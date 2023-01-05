The ground search by Massachusetts State Troopers and Cohasset Police Officers for Ana Walshe or evidence related to her disappearance is concluding. Twenty Troopers from the MSP Special Emergency Response Team, a specialized unit trained in search and rescue operations, as well as three K9 teams and the State Police Air Wing searched wooded areas near Ms. Walshe’s home with negative results for the second straight day. State Police divers also searched a small stream and a pool with negative results.

COHASSET, MA ・ 14 HOURS AGO