Related
Scientist

Animals Are Shape-Shifting in Response to a Warming World

At the South African nature preserve where Miya Warrington and colleagues study Cape ground squirrels (Xerus inauris), the maximum daily temperature has increased by about 2.5 °C in just 18 years. The animals have evolved a quiver of tactics to tolerate the region’s sweltering heat, says Warrington, a conservation ecologist at the University of Manitoba. Sprawling flat on the ground in a pose called splooting, for example, helps the animals shed heat from their less furry undersides. The squirrels also take shady respites under their bushy tails, which they curl above their heads like tiny parasols. When it’s really hot, the fossorial mammals retreat to their burrows to cool off. But Warrington warns that, even with all these options for keeping cool, “still they could be at the limits of their tolerance” due to such a rapid climactic shift.
CALIFORNIA STATE
allthatsinteresting.com

Study Suggests Early Humans May Have Developed The Ability To Walk On Two Legs While Still Swinging Through The Trees

A surprising new study based on chimpanzee behavior suggests trees played an "essential" role in the evolution of bipedalism. Walking on two legs is one of the defining features of mankind, and researchers have long assumed that our ancestors developed bipedalism while traversing grasslands. But new research suggests that early humans may have started walking on two legs while still living in trees.
NBC San Diego

OhmygodheisSOOOOOOOCute! San Diego Zoo's Baby Orangutan Kaja Turns 1

You're only young once. Just ask Kaja, a critically endangered Sumatran who celebrated his first EVER birthday on Wednesday at the San Diego Zoo. Kaja lives with his mom, 36-year-old Indah, and big sister Aisha, who's now 8 years old herself. Sadly, Kaja never knew his father, Satu, a 26-year-old...
The Independent

Chimpanzees in Tanzania help British scientists solve mystery of why humans walk on two legs

Chimpanzees are helping scientists based at British and American universities to solve one of the biggest mysteries of human evolution – why humans walk on two feet rather than four.It’s a crucial question because having upper limbs with hands rather than just feet has allowed humans to make tools, develop bigger brains and succeed in ways that no other animal has ever been able to do.Chimps in a woodland area in the interior of Tanzania have been providing scientists with some of the crucial data needed to more fully understand a key aspect of human evolution.The origins of bipedalism have...
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Have Decrypted the “Mechanical Code” of DNA

An international team of researchers, led by Durham University in the UK, has uncovered previously unknown ways in which nature encodes biological information in a DNA sequence by deciphering the mechanical code of DNA. The team used a next-generation DNA sequencing technique called loop-seq, which they developed, to demonstrate that...
scitechdaily.com

Strange New Discovery Reveals UV Radiation Played a Part in Mass Extinction Events

New discovery of sunscreen-like chemicals in fossil plants reveals UV radiation played a part in mass extinction events. New research has uncovered that pollen preserved in 250 million-year-old rocks contain compounds that function like sunscreen, these are produced by plants to protect them from harmful ultraviolet (UV-B) radiation. The findings suggest that a pulse of UV-B played an important part in the end Permian mass extinction event.
sciencealert.com

Monkeys – Not Humans – Made Ancient Sets of Stone Tools in Brazil, Study Finds

Researchers believe that ancient stone tools discovered in Brazil are the work of capuchin monkeys, not early humans, the art and design website Artnet reported, citing an academic article. "We are confident that the early archeological sites from Brazil may not be human-derived but may belong to capuchin monkeys," wrote...
The Independent

Tsunami warning after 7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Pacific island nation

A tsunami warning has been issued after a powerful 7.2-magnitude earthquake rocked the Pacific archipelago of Vanuatu.The earthquake was centered 15 miles from Port Olry and hit at a depth of 17 miles on Sunday, according to the US Geological Survey.The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre issued an alert for coasts within 186 miles of the epicentre.“Tsunami waves reaching 0.3 to 1 meters above the tide level are possible for some coasts of Vanuatu,” it said.The alert was withdrawn hours later, with authorities saying the threat had passed. There have been no reports of damage or casualties so far.Posting to...
scitechdaily.com

Fiery Destruction Expected: NASA Earth Radiation Budget Satellite To Reenter Atmosphere Today

In early January NASA’s retired Earth Radiation Budget Satellite (ERBS) is expected to reenter Earth’s atmosphere after almost four decades in space. For 21 of those years, the ERBS actively investigated how the Earth absorbed and radiated energy from the Sun, and made measurements of stratospheric ozone, water vapor, nitrogen dioxide, and aerosols.
scitechdaily.com

Not Science Fiction: A New Method To Move Objects Without Contact

This contactless manipulation method has potential applications in industries including robotics and manufacturing. A team of researchers at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities has uncovered a way to manipulate objects using ultrasound waves, paving the way for contactless movement in industries like manufacturing and robotics without the need for an internal power source.

