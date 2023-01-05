Read full article on original website
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog JointsEast Coast TravelerFlint, MI
This Town in Michigan Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFrankenmuth, MI
Lottery ticket worth $3.7 million sold at Michigan storeKristen WaltersMichigan State
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opening this week in MichiganKristen WaltersFenton, MI
Certification To Serve Yummy Drinks Now Possible In Downtown Flint
Downtown Flint's business community has been growing steadily for several years now. It's great to drive down Saginaw Street seeing people hanging out at restaurants, bars and lunch spots. Many of these places serve great, creative drinks. So, where do people go for bartending certification around Genesee County?. What's the...
Your guide to Zehnder’s Snowfest 2023
FRANKENMUTH, MI — Zehnder’s Snowfest will return to Michigan’s Little Bavaria this month. The 2023 snow and ice festival is scheduled to take place Wednesday, Jan. 25, through Sunday, Jan. 29. Snowfest, billed as one of North America’s top snow and ice sculpting events, has taken place...
Major discount retail store chain expected to open another new location in Michigan soon
A major discount retail store chain is expected to open another new store location in Michigan soon. Read on to learn more. If you love saving money on brand-name clothing, shoes, and household items, you may be interested to learn that the popular discount retail store chain Burlington is expected to open another new Michigan location in Ann Arbor.
This Might Be the Most Unique Restaurant in All of Michigan
When it comes to dining, Michigan has no shortage of incredible options. From little hole-in-the-wall eateries to iconic diners that have been open for 100 years, there’s something here in the Great Lakes State to satisfy every craving.
Lapeer Food Truck Festival 2023 – What You Need To Know
If you think Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year, think again. The most wonderful time of the year is when food trucks come out. Dates for the annual Frankenmuth Funtown Chowdown Food Truck Festival 2023 and dates for the Lapeer Food Truck Festival have recently been announced.
Mark Your Calendar for These Major 2023 Genesee County Festivals
A new year has arrived and here is what Genesee County has to look forward to. Every year, Genesee County sees a bunch of great events and festivals. There's a little bit of everything for everyone throughout the year. From many different music festivals to sporting events and more. Check out what is in store for 2023 here.
Lansing’s West Side is Getting a New Chicken Restaurant
Lansing's foodie scene is ever-changing and ever-expanding. In 2022 alone, we saw over 13 restaurants either open or reopen. It was awesome seeing established businesses open again, and it was also great to see new restaurants open in the area and begin to flourish. It looks like Lansing is going to see another restaurant open over on the west side.
Uncle Sam Sends Gift: $24M to Fix Flint Area Roads, Blight, More
Millions in congressional funding is a much-needed win for Flint & Genesee County, Michigan. Congressman Dan Kildee, who represents Michigan's Eighth District (much of Mid-Michigan) was able to submit 15 proposals to the Appropriations Committee for possible funding -- all 15 were approved. Flint & Genesee County received the bulk...
7 Chain Restaurants We’d Love In Flint, 1 Is Coming Soon
Not all chain restaurants are created equally. Some understand quality, service and atmosphere much better than others, too. Take Chick-Fil-A for example -- it's consistently good (all around) because the franchise demands it. In fact, here are things you'll never hear at Chick-Fil-A. Seven Chain Restaurants We Need Around Flint,...
New Landmark Lapeer Sign Is Done – Where Will It Go Now?
The Lapeer landmark sign is complete, now the question is where is it going to go?. Flint resident Ryan Kilpatrick made the giant sign in his studio, Whiskey Mics. Kilpatrick is the artist who also created the Flint landmark sign located in downtown Flint. As you can see in the photos, due to the size of the sign, its permanent home will require a lot of space.
Did the 26 Foot Long World Record for Longest Human Poop Happen in Michigan?
There is a load of stories about a woman who broke the world record for the longest single poo. Do the stories pass the smell test?. Researching stories like 'the longest poop in the world' isn't the worst part of my job, but it's a solid #2. Recently, someone sent me a TikTok telling the story of a woman in Michigan breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest poop. She allegedly did so, publicly...in a Bloomfield Hills, Michigan bowling alley. My curiosity got the best of me. I guess you can say, I couldn't hold it anymore. So, the research began. I stepped in this article called 'Fun Poop Facts' from the Hello Tushy website that said this about the alleged rectum record,
Michigan City Makes the List for One of the “Worst” Places to Find a Job
As we're entering into the new year, this is usually the time that people take stock of what's going on with their lives. If they want to make improvements or changes in some aspect of their life. And a job could be a facet that is in need of a change.
New State Rep. serving residents in Jackson, Washtenaw counties opens Lansing office
JACKSON, MI – A new Michigan state representative covering in parts of Jackson and Washtenaw counties has opened a Lansing office. State Rep. Kathy Schmaltz, R-Jackson, represents Michigan’s 46th House District, which covers the city of Jackson, parts of Grass Lake, Leoni and Summit townships and all of Blackman Township, as well as Chelsea and Sylvan Township in Washtenaw County.
Ex-Flint firefighter who allegedly failed to search home where 2 boys died now working in Bay City
BAY CITY, MI — In May, two Flint firefighters tasked with searching a burning house declared the structure clear of occupants. Six minutes later, their colleagues found two young brothers in a bedroom, fatally injured from having endured smoldering heat and heavy smoke. Both boys died within days, and...
Another New Restaurant Coming to Fenton
Who does not like a good steak on occasion? When you think of a thick juicy grilled steak, do you associate Texas with producing some of the best beef in the country? If you have eaten at a Texas Roadhouse, it would be easy to make that kind of connection.
Flint firefighters battle massive blaze on city's east side
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint firefighters were on the scene of a massive fire at a vacant lumber yard Saturday night. The bright orange flames could be seen for miles away. Patrons at Timothy's Pub on Robert T. Longway Boulevard first smelled the smoke, then came outside to investigate and saw flames shooting into the night sky.
Saginaw’s new trash collection company off to a bad start
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – Saginaw residents haven’t been getting their trash picked up during the new year after a new company was selected for the job. The new company selected to collect trash in Saginaw is not off to a good start according to Saginaw residents. TV5 cameras...
Lottery winner ‘didn’t want to cause a scene’ in Michigan — so he screamed in his car
A 54-year-old man said he decided to buy a few Fantasy 5 lottery tickets in Michigan when he noticed the jackpot prize creep past $500,000. A few days after the drawing, he went to the store and began scanning his lottery tickets, according to a Jan. 5 news release from Michigan Lottery officials.
Carhartt heiress and prominent Detroit bussinesswoman, philanthropist Gretchen Valade dies
DETROIT – Gretchen Valade, granddaughter of the founder of Carharrt Inc., has died at the age of 97, Wayne State University announced on Thursday. Valade, a prominent figure in the Detroit community, was the heiress of the popular Metro Detroit-based apparel company. She reportedly died in her home in Grosse Pointe Farms on Jan. 3.
This $2.5 Million Bloomfield Twp, Michigan Mansion Features Indoor Pool And Privacy
If you consider an indoor pool a sign of success, this Bloomfield Township house in Michigan screams success. You may not be in the market for a $2.5 million Oakland County mansion, but it is still fun to take a peek. If you are perhaps looking, this is incredible. From an open floor plan to complete privacy, this exquisite home truly has it all.
