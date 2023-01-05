Read full article on original website
Some of New York State’s Most OffBeat Stories of 2022
It was once again another year of bizarre headlines out of New York state. In 2022 we saw another wild election, skyrocketing crime across New York City, a postseason Yankee meltdown, and finally the opening of the state's first legal cannabis dispensary. This is only the tip of the iceberg.
Are Legal Psychedelics Coming to New York State?
A group of New York state lawmakers have proposed a bill that would legalize natural psychedelics if passed and signed by Governor Kathy Hochul. According to a report by A.J. Herrington of Forbes, New York Assemblymembers Linda Rosenthal, Jo Anne Simon and Karines Reyes proposed the bill to legalize natural psychedelics in New York State.
How Will New York State Now Pay You to Donate an Organ?
Have you joined the New York State Organ Donor Registry? I signed up years ago, personally, I do recognize that it is up to the individual if they want to donate their organs after they pass, but what if you didn't have to wait that long?. What am I talking...
New Law Will Affect Thousands Of Drivers In New York
This week more than 200 new laws went into effect in New York State. One of those laws will affect new drives all across the state. As of January 1st, 2023, any person trying to get a driver's license in New York State will now have to learn about pedestrian and bicycle safety.
New York Company Closing All Locations, Over 1,000 Laid Off
A company that helps out elderly Empire State residents is closing all of its locations in the Hudson Valley and across New York State. SeniorBridge is closing all New York locations leaving over 1,000 without a job. Over 1,000 In New York Losing Jobs. SeniorBridge was acquired by Humana at...
Terramation: The Newest Form of Burial for New Yorkers
Thanks to a new bill that was signed by Governor Kathy Hochul over the holiday you can now be buried wherever you like in New York State, once you have been turned into dirt that is. This may sound far-fetched but New York State is the 6th state in the union to permit this type of burial.
Worst Places To Live In New York In 2023
As we kick off the New Year, it is time to take a look around New York and figure out where you don't want to be in 2023. The website ranks each city in several different categories. They range from public education, nightlife, housing, diversity, crime and safety, and housing.
New COVID-19 Variant Is Spreading Fast, Now Dominant In New York State
Just when you thought COVID-19 had faded away, there's a new variant that is spreading quickly in New York State. It is now the dominant variant. There were 26 COVID-related deaths reported around the state. The New COVID-19 Variant Is Spreading Quickly In New York State. The New York State...
wearebuffalo.net
Major Snowstorm Heading for New York State
It's been a relatively quiet and mild start to January for everyone in New York State. Some regions have even seen temperatures in the 60's or at least the 50's at some point, with 40's a common high in the first week of 2023. That trend will start to change...
11 Dangerous Cities With Most Gun Violence In New York State
Let's be honest, there are some dangerous and violent areas around New York State. Taking a look at statistics provided by the state's Division of Criminal Justice Services, these are the counties with the most violent crimes committed with a firearm. New York State and the FBI use seven Index...
Not one but two stimulus payments being sent to eligible New York families
Here's some great news for millions of eligible New York residents: some additional money is coming to you. The 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but actually two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, it is based on your taxable income. You will receive at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately. (source)
Beware, Ticks Still Biting Across the Hudson Valley
Be aware if you're an outdoor enthusiast, dog owner, or enjoy taking a stroll in nature during the colder months. Ticks can still be an issue this time of year in the Hudson Valley. It's a common misconception that ticks disappear in the colder months. I say that because, for...
New York Police Arrest Nearly 150 In Hudson Valley Near Christmas
New York State Police arrested nearly 150 people from across the Hudson Valley on or near Christmas. New York State Police from the Hudson Valley continues to report its "week in review." This weekly press release highlights arrests, investigations, and more that police stationed in the Hudson Valley completed in the past week.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Snowiest Place in New York
Winter is here with us, a season synonymous with snowfall. Many states experience extremely snowy months, with massive snow covering the surface. Unfortunately, New York is among the states where snowing can get overboard due to low temperatures. So, which is the snowiest place in New York, otherwise known as...
Item In Popular 1st Aid Kits Could Kill New York State Residents
An item found in first aid kits sold in New York is being recalled due to potentially dangerous contaminations. Xiamen, Fujian, GFA Production (Xiamen) Co., Ltd. is voluntarily recalling a lot of Easy Care first aid AfterBurn Cream, 0.9 g single-use packets. Burn Cream Sold In New York Recalled. The...
rochesterfirst.com
The New York State Mesonet: a unique weather network that could be in your backyard
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The ways that meteorological data is collected and used spans more than just what you see on TV. The New York State Mesonet for example, is a unique network of stations that may just be in you, or your neighbor’s backyard!. In the wide...
Cancer-Causing Chemicals Found In Many Everyday Items In New York
New York State is trying to protect residents from exposure to harmful chemicals in everyday items. The New York State DEC is reminding New Yorkers of several new laws that took effect at the start of Jan 1. New Laws for Household Cleaning, Personal Care, Cosmetics, and Food Packaging To...
techaiapp.com
The 12 Best New York Wineries
If you’re looking for the best New York wineries, you can’t go wrong with this selection. These wineries are some of the most popular in the state, and for good reason. There’s no doubt that New York State is a wine lover’s paradise. With countless wineries dotting the state, there’s surely something for everyone.
These 17 Upstate New York Restaurants Are An Absolute Must Try For 2023
You hear all the time about all the amazing restaurants we have in the Central New York, Mohawk Valley, and Upstate New York regions of New York State. Every where you look, you'll find a classic. Have you tried all of the classics yet? What are some restaurants that are on a must try list for 2023?
Voice of America
Native American News Roundup Jan. 1-7, 2023
WASHINGTON — Here is a look at some of the top Native American-related stories making headlines this week:. New York nixes bill to protect Native burial sites from desecration. New York’s governor has vetoed a bill that would have protected ancient Native American burial sites from private land developers....
