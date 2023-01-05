ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Albany, IN

wdrb.com

LIHEAP crisis component utility assistance program for Louisville residents begins Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The crisis component of Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) for people in Louisville begins on Monday. Louisville Metro Office of Resilience and Community Services will accept appointments starting Monday. The program helps income-eligible households in Jefferson County with home heating costs from Jan. 9 to March 31, or until funds are gone.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Charlestown land donation paves way for new park, civic center

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- The Charlestown Civic Center has been an eyesore for years. Through the doors of the facility off of Steve Hamilton Drive, weeds grow through the floor. A chain lock drapes over the door handles. Mold can be seen from the outside. The building is condemned, and...
CHARLESTOWN, IN
Wave 3

Warehouse significantly damaged in California neighborhood fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A warehouse was significantly damaged in a fire that broke out Saturday night in the California neighborhood. Louisville Fire Major Bobby Cooper said at 10:17 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to a commercial structure fire in the 800 block of South 26th Street. Crews arrived in three...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wymt.com

All LG&E business offices set to close by the end of 2024

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Due to a decline in walk-in transactions and an increase in customers using self-service channels, officials with LG&E decided to close the 26 business offices across the state. Office closings are expected to happen in phases, and all offices are expected to close no later than...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

wdrb.com

Louisville firefighter injured in vacant house fire in Park Hill neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A firefighter was injured from a vacant house fire in the Park Hill neighborhood on Sunday morning, according to Louisville Fire Department. Louisville Fire Battalion Chief Maj. Bobby Cooper said firefighters were dispatched to a house fire in the 2200 block of Bolling Avenue, near Dixie Highway and West Hill Street, around 10:43 a.m. Firefighters arrived on scene in two minutes to an empty house with a heavy fire coming from the second floor.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

An update on Tell City’s Waupaca Foundry fire

TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – Waupaca Foundry officials are assessing the extent of damage from the fire at its Tell City location. Officials say the plant was evacuated and there were no injuries during the incident. Officials say mutual aid from five fire and emergency units responded and the fire was under control by 10 p.m. Spokespeople […]
TELL CITY, IN
wdrb.com

8 families displaced in South Louisville apartment fire Sunday morning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several apartment units are destroyed after an early Sunday morning apartment fire. Pleasure Ridge Park Fire Protection District said eight families at River Pointe Apartments are impacted, but no one was hurt. It started just before 4:30 a.m. at the apartments on Orell Road, which is...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wbiw.com

Crews working on collapsed storm sewer in Seymour

SEYMOUR – Officials are saying it could take more than a week to fix a storm sewer that collapsed Tuesday in downtown Seymour. The collapsed storm sewer is in the eastbound lane and the turning lane of Tipton Street between Pine Street and Walnut Street in front of Schneck Medical Center.
SEYMOUR, IN
wdrb.com

Mt. Washington Police searching for 2 suspects in liquor store robbery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mt. Washington Police are searching for two white males who allegedly robbed a liquor store in Bullitt County. Mt. Washington Police said two males broke into Cut Rate Liquor store on Delania Drive between 2:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. on Sunday morning. Police said the two suspects stole approximately $2,400 worth of liquor and did several thousands of dollars of damage to the store.
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

New bar opens under ownership of Red Top HotDogs in Shelby Park neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former restaurant in the Shelby Park neighborhood has been transformed into a bar that could seem familiar to patrons. The Keswick opened on Friday night under the ownership of Red Top HotDogs, which closed its restaurant at the same location in September, but continued to operate its food truck. After founding the food truck, Ryan and Rachel Cohee opened a brick-and-mortar location at the corner of Logan and Mary streets in 2018.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Fire damages warehouse in west Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fire caused major damage to a warehouse in the California neighborhood late Saturday night. Bobby Copper with the Louisville Fire Department says firefighters were called to the 800 block of South 26th Street at around 10:15 p.m. It took 40 firefighters around 30 minutes to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wbiw.com

Lane restrictions planned for I-65 in Jackson and Scott Counties

JACKSON/SCOTT CO. — The Indiana Department of Transportation announces single-lane closures for I-65 northbound and southbound for asphalt patching work. Beginning on or after Monday, January 9, crews will begin single-lane restrictions on I-65 in both Jackson and Scott counties from Scottsburg (MM 29) to Seymour (MM 50). Work is scheduled to take place Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. One lane in both the northbound and southbound directions will remain open at all times during the closure periods.
JACKSON COUNTY, IN
wdrb.com

Zoneton Fire celebrates achievements at annual awards dinner

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Zoneton Fire Protection District hosted its annual awards dinner to celebrate accomplishments in 2022. Around 30 Zoneton Fire members were recognized at the dinner held on Saturday night. Chief Kevin Moulton received the Rob Orkies Leadership Award. Orkies family was in attendance for the ceremony. Donen...
LOUISVILLE, KY

