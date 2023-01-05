Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
Mind-Blowing Inventions at CES 2023 Offer a Glimpse of the Future
At CES 2023, many electronics companies are showing off the latest and greatest products you can buy this year -- like ultralight laptops, giant wireless OLED TVs and dashboard cameras for your car. But the really fun stuff is the futuristic tech that's still under development. The convention is loaded...
CNET
CES 2023 Gave Us a Glimpse at the Future of Cars, and It's Wild
CES may be considered the most influential tech event in the world, but it's also one of the largest and most important auto shows in the US. This year at CES 2023, hundreds of exhibitors from across the automotive sector have already unveiled some of their latest products and cutting-edge technologies. BMW announced the futuristic i Vision Dee electric car, while Sony and Honda revealed their EV prototype Afeela, integrated with Epic Games' Unreal Engine technology to provide next-level entertainment, communication and safety features.
CNET
Matter Smart Home Devices Dominated CES This Year
For the past decade or so, smart home tech has been about as prevalent as it gets at CES. That's once again the case here in 2023, with the usual flood of new device announcements from brands both big and small (plus some weird and wonderful ones). This year's crop in Las Vegas has something else, though: Support for Matter, the newly launched, open-source smart home standard that brings compatibility with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, Google Home and Samsung SmartThings within a single wireless protocol.
CNET
Car Companions, Pee Readers and Aroma Showers: The Weirdest Tech at CES 2023
There's a lot to get excited about at CES. This year's edition of the world's biggest consumer tech show brought us countless dazzling TVs, some fascinating concept devices and an actual flying car. But beyond all the glitz lies one of CES' delightful hallmarks: a whole crop of jaw-dropping, quirky or just plain weird gadgets.
CNET
JBL Rocks Two New Retro Turntables for 2023
JBL may be best known for its speakers, but the Samsung-owned brand is branching out into turntables with two new models at CES 2023: the $399 Spinner BT and the $999 TT350 Classic. The Spinner BT is an aptX HD Bluetooth-enabled record player that comes in a striking orange and...
CNET
Best EVs, Electric Bikes and Rideables at CES 2023
You might think CES as being filled with TVs, laptops, smart home gear and all sorts of wacky miscellaneous gadgetry. But the annual tech show in Las Vegas is also a huge car tech show. And with people more environmentally aware than ever, it's a no-brainer to see more electric vehicles and related innovations at CES 2023. Here are some of the best.
Amazon Accused of ‘Greenwashing on a Grotesque Scale’
Amazon launched Amazon Aware in March to help customers shop for more sustainable apparel, home and beauty essentials. Now the same range is being accused of “greenwashing on a grotesque scale” after it emerged that the so-called “thoughtfully designed” items are being swaddled in a surfeit of plastic and paper packaging. The revelation comes courtesy of the Telegraph, which ordered 20 of the line’s 103 products, which have organic, recycled or bio-based origins and are available in Canada, Europe and the United States. All but the recycled toilet paper hailed from far-flung countries such as Pakistan and Vietnam, requiring copious amounts...
CNET
Elon Musk Updates the Timeline for Starship to Finally Launch to Space
It's been over a year-and-a-half since we've seen a SpaceX Starship prototype fly and the first flight of the full stack of the vehicle paired with a Super Heavy first stage booster has been perpetually pushed back during that time. Now company founder Elon Musk has another update on when we might see Starship make its first flight to space.
CNET
Flying Cars and Electric Boats: CES 2023's Most Futuristic Tech
The world's biggest electronics companies are flaunting their goods at CES in Las Vegas, giving you a look into the laptops, TVs and weird gadgets they hope will end up in your house sometime in 2023. That can be dazzling enough, but the really fun stuff at CES is the tech that's not necessarily going to go on sale anytime soon.
CNET
Shopping for the New Year? Use CNET Shopping to Seek Out the Best Deals
It's 2023, and even with the holidays behind us, you're probably buying things online more than ever. But whether you're looking for a gift or just nabbing some household basics, how do you know if you're actually getting the best price? That's where CNET Shopping comes in. This browser extension was formerly known as Priceblink, and it recently became a part of the CNET family. Once installed, it rides along when you're shopping at many of your favorite online retailers -- Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and Target, to name a few -- where it'll make sure you're getting the best deal (among the stores we cover).
CNET
Take Up to $60 Off Amazon's Kindle Scribe E-Reader
Have been popular for years now. Avid readers can keep their shelves clutter-free while still having access to a massive library wherever the day takes them. Amazon's latest Kindle device, the Kindle Scribe, transforms the e-reader into a full-on E Ink tablet that comes with a stylus that allows you to write, draw and take notes by hand right on the display. Right now at Amazon, you can get up to $60 off the Kindle Scribe, with the base model available for as low as $295.
CNET
We Found an SSD With a Teeny Tiny Fan to Keep It From Getting Super Hot
There have been plenty of iterative upgrades at CES 2023, from superslim laptops to big, bright-screen TVs and other whizbang products, but for me, this ridiculous SSD makes the show worth attending. Adata, a Taiwanese maker of computer accessories, hardware and memory, showed off a PCIe Gen 5 SSD with...
CNET
The OnePlus 11 5G Had My Curiosity, but Now Has My Attention
To no one's surprise, OnePlus' next phone is called the OnePlus 11 5G. Last week, OnePlus started taking preorders for the new phone in China, and it will be available there on Monday, Jan. 9. The phone is set to launch globally on Feb. 7 and follows last year's pretty great OnePlus 10 Pro. It also comes on the heels of the OnePlus 10T which left a bad taste in our mouths because of its questionable compromises and a confusing value proposition.
CNET
Sony's LinkBuds S Wireless Earbuds Are Down to $130 at Best Buy (Save $70)
If you're going to invest in a set of earbuds, grabbing a pair with modern features like active noise-canceling technology is a good idea -- and Sony LinkBuds S true wireless earbuds are our favorite compact noise-canceling earbuds right now. At $200, these earbuds are a little pricey, but Best Buy has currently slashed the cost by $70 for a limited time on this model in Desert Sand, meaning you can bring home a pair for just $130 -- that's only $2 more than the lowest price we've seen.
CNET
Keurig's K-Select Single-Serve Coffee Maker Is Just $80
If you're like many people, you don't really feel like your day has started until you've had your morning coffee. But if you tend to have busy mornings or you're not awake until you have your java, the convenience of a handy pod brewer might just make your early hours run a little bit smoother. And right now, Best Buy is here to help start your morning right, with $70 off a Keurig K-Select single serve coffee maker. That brings the price down to just $80 -- but this deal only lasts for today, Jan. 6, so don't delay if you want to snag this price.
CNET
This Fascinating Wireless TV Sucks, But in a Good Way
Wireless TVs dominated CES, with some giant options truly making an impression. But one TV stood out above the rest -- by sticking to walls like Spider-Man. Created as a startup project, Displace TV has a 55-inch OLED screen that fastens to your wall or window entirely using suction cups the size of your forearm.
CNET
Best Buy Kicks Off 3-Day Sale With New Year Discounts on Tech, Fitness and More
If you've set a New Year's resolution to get fit, eat more healthily or improve your productivity in 2023, Best Buy has kicked off a sale today that you ought to look into. The three-day blowout offers huge discounts on everything from treadmills and workout earbuds to air fryers, laptops, smartwatches and more. Even if you don't believe in resolutions or you just have a Best Buy gift card from Christmas waiting to be spent, now's a great time to upgrade your gear with hundreds of dollars in savings on TVs, phones, appliances and smart home tech.
CNET
The Tech Vibe Tipped Into Dystopian Nightmare at CES 2023
Every year it seems the tech industry comes up with more fascinating gadgets to improve our lives, from color-changing cars to smart sprinklers that automatically turn on when they sense the garden is getting too dry. But there are times when we wonder: Just because the tech industry can do all these nifty things, should it?
CNET
How Supersonic Tech Got Into Cardiac Devices and Saved Lives
Robert Bryant was part of a team at NASA in the early 1990s tasked with coming up with a new material for use in the next generation of civilian supersonic aviation — high-speed planes that could carry 400 people and fly at Mach 2.0 so they could journey from Los Angeles to Tokyo twice a day.
CNET
Budget-Friendly Phones Just Got a Major Upgrade for 2023
Samsung and TCL's latest wave of under-$200 phones, which debuted at CES 2023, are getting a much needed improvement that make them easier to use. Both companies debuted cost-conscious phones that start with 64GB of onboard storage, doubling the 32GB that was typically seen in smartphones that cost less than $200. In the case of the TCL 40 Series, some of the phones even come with 128GB of space -- the starting amount often found on more expensive smartphones.
Comments / 0