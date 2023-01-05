Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CarmelTed RiversCarmel, IN
Be Part of the Revival of Indy's Union StationRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
The All-You-Can-Eat Mexican Food Buffet In Indiana You Must TryTravel MavenBargersville, IN
Indian Roots of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Nonviolence MovementJR SandadiIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
travelnowsmart.com
Top 10 Hotels in Indianapolis with Private Hot Tubs | Hotel Options Throughout the City
There are a large number of hotels in the Indianapolis area that include rooms that come complete with their own individual hot tubs. And all of this is a direct result of the fact that Indianapolis has gained such a strong reputation for being the place to go for the ideal weekend getaway.
Pets of the week for 1-7-23
FISHERS, Ind. — Our new 13 to the Rescue series will feature adoptable pets from local shelters each week. pets of the week from the Humane Society for Hamilton County for this week in the gallery below:. Brutus was homeless and alone before being brought into the animal shelter....
Fox 59
Mild weather pattern brings 50s back to Indiana this week
INDIANAPOLIS – Warmer air is on the way as we get ready for rain showers in Indiana. It won’t be quite as cold next week. High temperatures will stay above freezing, and above normal into the low to mid 40s to start the week. Warming to the 50s by the middle of the week!
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Indianapolis
Indianapolis might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Indianapolis.
One of The Food Network’s Best Places to Eat in Indianapolis has Special Evansville Connection
Every week we feature an on-air segment with Taylor Merriss, she is the Special Projects Coordinator with the Evansville Police Department. Over the summer, we took a little road trip to meet a celebrity Chef, but little did I know that Taylor has a Chef in her family!. Our trip...
WTHR
Pat Sullivan: House plant tips for winter
INDIANAPOLIS — The popularity of house plants seemed to explode during the COVID-19 pandemic, and interest has not dwindled since. Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden introduced Kari Arney from his Keystone Avenue store on 13Sunrise this week to share her expertise on indoor greenery. For an inexperienced...
Indianapolis airport plans 3 new restaurants in 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — Three new restaurants will be opening at the Indianapolis International Airport this year, while two other existing restaurants will expand. HotBox Pizza will make its airport debut this spring in Civic Plaza, adding to its 22 existing locations throughout central Indiana. This summer, Circle City Beer Garden...
Current Publishing
Snapshot: Carmel couple welcomes New Year’s Day baby
Nick and Stephanie Stancombe of Carmel welcomed their son, Granger Ray, into the world at 12:25 a.m. Jan. 1. He was the second baby born in 2023 at Community Health Network in Indianapolis, approximately 10 minutes after an Indianapolis family welcomed a baby boy by emergency c-section. Granger weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces and was 19.5 inches long. His birth came after the loss of his big sister, Gwendolyn Rae. She died in October 2021 from a rare genetic disease at 13 months old. While Granger’s parents still feel the pain of the loss, they are celebrating the birth of their healthy boy. (Photo courtesy of Community Health Network)
Southside Times
Lives Remembered: Southside residents who made an impact in their community before their passing
“The song is ended but the melody lingers on.” — Irving Berlin. In this edition, The Southside Times is not only looking ahead to all 2023 has to offer but reflecting back the past year. Lives Remembered pays tribute to the lives of Southside residents who have passed away in the last year, highlighting a handful of residents who had an impact in their community. From lives taken too soon to leaders who paved the way to a better community for everyone else, the Southside lost many great people in this past year. These community members were chosen to represent different areas of the Southside, with a variety of ways they impacted the lives of those around them. To all of our readers who are going through a loss, we wish you comfort in this hard time.
Fox 59
Sunny skies around today; light wintry mix arrives tonight
Meteorologist Amber Hardwick is tracking our next wave of rain and snow. Sunny skies around today; light wintry mix arrives …. Meteorologist Amber Hardwick is tracking our next wave of rain and snow. 1 dead in double shooting on south side. IMPD is investigating after what is being called an...
8 Indy developments to watch out for in 2023
Keep up with Indy's ever-changing landscape.
2 Mega Millions tickets worth $40,000 sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Two tickets worth $40,000 were sold in Indiana for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. One of the tickets was sold in Anderson at GetGo #7517 located at 920 W. 38th St., while the other one was purchased in Fort Wayne at Circle K #2248 located at 2304 Sherman Blvd. The tickets matched four out […]
WTHR
Queen of Free: No-spend challenge
INDIANAPOLIS — When we think about budgeting, we look for things to cut to make the bottom line come out black instead of red each month. By cutting out a category and committing to not spend on that item or activity for a period of time, we gain a sense of control over our finances and budget.
Current Publishing
Noblesville explores redevelopment of former Firestone property
The city of Noblesville is looking at redeveloping a former Firestone tire plant property that closed more than a decade ago, although it remains unclear what will go there. Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations LLC, based in Nashville, recently donated most of the property at 1700 Division St. to the city. Bridgestone formerly operated a rubber products manufacturing facility at the site from 1936 to 2009.
This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana
Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
nuvo.net
A Problematic Return to the Melody Inn
Earlier this week, I had the pleasure to interview Alec Budd, guitarist for Dischord Records act, The Owners, out of Washington, DC. They are what many would refer to as a punk rock supergroup, with all of the musicians playing with previous DC and other regional area punk bands (Ex Hex, Gray Matter, Iron Cross, The Shirks, The Problematics). They are gracing Indianapolis with their presence along with one of my favorite local bands, Lousy Sue, and another local favorite punk band, Dope Sweater, this Sunday, January 8th, at the Historic Melody Inn. Here are a few snippets from our conversation, which was more like an informal phone conversation than an interview, as Alec is highly personable and friendly!
Operation Cat Poop: How an Indianapolis woman is getting back at porch pirates
A Rivoli Park resident, with the help of her pet cat Shadow, came up with a solution to recent package thefts in her neighborhood.
Trash overflows near Washington Square Mall
INDIANAPOLIS — Trash troubles continue for central Indiana residents, this time people who live around the Washington Square Mall are saying they're concerned about an overflowing recycling bin. They join a growing number of voices across the area from people who say they are facing a similar struggle. The...
readthereporter.com
Shaffer compares Carmel & Fishers
Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. Please include your phone number and city of residence. The Reporter will publish one letter per person per week.
WISH-TV
What to do when your heat stops working
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s important to make sure you have heat during cold weather conditions, but what should you do if your heat stops working?. HVAC Specialist, Jackson Davis, and Marketing Manager, Brittany Katterjohn from “Complete Comfort Heating Air Plumbing” gave a few tricks and tips on what to do if this happens in your home.
Indy with Kids shares the best of the best in all of the central Indiana communities and beyond. Follow Indy with Kids for news, events and business info in the Indianapolis area and surrounding cities.https://indywithkids.com/
