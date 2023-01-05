ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Are Legal Psychedelics Coming to New York State?

A group of New York state lawmakers have proposed a bill that would legalize natural psychedelics if passed and signed by Governor Kathy Hochul. According to a report by A.J. Herrington of Forbes, New York Assemblymembers Linda Rosenthal, Jo Anne Simon and Karines Reyes proposed the bill to legalize natural psychedelics in New York State.
Worst Places To Live In New York In 2023

As we kick off the New Year, it is time to take a look around New York and figure out where you don't want to be in 2023. The website ranks each city in several different categories. They range from public education, nightlife, housing, diversity, crime and safety, and housing.
Major Snowstorm Heading for New York State

It's been a relatively quiet and mild start to January for everyone in New York State. Some regions have even seen temperatures in the 60's or at least the 50's at some point, with 40's a common high in the first week of 2023. That trend will start to change...
Not one but two stimulus payments being sent to eligible New York families

Here's some great news for millions of eligible New York residents: some additional money is coming to you. The 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but actually two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, it is based on your taxable income. You will receive at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately. (source)
Beware, Ticks Still Biting Across the Hudson Valley

Be aware if you're an outdoor enthusiast, dog owner, or enjoy taking a stroll in nature during the colder months. Ticks can still be an issue this time of year in the Hudson Valley. It's a common misconception that ticks disappear in the colder months. I say that because, for...
Discover the Snowiest Place in New York

Winter is here with us, a season synonymous with snowfall. Many states experience extremely snowy months, with massive snow covering the surface. Unfortunately, New York is among the states where snowing can get overboard due to low temperatures. So, which is the snowiest place in New York, otherwise known as...
Item In Popular 1st Aid Kits Could Kill New York State Residents

An item found in first aid kits sold in New York is being recalled due to potentially dangerous contaminations. Xiamen, Fujian, GFA Production (Xiamen) Co., Ltd. is voluntarily recalling a lot of Easy Care first aid AfterBurn Cream, 0.9 g single-use packets. Burn Cream Sold In New York Recalled. The...
The 12 Best New York Wineries

If you’re looking for the best New York wineries, you can’t go wrong with this selection. These wineries are some of the most popular in the state, and for good reason. There’s no doubt that New York State is a wine lover’s paradise. With countless wineries dotting the state, there’s surely something for everyone.
Native American News Roundup Jan. 1-7, 2023

WASHINGTON — Here is a look at some of the top Native American-related stories making headlines this week:. New York nixes bill to protect Native burial sites from desecration. New York’s governor has vetoed a bill that would have protected ancient Native American burial sites from private land developers....
