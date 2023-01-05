ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tampa City Council approves charter changes to voters

By Charlie Frago
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Exv3Z_0k4a5zgn00
Tampa City Council members at Thursday's meeting approved sending five charter amendements to voters in the March 7 city election. [ Charlie Frago ]

TAMPA — Five proposed changes to Tampa’s governing document — the City Charter — were approved with veto-proof majorities by City Council members Thursday.

The charter amendment that grabbed most of the attention would require council members’ approval of department heads and limit how long high-ranking city officials can carry the “interim” status to six months. In December, the measure barely squeaked by with a 4-3 vote. On Thursday, after a long discussion, council members unanimously approved sending it to voters in the March 7 city election.

The issue arose last year after Mayor Jane Castor, over the protests of some community members and council members, picked Mary O’Connor as police chief. The wrangling over O’Connor’s appointment, which was eventually approved by council members, sparked the proposal, said council member Lynn Hurtak.

“This prevents that from happening again,” Hurtak said.

O’Connor resigned in December after a video surfaced of her asking a Pinellas County sheriff’s deputy to “let us go” after being pulled over driving a unlicensed golf cart on a public street.

The charter already contained language requiring council approval of department heads and administrators, but council members wanted to clarify that a mayor’s pick isn’t an appointment, but a nomination that must receive four council members’ votes.

“There was a flaw. When a situation arises, and you’re stuck, you fix the process,” said Orlando Gudes, who opposed O’Connor’s selection. “To say you won’t fix a process that’s broken is asinine to me. We cannot be afraid politically to fix things.”

Nicole Travis, the city’s administrator of development and economic opportunity, said the measure would discourage the city from recruiting “c-suite” level officials. Travis, who took her current job after being lured from a similar position in Lakeland, said she wouldn’t have been interested if the amendment had been on the books.

“I would never have taken this job knowing that I was leaving a city that loved me and I loved it, knowing that I may not get the votes,” Travis said.

But, council members didn’t respond to her appeal. In fact, council members, Luis Viera, Charlie Miranda and Joseph Citro, reversed their previous positions and voted for the amendment. Viera said he thought the idea was “reasonable.” Miranda said he decided it would “do no harm.” Citro didn’t explain his switch from the dais.

Their decisions to change their votes came after City Council attorney Martin Shelby reminded council members that the Castor could veto the amendments or not sign them for 14 days. That would put the city in a difficult position to get them on the March 7 ballot. The Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections office needs the final language by Jan. 20, Shelby said.

The only votes lodged against the charter changes came on a proposal to give council members the sole power to create “standing boards” without the mayor’s recommendation. Miranda and Citro voted no. But the proposal gained five votes, a council supermajority that would theoretically override a mayoral veto.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rBzD9_0k4a5zgn00

Although a mayoral veto doesn’t appear likely to change the final outcome, considering Thursday’s vote, Castor remained mum Thursday about her intentions.

“She will review what the council approves before making a decision,” wrote Castor spokesperson Adam Smith in an email after the votes.

The other proposed charter amendments, which can be approved by a simple majority of voters, would:

  • Prohibit council members from serving more than four consecutive terms.
  • Empower the city’s volunteer police oversight board, the Citizen Review Board, to select an attorney who is not a city employee
  • Shorten the time between charter review by a commission of volunteers appointed by council members and the mayor. The Charter Review Commission would convene every 8 years instead of 10 years.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Times

Ybor residents, 717 Parking spar over land use, validity of records

TAMPA — Jason and John Accardi have said the neighborhood controversy surrounding their 1916 and 1918 E. Fifth Ave. properties is simply a clerical error. The Accardis say they submitted a request 23 years ago that the city misplaced for those Ybor City lots to be zoned for use by their 717 Parking, which has at least 40 parking lots throughout downtown, Channelside and Ybor. They also say they have a copy of the request.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

A reset in St. Petersburg: A look at Mayor Ken Welch’s first year in office

ST. PETERSBURG — A month before he was even sworn in, Mayor Ken Welch set the tone for his first year in office. His predecessor, Rick Kriseman, had just named the team he had picked for the city’s most high-profile redevelopment project: Tropicana Field. Then-mayor-elect Welch signaled he would not honor the selection. He saw a generational opportunity to do right by the Black community displaced when the dome was built in the 1980s. Welch wanted a significant investment in housing amid an affordability crisis. The effort under Kriseman, he said, didn’t do enough.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Hillsborough faces questions, critics as school boundary meetings approach

It was shortly before Christmas when Hillsborough County School Board member Karen Perez, in a radio show, took aim at the school district’s ongoing study of attendance boundaries. In an interview with WTMP-AM guest host Robin Lockett , Perez said the project — intended to improve efficiency in a cash-strapped school system — mirrors the way governments around the nation are disrupting the education of Black and Hispanic children.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Hillsborough workers lament continued paycheck troubles

Chaz Hicks had a stressful December. Money ran low as the holidays approached, and he was selling some of his possessions to pay the bills and fill his gas tank. The overdraft fees piled up. And weeks after he noticed he’d been shorted on his paycheck, he said he was still waiting for the rest of the money he was owed by his employer, Hillsborough County.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

4 developers make their pitch to redevelop St. Petersburg’s Tropicana Field

ST. PETERSBURG — A crowd of 400 took in big numbers, eye-popping renderings and passionate pledges to do right by the Black community displaced to build Tropicana Field. The four development teams hoping to win the bid to redevelop the Historic Gas Plant District made their pitches to the public for why they should lead the generational project on Wednesday night at a packed Coliseum. Another 350 people registered to watch the presentations online.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Seminole uniform company sells HQ for $5M, moving to downtown St. Pete

One of the region’s largest publicly traded companies will relocate to downtown St. Petersburg after selling its Seminole headquarters for just over $5 million. The Superior Group of Companies, which manufactures branded uniforms and health care attire and offers remote staffing services, closed the sale to a Pinellas Park limited liability company on Dec. 28, according to Pinellas County records.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Times

BayCare acquires Tampa mental health center, plans more services

BayCare Health System has acquired a major behavioral health center in Tampa and plans to expand its services, hospital leaders announced this week. Effective Jan. 1, BayCare assumed ownership of the nonprofit Northside Behavioral Health Center. The center provides counseling to low-income individuals and operates two group homes and a 20-bed crisis stabilization unit, among other programs.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa International Airport’s famed flamingo finally has a name

After more than 65,000 entries and 37,000 votes from around the world, the 21-foot flamingo sculpture at Tampa International Airport finally has a name: Phoebe. The winning submission for the pink behemoth came from 63-year-old retired educator Bryan M., the airport announced late Thursday morning. Tampa International Airport launched the...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Hillsborough Sherriff’s Office investigate homicide in Riverview

Hillsborough County deputies have launched a homicide investigation after a man was fatally shot by a relative Saturday night in Riverview. Just after 10:30 p.m., deputies responded to the 10200 block of Strawberry Tetra Drive to reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies and Hillsborough County Fire Rescue located an adult male with upper body trauma, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.
RIVERVIEW, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
88K+
Followers
28K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy