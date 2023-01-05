Read full article on original website
Animals Are Shape-Shifting in Response to a Warming World
At the South African nature preserve where Miya Warrington and colleagues study Cape ground squirrels (Xerus inauris), the maximum daily temperature has increased by about 2.5 °C in just 18 years. The animals have evolved a quiver of tactics to tolerate the region’s sweltering heat, says Warrington, a conservation ecologist at the University of Manitoba. Sprawling flat on the ground in a pose called splooting, for example, helps the animals shed heat from their less furry undersides. The squirrels also take shady respites under their bushy tails, which they curl above their heads like tiny parasols. When it’s really hot, the fossorial mammals retreat to their burrows to cool off. But Warrington warns that, even with all these options for keeping cool, “still they could be at the limits of their tolerance” due to such a rapid climactic shift.
allthatsinteresting.com
Study Suggests Early Humans May Have Developed The Ability To Walk On Two Legs While Still Swinging Through The Trees
A surprising new study based on chimpanzee behavior suggests trees played an "essential" role in the evolution of bipedalism. Walking on two legs is one of the defining features of mankind, and researchers have long assumed that our ancestors developed bipedalism while traversing grasslands. But new research suggests that early humans may have started walking on two legs while still living in trees.
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged Sinuses
Upon her doctor's recommendation, a 69-year-old Seattle woman started using a neti pot to rinse out her sinuses. Unbeknownst to her, a deadly brain-eating amoeba had found its way into her body through the nonsterile tap water she used to clear out her sinuses.
NBC San Diego
OhmygodheisSOOOOOOOCute! San Diego Zoo's Baby Orangutan Kaja Turns 1
You're only young once. Just ask Kaja, a critically endangered Sumatran who celebrated his first EVER birthday on Wednesday at the San Diego Zoo. Kaja lives with his mom, 36-year-old Indah, and big sister Aisha, who's now 8 years old herself. Sadly, Kaja never knew his father, Satu, a 26-year-old...
Chimpanzees in Tanzania help British scientists solve mystery of why humans walk on two legs
Chimpanzees are helping scientists based at British and American universities to solve one of the biggest mysteries of human evolution – why humans walk on two feet rather than four.It’s a crucial question because having upper limbs with hands rather than just feet has allowed humans to make tools, develop bigger brains and succeed in ways that no other animal has ever been able to do.Chimps in a woodland area in the interior of Tanzania have been providing scientists with some of the crucial data needed to more fully understand a key aspect of human evolution.The origins of bipedalism have...
Woolly Mammoth Hybrids Could Be Roaming Earth in Just Five Years
Scientists are hoping to create Asian elephants that can withstand sub-zero temperatures like mammoths once did in order to help conserve the Arctic.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Have Decrypted the “Mechanical Code” of DNA
An international team of researchers, led by Durham University in the UK, has uncovered previously unknown ways in which nature encodes biological information in a DNA sequence by deciphering the mechanical code of DNA. The team used a next-generation DNA sequencing technique called loop-seq, which they developed, to demonstrate that...
New endangered male Sumatran tiger at Tacoma Zoo to breed cubs now ready to meet public
After arriving in December 2022, Tacoma Zoo’s newest Sumatran tiger is finally ready to meet Tacoma-area residents.
scitechdaily.com
Strange New Discovery Reveals UV Radiation Played a Part in Mass Extinction Events
New discovery of sunscreen-like chemicals in fossil plants reveals UV radiation played a part in mass extinction events. New research has uncovered that pollen preserved in 250 million-year-old rocks contain compounds that function like sunscreen, these are produced by plants to protect them from harmful ultraviolet (UV-B) radiation. The findings suggest that a pulse of UV-B played an important part in the end Permian mass extinction event.
sciencealert.com
Monkeys – Not Humans – Made Ancient Sets of Stone Tools in Brazil, Study Finds
Researchers believe that ancient stone tools discovered in Brazil are the work of capuchin monkeys, not early humans, the art and design website Artnet reported, citing an academic article. "We are confident that the early archeological sites from Brazil may not be human-derived but may belong to capuchin monkeys," wrote...
Scientists believe a large species of Rhinoceros lived alongside humans over 29,000 years ago
Elasmotherium; the Siberian 'Unicorn'Photo byWikimedia Commons; Public Domain. The Elasmotherium, also known as the giant rhinoceros or the Siberian unicorn, was a species of rhinoceros that lived during the Pleistocene era. It was a massive animal, with some specimens reaching up to five meters in length and three meters in height.
scitechdaily.com
100-Year-Old Paleontology Mystery Solved: Yale Scientists Uncover How Ancient Plants Adapted To Land
A recent study has solved a longstanding mystery in paleontology, revealing how early plants were able to transition from aquatic environments to land through changes in their vascular systems. For many years, scientists have been trying to understand how early land plants were able to adapt to new habitats and...
The world’s first-ever honeybee vaccine could provide a solution to rapidly declining bee populations
U.S. approves use of the world’s first-ever honeybee vaccine to protect against American foulbrood disease.
Amateur archaeology sleuth deciphers messages hidden in Stone Age cave art for 25,000 years
Ben Bacon, a furniture restorer by day, spent his nights decoding the writing that has baffled scientists for over a century.
Tsunami warning after 7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Pacific island nation
A tsunami warning has been issued after a powerful 7.2-magnitude earthquake rocked the Pacific archipelago of Vanuatu.The earthquake was centered 15 miles from Port Olry and hit at a depth of 17 miles on Sunday, according to the US Geological Survey.The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre issued an alert for coasts within 186 miles of the epicentre.“Tsunami waves reaching 0.3 to 1 meters above the tide level are possible for some coasts of Vanuatu,” it said.The alert was withdrawn hours later, with authorities saying the threat had passed. There have been no reports of damage or casualties so far.Posting to...
Human Composting is Legal in These Six States
The New York State Catholic Conference has lobbied against human composting, which they say: "Does not provide the respect due to bodily remains."
scitechdaily.com
Fiery Destruction Expected: NASA Earth Radiation Budget Satellite To Reenter Atmosphere Today
In early January NASA’s retired Earth Radiation Budget Satellite (ERBS) is expected to reenter Earth’s atmosphere after almost four decades in space. For 21 of those years, the ERBS actively investigated how the Earth absorbed and radiated energy from the Sun, and made measurements of stratospheric ozone, water vapor, nitrogen dioxide, and aerosols.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Discover a New Species of Ancient Marine Turtles: Largest Ever Found in Europe
According to a new paper published in Scientific Reports, a recently discovered species of ancient turtle in Spain may have been one of the largest marine turtles to ever live, with an estimated body length of up to 3.74 meters. This makes it the largest marine turtle found in Europe to date.
scitechdaily.com
Researchers Discover That Our Ancient Ancestors Were More Complex Than Previously Thought
A new study by researchers at the University of Nottingham has shed light on the complexity of our ancient ancestors, solving an important piece of the animal evolution puzzle. A new study by researchers at the University of Nottingham has revealed that our ancient ancestors were more complex than originally...
scitechdaily.com
Not Science Fiction: A New Method To Move Objects Without Contact
This contactless manipulation method has potential applications in industries including robotics and manufacturing. A team of researchers at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities has uncovered a way to manipulate objects using ultrasound waves, paving the way for contactless movement in industries like manufacturing and robotics without the need for an internal power source.
