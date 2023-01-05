ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sachse, TX

sachsenews.com

Library sets checkout record

A busy 2022 resulted in a new record for checkouts at the Sachse Public Library. Library Manager Daniel Laney said there were 150,000 checkouts in 2022, breaking the previous record, 138,000 checkouts, by 12,000. There was also an increase in the usage of the library’s 3D printer, which was used 1,600 times, an increase of 500 from 2021.
SACHSE, TX
CW33

These are the top meat shops & markets in Dallas

DALLAS (KDAF) — We all know the saying from the movie Kicking & Screaming, “Remember, meat first!” This is true for any meat shop or butcher around the country. There’s nothing like meat in Texas and as January is National Meat Month we’re taking a special look at the best meat shops and markets the great city of Dallas has to offer.
DALLAS, TX
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Mesquite, TX

Mesquite is a stone's throw away from Dallas, Texas. This small suburban city in the eastern part of Dallas and Borden County is home to over 141,000 Texans. Mesquite is Texas' 22nd most populous city since it's a suburb of the Dallas metro area. This city might not be on...
MESQUITE, TX
dallasexpress.com

Christmas Light Displays Cost Homeowners Hundreds

The streets being all lit up and decorated with lights is one of the best parts of the holidays, but how much work do these light displays require?. Tristan Kalina from Coppell, Texas, owns Kalina’s Christmas Light Installation. He told The Dallas Express that there has been a jump in the number of people wanting their own Christmas light display.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

DFW: Top 10 Layover Destination

Flying during the Christmas season is tough on an average year, but since the onset of the pandemic, it has been taken to new heights — or rather, to new altitudes. Worker shortages, bad weather, and outdated systems have all been blamed for the seemingly unending slew of viral videos circulating showing frustrated travelers.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Broadnax’s Permitting Issues Drag Dallas Down

New home construction in North Texas, already handicapped by the City of Dallas’ permitting backlog, is on pace for its worst 12-month period since the Great Recession. Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) experienced its seventh consecutive month-over-month decline in new single-family home construction (NSF) permits being issued through November 2022, according to building permit data published by the Texas Real Estate Research Center (TRERC) at Texas A&M University.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

The Hidden History of Racism Unveiled at Dallas Fair Park

The sometimes hidden history of racism was unveiled for all to see with an exhibit called "Fair Park Uprooted" in the Music Hall lobby Thursday. The Fair Park experience for Black people was much different than for whites over the years. Black people had to sit in the Music Hall...
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt.com

Hensley Field Master Plan Calls For More Than 5,700 New Housing Units in District 3

In the final Dallas City Council meeting of 2022, elected officials donned ugly holiday sweaters and approved the master plan for a project that could provide much-needed homes, businesses, and transportation connections for District 3. District 3 Councilman Casey Thomas called the Hensley Field Master Plan his “legacy project” and...
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt.com

2022’s Hottest ZIP Code in North Texas is Found in Forney

When I moved to the Dallas area in 2005, Forney was a tiny town with maybe two exits and a giant jackrabbit stationed just down the road from the town’s true claim to fame: a petite replica of the Statue of Liberty. Over the past 17 years, the Kaufman County town has morphed into a somewhat populous bedroom community and now has four exits, a Starbucks, and one of the hottest ZIP codes in all of America.
FORNEY, TX
Mix 93.1

Billion Dollar Resort 90 Minutes Away From Tyler, TX Coming Soon

Sapphire Bay is a $1 billion development and the newest mixed-use, master planned community in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Construction is already underway for the community that will host a lot of amazing things! The 116-acre development will be Texas’ first resort destination anchored by a state-of-the-art man-made lagoon, offering guests a luxurious stay along it’s shore at the 500 room Sapphire Bay Resort, operated and managed by Destination Hotels by Hyatt.
TYLER, TX

