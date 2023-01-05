ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

JJ Watt pens emotional good-bye following final NFL game

Arizona Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt said goodbye to the NFL on Twitter after playing his final game on Sunday. On Dec. 27, former Houston Texans and current Arizona Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt announced that he was retiring from the NFL at the end of the 2022 regular-season. The news came as a shock to fans around the league, as he was still playing at a high level late this season.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Watch: Bears fans at Soldier Field celebrate Texans win

The Houston Texans won, which means the Chicago Bears got the No.1 overall pick, and the fans at Soldier Field went wild with the news. The path to the No.1 pick for the Chicago Bears was simple. Lose to Minnesota and hope the Houston Texans could shock the world and upset Indianapolis.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

FanSided

304K+
Followers
594K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy