

UAW workers reject CNH offer, extending 8-month strike

More than 1,000 striking CNH Industrial workers in Iowa and Wisconsin rejected the “last, best and final offer” from the maker of construction and agricultural equipment Saturday night, extending their eight-month stoppage. In a statement, the United Auto Workers union announced the result of the vote by members who work for CNH and said the union’s bargaining committee “will meet to discuss next steps to take with” the company. It was the first vote on an offer since the workers walked off the job months ago. The UAW said this week that it had decided to put the offer before members, but didn’t offer details. Workers at the plants in Burlington, Iowa, and Racine, Wisconsin, previously rejected at the start of the strike a three-year deal that included 18.5% raises because of concerns that the proposed raises wouldn’t cover soaring inflation and health insurance costs. The UAW has not provided many updates on what CNH has offered since the strike began last May.
BURLINGTON, IA
The Associated Press

Shareholders Representing 32% of Company Shares Send Letter to Capricorn Energy’s Board

Palliser Capital (“Palliser”), together with key shareholders Madison Avenue Partners, Kite Lake Capital, Newtyn Management, Irenic Capital, and VR Capital, whose combined interests in the Company represent over 32% of the issued share capital of Capricorn Energy PLC (LSE: CNE) (“Capricorn” or “the Company”), today published a letter sent to the Capricorn board of directors (“the Board”) in response to its decision to hold a general meeting of the Company’s shareholders on the proposed combination with NewMed Energy LP (“NewMed GM”) on or around the same date as the general meeting requisitioned by Palliser on 19 December 2022 (“Board Change...
The Associated Press

YOHO Launched a New Model of Cross-Border E-Commerce Platform and Entered the Global 100+Countries Appliance Market

HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 9, 2023-- In recent years, the e-commerce industry around the world has developed rapidly. A large number of cross-border e-commerce enterprises have emerged in the world’s online shopping field, bringing diversified products to consumers in various countries. The business field is like a battlefield. Although the industry is full of hidden tides and crises, many enterprises are still actively seeking breakthroughs, and cross-border e-commerce has become a major trend nowadays. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221223005094/en/ YOHO Launched a New Model of Cross-Border E-Commerce Platform and Entered the Global 100+Countries Appliance Market (Photo: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

Gary Brown Elected Chairman of Mercy Ships International’s Board of Directors

Mercy Ships, the global, faith-based healthcare charity that through a fleet of first-class hospital ships provides free surgeries and healthcare services to the world’s most disadvantaged peoples, today announced that Gary Brown was elected Chairman of the Board of Directors of Mercy Ships International effective January 1, 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230108005071/en/ Brown, who has served on the Mercy Ships board since 2006, spent 42 years in the banking and securities industry, most recently as CEO of CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank Limited. Previously he was head of CIBC’s business in the United States,...
The Associated Press

Asian shares up, extending Wall St gains as US wages slow

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares have climbed in Asia following a rally on Wall Street, where investors bet that slow U.S. wage gains may augur a cooling of the inflation that has led the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates. Gains in technology shares boosted benchmarks in South Korea, Hong Kong and Taiwan. Japan’s markets were closed for a holiday. A Chinese financial news outlet cited a top central bank official as saying that China’s more than two-year crackdown on internet companies is nearly finished. Caixin quoted Guo Shuqing, the Communist Party secretary of the People’s Bank of China as saying the government would support companies in the sector in creating more jobs and competing globally.
The Associated Press

Quectel Continues to Drive Digital Transformation With Advanced Smart Module, Edge Intelligence and Machine Vision Technologies at CES 2023

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 6, 2023-- CES – Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, is today demonstrating its smart module capabilities with compute-intensive and edge intelligence applications. Using Quectel’s high performance SG865W-WF smart module, the demonstration showcases how future use cases of industrial applications, digital signage, unattended retail, fleet management and healthcare can be enabled with edge intelligence and machine vision functionality. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230106005278/en/ Quectel continues to drive digital transformation with advanced smart module, edge intelligence and machine vision technologies at CES 2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

CES 2023: Startups aim to reduce global food waste

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Avocados can be tricky. Their ripeness window is so narrow that a slew of memes poke fun at the fine art of deciding when to eat them. Dutch entrepreneur Marco Snikkers aims to solve that problem with an avocado scanner unveiled this week at the CES tech show in Las Vegas and designed for use in supermarkets. It uses optical sensing and AI technology to determine ripeness, displaying on a screen whether an avocado is firm or ready to eat.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
613K+
Post
656M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy