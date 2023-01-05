ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WWLP

Woman stabbed in Quincy due to road rage

One person was stabbed as a result of a road rage incident Saturday evening in Quincy. Massachusetts State Police say troopers responded to Quincy Shore Drive around 4:50 p.m. and found people in an altercation near Bay State Road.
QUINCY, MA
NECN

Missing Mass. Woman's Husband Arrested Amid Investigation Into Her Disappearance

The husband of Ana Walshe has been arrested amid the ongoing investigation into the disappearance of the 39-year-old woman from Cohasset, Massachusetts, authorities announced Sunday evening. Brian Walshe, 46, has been taken into custody and charged with misleading a police investigation, the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office said in a...
COHASSET, MA
whdh.com

18-year-old killed in head-on Merrimack, NH crash

MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - A violent head-on crash in Merrimack, New Hampshire left an 18-year-old dead and several other people seriously injured, officials said. Officers responding to a reported crash on Continental Boulevard by Bailey Court around 7 p.m. Friday determined that a 2010 Chrysler minivan crossed the center line and hit a 2018 Jeep Compass.
MERRIMACK, NH
whdh.com

Boston police investigating violent crash on Blue Hill Avenue

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a violent crash overnight on Blue Hill Avenue. Officers responding to a reported crash found an SUV that had slammed into a tree. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

State police investigating road rage stabbing in Quincy

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating after a road rage incident in Quincy on Saturday ended in a stabbing. Troopers responding to a reported road rage incident on Quincy Shore Drive around 4:50 p.m. determined the vehicles involved stopped and an altercation occurred near Bay State Road, according to police.
QUINCY, MA
Caught in Southie

Joint statement from MA State Police and Cohasset Police re: Missing Cohasset Woman

The ground search by Massachusetts State Troopers and Cohasset Police Officers for Ana Walshe or evidence related to her disappearance is concluding. Twenty Troopers from the MSP Special Emergency Response Team, a specialized unit trained in search and rescue operations, as well as three K9 teams and the State Police Air Wing searched wooded areas near Ms. Walshe’s home with negative results for the second straight day. State Police divers also searched a small stream and a pool with negative results.
COHASSET, MA
NECN

Worcester Resident Rescued By Firefighters, Hospitalized After House Blaze

One person was rescued Sunday evening after a fire broke out at a home in Worcester, Massachusetts. The Worcester Fire Department says it was called to Litchfield Street shortly before 6 p.m. for a structure fire. Responding crews encountered heavy fire in the front of the home, with flames shooting out of the roof toward the back.
WORCESTER, MA
liveboston617.org

Investigation Underway After Gunshot Victim Walks Into Emergency Room

At approximately 19:00 hours on Thursday, January 5th, 2023, Milton Police officers alongside Boston Police officers from District E-5 received reports of a man who was shot. Sources say the victim took himself to the emergency room at Beth Israel Hospital in Milton. At the hospital, sources report that the...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

East Boston Man Charged With Keying Dozens of Cars

An East Boston man has been arrested in connection with vandalizing dozens of cars. The suspect, identified as Santos Moscoso, 47, was arrested on Thursday, according to Boston Police. His arrest was possible after the release of several security videos showing a man walking around several vehicles on Bremen Street...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston police: Missing 15-year-old girl found safe

BOSTON (WHDH) — The Boston Police Department has announced that a 15-year-old who was last seen on Friday around 8 a.m. at The Boston Arts Academy in Boston has been found safe. Anyone with information was urged to contact 911 or District B-2 Detectives at (617) 343-4275. (Copyright (c)...
BOSTON, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Boston Police seize AK-47 Assault Rifle, Fentanyl, crack cocaine, Meth, and ammo

“Search Warrant Leads to a Drug Trafficking and Firearm Arrest in Mattapan. On Friday, January 6, 2022, officers assigned to District C-6 (South Boston), District C-11 Drug Control Unit (Dorchester) and the FBI, arrested Kenneth Wallace, 43, of Mattapan, after an ongoing drug in investigation and the execution of three search warrants at 15 Boyden Street in Mattapan.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

$50,000 reward offered after Dorchester postal worker robbed

BOSTON – Federal investigators released new images of a suspect wanted for robbing a United States Postal Service carrier in Dorchester.Investigators are offering $50,000 for information that leads to the man's arrest.Police say he robbed a Dorchester letter carrier at gunpoint in December.Postal workers were also robbed in Melrose and Peabody in recent weeks, though there is no indication the incidents are connected.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Police ask for help in search for missing 15-year-old Boston girl

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in an effort to locate 15-year-old Kiara Montalvo, who was last seen on Friday around 8 a.m. at The Boston Arts Academy in Boston. Kiara is a Hispanic female who is 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs...
BOSTON, MA
WPRI 12 News

At least 5 injured following crash in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPR) — At least five people were injured in a car crash in Providence Saturday night. The crash happened at the corner of Douglas Ave. and Chad Brown St. around 8 p.m.  Police on scene tell 12 News that three cars were involved in the crash. Police say one of cars was traveling […]
PROVIDENCE, RI

