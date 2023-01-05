Prop 308 In Effect; Undocumented Students Now Eligible For In-State Tuition At Arizona Universities

The universal voucher program in Arizona is expected to bankrupt the state, according to public school advocates. The program, which was passed earlier this year by the Republican-led Arizona Legislature and then-Gov. Doug Ducey, was supposed to have little impact on public school funding, teacher pay and student resources. However, just five months later, the voucher program is set to have a significant financial impact on the state. It is estimated that the program will cost the state more than $500 million this school year and could reach $1 billion a year in the near future.

4 DAYS AGO