RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – The Federal Reserve remains committed to reducing inflation in the U.S. economy, an official told an audience at the 21st Annual Economic Forecast Forum on Friday afternoon. According to Tom Barkin, the president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, demand for goods...
BANGKOK — World shares were mostly higher Monday following last week's rally on Wall Street, where investors bet that slow U.S. wage gains may augur a cooling of the inflation that has led the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates. In Europe, Germany's DAX gained 0.3% to 14,647.16 and...
Hey team. Phil Rosen here, reporting from Los Angeles. One of the best parts of my day is thumbing through my inbox and scrolling through Twitter to go through readers' responses to this newsletter. I read every single one — and I've learned that this corner of the internet is bright, perceptive, and very in-the-know on markets.
RALEIGH – Friday’s U.S. jobs reports show many positives – from growth in jobs to a drop in unemployment to labor participation rate – leaving economists such as Dr. Mike Walden of N.C. State wrestling to get a handle on the report’s impact. Walden stuck...
THE first batch of new Social Security checks for 2023 worth up to $4,555 will be going out in just days and it could arrive to you depending on when your birthday lands. This year, benefits for retirees will be boosted thanks to the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) increasing by 8.7 percent.
Nancy Pelosi's portfolio slumped 20% last year, according to an Unusual Whales report published last week. That means the former 'Queen of Stonks' lagged the S&P 500 in 2022. But many other politicians – including Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene – beat the benchmark index. Nancy Pelosi's run...
