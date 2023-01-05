ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars 108

Certification To Serve Yummy Drinks Now Possible In Downtown Flint

Downtown Flint's business community has been growing steadily for several years now. It's great to drive down Saginaw Street seeing people hanging out at restaurants, bars and lunch spots. Many of these places serve great, creative drinks. So, where do people go for bartending certification around Genesee County?. What's the...
FLINT, MI
MLive

Your guide to Zehnder’s Snowfest 2023

FRANKENMUTH, MI — Zehnder’s Snowfest will return to Michigan’s Little Bavaria this month. The 2023 snow and ice festival is scheduled to take place Wednesday, Jan. 25, through Sunday, Jan. 29. Snowfest, billed as one of North America’s top snow and ice sculpting events, has taken place...
FRANKENMUTH, MI
Cars 108

Lapeer Food Truck Festival 2023 – What You Need To Know

If you think Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year, think again. The most wonderful time of the year is when food trucks come out. Dates for the annual Frankenmuth Funtown Chowdown Food Truck Festival 2023 and dates for the Lapeer Food Truck Festival have recently been announced.
LAPEER, MI
99.1 WFMK

Lansing’s West Side is Getting a New Chicken Restaurant

Lansing's foodie scene is ever-changing and ever-expanding. In 2022 alone, we saw over 13 restaurants either open or reopen. It was awesome seeing established businesses open again, and it was also great to see new restaurants open in the area and begin to flourish. It looks like Lansing is going to see another restaurant open over on the west side.
LANSING, MI
Cars 108

Uncle Sam Sends Gift: $24M to Fix Flint Area Roads, Blight, More

Millions in congressional funding is a much-needed win for Flint & Genesee County, Michigan. Congressman Dan Kildee, who represents Michigan's Eighth District (much of Mid-Michigan) was able to submit 15 proposals to the Appropriations Committee for possible funding -- all 15 were approved. Flint & Genesee County received the bulk...
FLINT, MI
Cars 108

7 Chain Restaurants We’d Love In Flint, 1 Is Coming Soon

Not all chain restaurants are created equally. Some understand quality, service and atmosphere much better than others, too. Take Chick-Fil-A for example -- it's consistently good (all around) because the franchise demands it. In fact, here are things you'll never hear at Chick-Fil-A. Seven Chain Restaurants We Need Around Flint,...
FLINT, MI
Cars 108

New Landmark Lapeer Sign Is Done – Where Will It Go Now?

The Lapeer landmark sign is complete, now the question is where is it going to go?. Flint resident Ryan Kilpatrick made the giant sign in his studio, Whiskey Mics. Kilpatrick is the artist who also created the Flint landmark sign located in downtown Flint. As you can see in the photos, due to the size of the sign, its permanent home will require a lot of space.
LAPEER, MI
100.7 WITL

Did the 26 Foot Long World Record for Longest Human Poop Happen in Michigan?

There is a load of stories about a woman who broke the world record for the longest single poo. Do the stories pass the smell test?. Researching stories like 'the longest poop in the world' isn't the worst part of my job, but it's a solid #2. Recently, someone sent me a TikTok telling the story of a woman in Michigan breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest poop. She allegedly did so, publicly...in a Bloomfield Hills, Michigan bowling alley. My curiosity got the best of me. I guess you can say, I couldn't hold it anymore. So, the research began. I stepped in this article called 'Fun Poop Facts' from the Hello Tushy website that said this about the alleged rectum record,
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

New State Rep. serving residents in Jackson, Washtenaw counties opens Lansing office

JACKSON, MI – A new Michigan state representative covering in parts of Jackson and Washtenaw counties has opened a Lansing office. State Rep. Kathy Schmaltz, R-Jackson, represents Michigan’s 46th House District, which covers the city of Jackson, parts of Grass Lake, Leoni and Summit townships and all of Blackman Township, as well as Chelsea and Sylvan Township in Washtenaw County.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
thelascopress.com

Another New Restaurant Coming to Fenton

Who does not like a good steak on occasion? When you think of a thick juicy grilled steak, do you associate Texas with producing some of the best beef in the country? If you have eaten at a Texas Roadhouse, it would be easy to make that kind of connection.
FENTON, MI
abc12.com

Flint firefighters battle massive blaze on city's east side

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint firefighters were on the scene of a massive fire at a vacant lumber yard Saturday night. The bright orange flames could be seen for miles away. Patrons at Timothy's Pub on Robert T. Longway Boulevard first smelled the smoke, then came outside to investigate and saw flames shooting into the night sky.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Saginaw’s new trash collection company off to a bad start

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – Saginaw residents haven’t been getting their trash picked up during the new year after a new company was selected for the job. The new company selected to collect trash in Saginaw is not off to a good start according to Saginaw residents. TV5 cameras...
SAGINAW, MI
Cars 108

Cars 108

