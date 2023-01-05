When I moved to the Dallas area in 2005, Forney was a tiny town with maybe two exits and a giant jackrabbit stationed just down the road from the town’s true claim to fame: a petite replica of the Statue of Liberty. Over the past 17 years, the Kaufman County town has morphed into a somewhat populous bedroom community and now has four exits, a Starbucks, and one of the hottest ZIP codes in all of America.

FORNEY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO