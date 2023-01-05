Chris Cassidy Appointed New President of SCHOTT North America

RYE BROOK, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2023--

SCHOTT, the international technology group with a long-standing tradition of inventing specialty glass, has appointed Chris Cassidy as President of SCHOTT North America in addition to his role as President of SCHOTT Pharma USA. In this new role, Cassidy will support the company’s U.S. growth strategy, which aims to increase presence in the region and focus on long-term growth.

Chris Cassidy, President of SCHOTT North America (Photo: Business Wire)

Cassidy brings more than 30 years of experience to his new role. He first joined SCHOTT North America in 2014 as Vice President of the business unit Pharmaceutical Systems. During his tenure, he has played an integral role in expanding production capacity to contribute to the U.S. domestic supply chain — supplying regional pharma companies with high-quality drug containment solutions like borosilicate vials.

“The U.S. continues to be one of our most important markets. With Chris as our new North America President, SCHOTT has an opportunity to drive long-term growth in this key region,” said Dr. Heinz Kaiser, Member of the SCHOTT Management Board. “He brings a wealth of experience within the pharma industry that will prove invaluable across all industries of SCHOTT.”

SCHOTT’s footprint in the US includes six production sites, one R&D center, and the North America corporate office. The company continues to see regional growth opportunities within the pharma and MedTech industry. Diagnostics manufacturing is also increasing with the opening of a new facility in Phoenix, AZ. This step will position SCHOTT as one of the leading U.S. domestic contract manufacturers serving the diagnostics market. The specialty glass company also sees further potential in the Home Appliance and Astro & Space industries.

“From the NASA moon landing over 50 years ago to the recent nuclear fusion developments at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, our team continues to provide cutting-edge solutions for various industries in the US. We look forward to pursuing new opportunities that will benefit our customers now as well as in the future,” said Chris Cassidy.

Pioneering – responsibly – together.

These attributes characterize SCHOTT as a manufacturer of high-tech materials based on specialty glass. Founder Otto Schott is considered its inventor and became the pioneer of an entire industry.

Always opening up new markets and applications with a pioneering spirit and passion – this is what has driven the #glasslovers at SCHOTT for more than 130 years. Represented in 34 countries, the company is a highly skilled partner for high-tech industries: Healthcare, Home Appliances & Living, Consumer Electronics, Semiconductors & Datacom, Optics, Industry & Energy, Automotive, Astronomy & Aerospace. In the fiscal year 2021, its 17,300 employees generated sales of 2.5 billion euros. SCHOTT AG is owned by the Carl Zeiss Foundation, one of the oldest foundations in Germany. It uses the Group’s dividends to promote science. As a foundation company, SCHOTT has anchored responsibility for employees, society and the environment deeply in its DNA. The goal is to become a climate-neutral company by 2030.

