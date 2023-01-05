ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owego, NY

Owego man accused of killing his mother

By Carl Aldinger
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

OWEGO, N.Y. ( WETM ) – An Owego man has been accused of killing his mother earlier this week, according to police.

The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Day Hollow Rd. in Owego just before 3:30 p.m. on January 3 for a welfare check of Phyllis Kvassay, 78. The police report said deputies found Kvassay dead and signs of a disturbance in the home.

Her son, James Kvassay, 33, was also located in the home and arrested, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with 2nd-degree Murder after a preliminary investigation.

James Kvassay appeared in Tioga County CAP Court and was taken to the Tioga County Jail without bail.

New York State Police, Campville EMS, the Tioga County DA’s Office, and the Coroner’s Office all responded to the scene. The investigation into the death is ongoing.

The Sheriff’s Office also said Kvassay was arrested on Dec. 30, 2022 in the Town of Owego for allegedly violating a protection order. He appeared in court and was released for the Criminal Contempt arrest. The arrest report didn’t confirm whether it was connected to the murder.

