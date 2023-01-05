ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Prop 308 In Effect; Undocumented Students Now Eligible For In-State Tuition At Arizona Universities

By All About Arizona News
allaboutarizonanews.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 36

kissmyarse
5d ago

But a out of state working class citizen who’s paid federal and state taxes their whole lives have to pay out their eyeballs.. got it!

Reply(9)
28
Free America
5d ago

Meanwhile elderly, homeless,and children, are being abused,killed here in 💩 🕳 Arizona 😳😳😳 Arizona has become a 3rd world state 🙄

Reply(7)
18
Cdf310@aol
4d ago

And we wonder why we can’t take care of the homeless disabled military members

Reply
5
Related
12news.com

No, Arizona school administration costs are not too high

ARIZONA, USA — For years, politicians have suggested Arizona school districts have bloated administrations. However, statistics don’t support that claim. Arizona school districts spend too much on administration expenses. The sources. Arizona Department of Education. U.S. Census data. Grand Canyon Institute research. Education Finance Reform Group research. The...
ARIZONA STATE
allaboutarizonanews.com

Governor Hobbs Delivers Her First State of the State Address

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs gave her first State of the State address to Arizona’s Legislature on Monday. Gov. Hobbs announces her first-year objectives in state of the state address. Gov. Katie Hobbs is putting education at the top of her agenda for 2023. In her State of the State address, Democrat Hobbs said she wants to lift a spending cap that could kneecap public schools, increase funding for public education – specifically.
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

Arizona adopts new egg regulations amidst high egg prices

ARIZONA, USA — Like so many other groceries, egg prices are up in Arizona. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, egg prices have risen 49.1% from November 2021 to November 2022, the latest data available. Experts think it's a variety of factors contributing to the rise across...
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

High school students protest anti-LGBTQ sentiment in GOP-led legislature

Across the street from the state Capitol, while lawmakers gathered in advance of the new legislative session, Arizona high school students laid out 180 black body bags in protest. “We are trying to let our legislators know that every single step they take, bill they vote on, there is a life on the line,” said […] The post High school students protest anti-LGBTQ sentiment in GOP-led legislature appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Arizona Democrats present legislative priorities for 2023 session

PHOENIX — Ahead of Gov. Katie Hobbs’ first State of the State address, Arizona Democrats unveiled their 2023 legislative blueprint on Monday. The minority party in both chambers of the Legislature presented an eight-part “Blueprint for a Better Arizona” that addresses some of the state’s leading topics such as the water crisis, reproductive rights and education.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs signs 2 executive orders on homelessness, elections

PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs continued her First 100 Days Initiative with a pair of executive orders on Friday. The first — and second signed since Hobbs took office — reinstates a commission on homelessness and housing that was abolished in 2020. The other order signed on Friday establishes a bipartisan elections task force.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Capitol Times

Vouchers could cost $1 billion a year

The universal voucher program in Arizona is expected to bankrupt the state, according to public school advocates. The program, which was passed earlier this year by the Republican-led Arizona Legislature and then-Gov. Doug Ducey, was supposed to have little impact on public school funding, teacher pay and student resources. However, just five months later, the voucher program is set to have a significant financial impact on the state. It is estimated that the program will cost the state more than $500 million this school year and could reach $1 billion a year in the near future.
rmef.org

Prepare Now for 2023 Arizona Elk, Pronghorn Draw

Below is a news release from the Arizona Game and Fish Department. For hunters planning to apply for hunt permit-tags issued through the upcoming 2023 pronghorn and elk draw, the Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) offers the following tips to make the process go smoothly:. Check your AZGFD portal...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy