wdrb.com
LIHEAP crisis component utility assistance program for Louisville residents begins Monday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The crisis component of Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) for people in Louisville begins on Monday. Louisville Metro Office of Resilience and Community Services will accept appointments starting Monday. The program helps income-eligible households in Jefferson County with home heating costs from Jan. 9 to March 31, or until funds are gone.
wdrb.com
Charlestown land donation paves way for new park, civic center
CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- The Charlestown Civic Center has been an eyesore for years. Through the doors of the facility off of Steve Hamilton Drive, weeds grow through the floor. A chain lock drapes over the door handles. Mold can be seen from the outside. The building is condemned, and...
Wave 3
Warehouse significantly damaged in California neighborhood fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A warehouse was significantly damaged in a fire that broke out Saturday night in the California neighborhood. Louisville Fire Major Bobby Cooper said at 10:17 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to a commercial structure fire in the 800 block of South 26th Street. Crews arrived in three...
wymt.com
All LG&E business offices set to close by the end of 2024
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Due to a decline in walk-in transactions and an increase in customers using self-service channels, officials with LG&E decided to close the 26 business offices across the state. Office closings are expected to happen in phases, and all offices are expected to close no later than...
Wave 3
LIHEAP crisis component to provide utility assistance for eligible Louisville Metro residents
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The annual Crisis Component of the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) is back for Louisville Metro residents. The program helps income-eligible households with home heating costs from Jan. 9 through March 31 or until funds are depleted, according to a release from the Louisville Metro Office of Resilience and Community Services.
wdrb.com
Louisville firefighter injured in vacant house fire in Park Hill neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A firefighter was injured from a vacant house fire in the Park Hill neighborhood on Sunday morning, according to Louisville Fire Department. Louisville Fire Battalion Chief Maj. Bobby Cooper said firefighters were dispatched to a house fire in the 2200 block of Bolling Avenue, near Dixie Highway and West Hill Street, around 10:43 a.m. Firefighters arrived on scene in two minutes to an empty house with a heavy fire coming from the second floor.
An update on Tell City’s Waupaca Foundry fire
TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – Waupaca Foundry officials are assessing the extent of damage from the fire at its Tell City location. Officials say the plant was evacuated and there were no injuries during the incident. Officials say mutual aid from five fire and emergency units responded and the fire was under control by 10 p.m. Spokespeople […]
Wave 3
Multiple families displaced after Valley Station apartment complex catches fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Pleasure Ridge Park firefighters battled a fire at an apartment complex early Sunday morning. Deputy Fire Chief Colonel Joseph Bowman said calls about a fire at River Pointe Apartments on Orell Road came in around 4:11 a.m. Crews were at the scene within three minutes. Bowman...
wdrb.com
8 families displaced in South Louisville apartment fire Sunday morning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several apartment units are destroyed after an early Sunday morning apartment fire. Pleasure Ridge Park Fire Protection District said eight families at River Pointe Apartments are impacted, but no one was hurt. It started just before 4:30 a.m. at the apartments on Orell Road, which is...
wbiw.com
Crews working on collapsed storm sewer in Seymour
SEYMOUR – Officials are saying it could take more than a week to fix a storm sewer that collapsed Tuesday in downtown Seymour. The collapsed storm sewer is in the eastbound lane and the turning lane of Tipton Street between Pine Street and Walnut Street in front of Schneck Medical Center.
WLKY.com
Owner of Barry's Cheesesteaks sees reopening as second chance for more than business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After falling on hard times during the pandemic and shutting down, Barry's Cheesesteaks has reopened its doors. Owner Barry Washington calls the reopening a second chance to revive his business and faith. For more than a decade, Barry's Cheesesteaks has been serving some of the best...
wdrb.com
Mt. Washington Police searching for 2 suspects in liquor store robbery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mt. Washington Police are searching for two white males who allegedly robbed a liquor store in Bullitt County. Mt. Washington Police said two males broke into Cut Rate Liquor store on Delania Drive between 2:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. on Sunday morning. Police said the two suspects stole approximately $2,400 worth of liquor and did several thousands of dollars of damage to the store.
wdrb.com
Lanes on Interstate 64 westbound blocked near Middletown after 5-vehicle crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lanes are blocked after a crash on Interstate 64 westbound near the Gene Snyder Freeway in east Louisville on Sunday morning. TRIMARC reported a five-vehicle crash around 11:15 a.m. on I-64 near Middletown. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 18.1, in between I-265 and the Blankenbaker Parkway exit.
wdrb.com
New bar opens under ownership of Red Top HotDogs in Shelby Park neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former restaurant in the Shelby Park neighborhood has been transformed into a bar that could seem familiar to patrons. The Keswick opened on Friday night under the ownership of Red Top HotDogs, which closed its restaurant at the same location in September, but continued to operate its food truck. After founding the food truck, Ryan and Rachel Cohee opened a brick-and-mortar location at the corner of Logan and Mary streets in 2018.
wdrb.com
Fire damages warehouse in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fire caused major damage to a warehouse in the California neighborhood late Saturday night. Bobby Copper with the Louisville Fire Department says firefighters were called to the 800 block of South 26th Street at around 10:15 p.m. It took 40 firefighters around 30 minutes to...
wbiw.com
Lane restrictions planned for I-65 in Jackson and Scott Counties
JACKSON/SCOTT CO. — The Indiana Department of Transportation announces single-lane closures for I-65 northbound and southbound for asphalt patching work. Beginning on or after Monday, January 9, crews will begin single-lane restrictions on I-65 in both Jackson and Scott counties from Scottsburg (MM 29) to Seymour (MM 50). Work is scheduled to take place Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. One lane in both the northbound and southbound directions will remain open at all times during the closure periods.
wdrb.com
Indiana lawmaker blames gas company for southern Indiana carbon monoxide scares
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB)-- Indiana officials are trying to get answers about a carbon monoxide scare in Clarksville on Christmas weekend. State Representative Ed Clere told WDRB he's very disappointed in CenterPoint Energy, following more than 100 reports of gas and carbon monoxide leaks over three days last night. The Clarksville...
wdrb.com
Power restored to residents in Bullitt County after thousands impacted by widespread outage
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of people were without power in Bullitt County. Most of the outages were in Mt. Washington, according to the Salt River Electric outage map. Several more were without power in Shepherdsville. Power was restored around 8:30 p.m. The outage initially happened around 6:45 p.m. Thursday....
wdrb.com
Zoneton Fire celebrates achievements at annual awards dinner
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Zoneton Fire Protection District hosted its annual awards dinner to celebrate accomplishments in 2022. Around 30 Zoneton Fire members were recognized at the dinner held on Saturday night. Chief Kevin Moulton received the Rob Orkies Leadership Award. Orkies family was in attendance for the ceremony. Donen...
wdrb.com
'A lot like home' | New Vine Grove police chief ready to grow small department
VINE GROVE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Vine Grove is naming a new police chief less than a month after the department's former chief resigned. Chief Kenneth Holbert has been serving as interim since the resignation of former chief Kenny Mattingly last month. He'll be officially introduced as the head of the department on Monday.
