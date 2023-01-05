ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Pets of the week for 1-7-23

FISHERS, Ind. — Our new 13 to the Rescue series will feature adoptable pets from local shelters each week. pets of the week from the Humane Society for Hamilton County for this week in the gallery below:. Brutus was homeless and alone before being brought into the animal shelter....
Mild weather pattern brings 50s back to Indiana this week

INDIANAPOLIS – Warmer air is on the way as we get ready for rain showers in Indiana. It won’t be quite as cold next week. High temperatures will stay above freezing, and above normal into the low to mid 40s to start the week. Warming to the 50s by the middle of the week!
Pat Sullivan: House plant tips for winter

INDIANAPOLIS — The popularity of house plants seemed to explode during the COVID-19 pandemic, and interest has not dwindled since. Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden introduced Kari Arney from his Keystone Avenue store on 13Sunrise this week to share her expertise on indoor greenery. For an inexperienced...
Indianapolis airport plans 3 new restaurants in 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — Three new restaurants will be opening at the Indianapolis International Airport this year, while two other existing restaurants will expand. HotBox Pizza will make its airport debut this spring in Civic Plaza, adding to its 22 existing locations throughout central Indiana. This summer, Circle City Beer Garden...
Snapshot: Carmel couple welcomes New Year’s Day baby

Nick and Stephanie Stancombe of Carmel welcomed their son, Granger Ray, into the world at 12:25 a.m. Jan. 1. He was the second baby born in 2023 at Community Health Network in Indianapolis, approximately 10 minutes after an Indianapolis family welcomed a baby boy by emergency c-section. Granger weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces and was 19.5 inches long. His birth came after the loss of his big sister, Gwendolyn Rae. She died in October 2021 from a rare genetic disease at 13 months old. While Granger’s parents still feel the pain of the loss, they are celebrating the birth of their healthy boy. (Photo courtesy of Community Health Network)
Lives Remembered: Southside residents who made an impact in their community before their passing

“The song is ended but the melody lingers on.” — Irving Berlin. In this edition, The Southside Times is not only looking ahead to all 2023 has to offer but reflecting back the past year. Lives Remembered pays tribute to the lives of Southside residents who have passed away in the last year, highlighting a handful of residents who had an impact in their community. From lives taken too soon to leaders who paved the way to a better community for everyone else, the Southside lost many great people in this past year. These community members were chosen to represent different areas of the Southside, with a variety of ways they impacted the lives of those around them. To all of our readers who are going through a loss, we wish you comfort in this hard time.
Sunny skies around today; light wintry mix arrives tonight

Meteorologist Amber Hardwick is tracking our next wave of rain and snow. Sunny skies around today; light wintry mix arrives …. Meteorologist Amber Hardwick is tracking our next wave of rain and snow. 1 dead in double shooting on south side. IMPD is investigating after what is being called an...
2 Mega Millions tickets worth $40,000 sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Two tickets worth $40,000 were sold in Indiana for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. One of the tickets was sold in Anderson at GetGo #7517 located at 920 W. 38th St., while the other one was purchased in Fort Wayne at Circle K #2248 located at 2304 Sherman Blvd. The tickets matched four out […]
Queen of Free: No-spend challenge

INDIANAPOLIS — When we think about budgeting, we look for things to cut to make the bottom line come out black instead of red each month. By cutting out a category and committing to not spend on that item or activity for a period of time, we gain a sense of control over our finances and budget.
Noblesville explores redevelopment of former Firestone property

The city of Noblesville is looking at redeveloping a former Firestone tire plant property that closed more than a decade ago, although it remains unclear what will go there. Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations LLC, based in Nashville, recently donated most of the property at 1700 Division St. to the city. Bridgestone formerly operated a rubber products manufacturing facility at the site from 1936 to 2009.
This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana

Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
A Problematic Return to the Melody Inn

Earlier this week, I had the pleasure to interview Alec Budd, guitarist for Dischord Records act, The Owners, out of Washington, DC. They are what many would refer to as a punk rock supergroup, with all of the musicians playing with previous DC and other regional area punk bands (Ex Hex, Gray Matter, Iron Cross, The Shirks, The Problematics). They are gracing Indianapolis with their presence along with one of my favorite local bands, Lousy Sue, and another local favorite punk band, Dope Sweater, this Sunday, January 8th, at the Historic Melody Inn. Here are a few snippets from our conversation, which was more like an informal phone conversation than an interview, as Alec is highly personable and friendly!
Trash overflows near Washington Square Mall

INDIANAPOLIS — Trash troubles continue for central Indiana residents, this time people who live around the Washington Square Mall are saying they're concerned about an overflowing recycling bin. They join a growing number of voices across the area from people who say they are facing a similar struggle. The...
Shaffer compares Carmel & Fishers

Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. Please include your phone number and city of residence. The Reporter will publish one letter per person per week.
What to do when your heat stops working

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s important to make sure you have heat during cold weather conditions, but what should you do if your heat stops working?. HVAC Specialist, Jackson Davis, and Marketing Manager, Brittany Katterjohn from “Complete Comfort Heating Air Plumbing” gave a few tricks and tips on what to do if this happens in your home.
