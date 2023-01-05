Read full article on original website
The Largest Flea Market in Texas is a Must VisitTravel MavenTexas State
Family Forced to Leave School District After Racist Vandalism at Home of Recruited Football PlayerLarry LeaseAllen, TX
Dallas based restaurant chain agrees to hand out $2.35 million to customers. Are you eligible?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Two Dallas venues are now adding a 3% charge to fund employee benefitsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
North Texas Apartments Still Dealing with Aftermath of Winter StormLarry LeaseDallas, TX
sachsenews.com
Library sets checkout record
A busy 2022 resulted in a new record for checkouts at the Sachse Public Library. Library Manager Daniel Laney said there were 150,000 checkouts in 2022, breaking the previous record, 138,000 checkouts, by 12,000. There was also an increase in the usage of the library’s 3D printer, which was used 1,600 times, an increase of 500 from 2021.
The Largest Flea Market in Texas is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Texas is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else.
These are the top meat shops & markets in Dallas
DALLAS (KDAF) — We all know the saying from the movie Kicking & Screaming, “Remember, meat first!” This is true for any meat shop or butcher around the country. There’s nothing like meat in Texas and as January is National Meat Month we’re taking a special look at the best meat shops and markets the great city of Dallas has to offer.
fortworthreport.org
Developer wants to clear Colleyville forest for homes. Hundreds of residents say no.
COLLEYVILLE — Just beyond rows of large homes in northeastern Tarrant County, trees stretch as far as the eye can see in one of Colleyville’s last remaining pieces of Cross Timbers forest. To Tim Waterworth and what he calls a ragtag group of neighbors, the 14-acre property on...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Mesquite, TX
Mesquite is a stone's throw away from Dallas, Texas. This small suburban city in the eastern part of Dallas and Borden County is home to over 141,000 Texans. Mesquite is Texas' 22nd most populous city since it's a suburb of the Dallas metro area. This city might not be on...
dallasexpress.com
Christmas Light Displays Cost Homeowners Hundreds
The streets being all lit up and decorated with lights is one of the best parts of the holidays, but how much work do these light displays require?. Tristan Kalina from Coppell, Texas, owns Kalina’s Christmas Light Installation. He told The Dallas Express that there has been a jump in the number of people wanting their own Christmas light display.
Two Dallas venues are now adding a 3% charge to fund employee benefits
Two popular Dallas venues owned by the Walkabout Hospitality Group will now add a new 3% charge on their checks. Rye, located at 1920 Greenville Ave, Dallas, and the bar next door Apothecary, are adding the charge to fund additional employee benefits, including extra paid time off and healthcare.
This Huge General Store in Texas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Texas and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
Valley city ranks in top 10 of most Instagrammed places in Texas
According to a new study, the state's most picturesque cities have amassed over 100 million Instagram posts with hashtags dedicated to their locale.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Why a Greenville Avenue Restaurant Group Has Added a 3% Surcharge to Tabs
A pair of Greenville Avenue restaurants in Dallas started off 2023 with a new fee tacked onto customers’ bills. The owner of Rye and Apothecary in Lowest Greenville says the change comes due, in part, to the rising cost of food and health care. Tanner Agar hopes the community...
These Texas eateries ranked among the best steakhouses in America: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Having a plate of food for dinner will usually always have a protein some veggies and a starch, there’s nothing better than a nicely cooked steak alongside some mashed potatoes and green beans. Especially if it’s cooked in Texas. Well, now’s the time to...
dallasexpress.com
DFW: Top 10 Layover Destination
Flying during the Christmas season is tough on an average year, but since the onset of the pandemic, it has been taken to new heights — or rather, to new altitudes. Worker shortages, bad weather, and outdated systems have all been blamed for the seemingly unending slew of viral videos circulating showing frustrated travelers.
dallasexpress.com
Broadnax’s Permitting Issues Drag Dallas Down
New home construction in North Texas, already handicapped by the City of Dallas’ permitting backlog, is on pace for its worst 12-month period since the Great Recession. Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) experienced its seventh consecutive month-over-month decline in new single-family home construction (NSF) permits being issued through November 2022, according to building permit data published by the Texas Real Estate Research Center (TRERC) at Texas A&M University.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
The Hidden History of Racism Unveiled at Dallas Fair Park
The sometimes hidden history of racism was unveiled for all to see with an exhibit called "Fair Park Uprooted" in the Music Hall lobby Thursday. The Fair Park experience for Black people was much different than for whites over the years. Black people had to sit in the Music Hall...
Dallas restaurant to add 3% charge to every check to fund employee benefits
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you are out for an evening meal at rye in Dallas, you will find a separate line item on your check. Officials from rye have announced on their website that they will now be adding a 3% charge to every check to fund its new Employee Benefit Fund.
CandysDirt.com
Hensley Field Master Plan Calls For More Than 5,700 New Housing Units in District 3
In the final Dallas City Council meeting of 2022, elected officials donned ugly holiday sweaters and approved the master plan for a project that could provide much-needed homes, businesses, and transportation connections for District 3. District 3 Councilman Casey Thomas called the Hensley Field Master Plan his “legacy project” and...
Five Texas Communities Named To The 100 Best Neighborhoods List
An online resource center is making it easier to determine where you want to live by comparing neighborhood statistics from across the country. Every year, Niche ranks the top 100 neighborhoods across the country. In 2022, five neighborhoods in Texas qualified for the list, including three in Richardson. The rankings...
CandysDirt.com
2022’s Hottest ZIP Code in North Texas is Found in Forney
When I moved to the Dallas area in 2005, Forney was a tiny town with maybe two exits and a giant jackrabbit stationed just down the road from the town’s true claim to fame: a petite replica of the Statue of Liberty. Over the past 17 years, the Kaufman County town has morphed into a somewhat populous bedroom community and now has four exits, a Starbucks, and one of the hottest ZIP codes in all of America.
Dallas sushi shop named the best place to get sushi in Texas: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — North Texas is home to plenty of great places to eat. You can almost find a restaurant for every type of cuisine. If you are in the mood for sushi, there are tons of great options for you. Speaking of sushi Saturday, Jan. 6, is National Tempura Day.
Billion Dollar Resort 90 Minutes Away From Tyler, TX Coming Soon
Sapphire Bay is a $1 billion development and the newest mixed-use, master planned community in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Construction is already underway for the community that will host a lot of amazing things! The 116-acre development will be Texas’ first resort destination anchored by a state-of-the-art man-made lagoon, offering guests a luxurious stay along it’s shore at the 500 room Sapphire Bay Resort, operated and managed by Destination Hotels by Hyatt.
