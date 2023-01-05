Prop 308 In Effect; Undocumented Students Now Eligible For In-State Tuition At Arizona Universities

Read full article on original website
kissmyarse
5d ago
But a out of state working class citizen who’s paid federal and state taxes their whole lives have to pay out their eyeballs.. got it!
Free America
5d ago
Meanwhile elderly, homeless,and children, are being abused,killed here in 💩 🕳 Arizona 😳😳😳 Arizona has become a 3rd world state 🙄
Cdf310@aol
4d ago
And we wonder why we can’t take care of the homeless disabled military members
12news.com
No, Arizona school administration costs are not too high
ARIZONA, USA — For years, politicians have suggested Arizona school districts have bloated administrations. However, statistics don’t support that claim. Arizona school districts spend too much on administration expenses. The sources. Arizona Department of Education. U.S. Census data. Grand Canyon Institute research. Education Finance Reform Group research. The...
allaboutarizonanews.com
Governor Hobbs Delivers Her First State of the State Address
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs gave her first State of the State address to Arizona’s Legislature on Monday. Gov. Hobbs announces her first-year objectives in state of the state address. Gov. Katie Hobbs is putting education at the top of her agenda for 2023. In her State of the State address, Democrat Hobbs said she wants to lift a spending cap that could kneecap public schools, increase funding for public education – specifically.
Arizona adopts new egg regulations amidst high egg prices
ARIZONA, USA — Like so many other groceries, egg prices are up in Arizona. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, egg prices have risen 49.1% from November 2021 to November 2022, the latest data available. Experts think it's a variety of factors contributing to the rise across...
azmirror.com
Appeals court sides with student in flap over doctoral support at Grand Canyon University
ATLANTA — A federal appeals court ruled Friday that an Arizona-based, for-profit Christian university breached contractual obligations by failing to provide a doctoral student with the necessary requirements to complete their degree program. Donrich Young, who enrolled in a Grand Canyon University online doctoral program in 2015, claimed the...
High school students protest anti-LGBTQ sentiment in GOP-led legislature
Across the street from the state Capitol, while lawmakers gathered in advance of the new legislative session, Arizona high school students laid out 180 black body bags in protest. “We are trying to let our legislators know that every single step they take, bill they vote on, there is a life on the line,” said […] The post High school students protest anti-LGBTQ sentiment in GOP-led legislature appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
crpe.org
Remove the fish to clean the tank: Black education leaders discuss how leaving public schools can help save them
For Black children, the public education system is like a dirty fish tank. They’re swimming in toxic conditions like discriminatory discipline and low expectations. But before the water can be treated, those students need to be moved to a clean bowl where they can live and breathe. Then, it’s time to clean out the tank.
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona Freedom Caucus Vows to File Litigation Against Gov. Katie Hobbs for Alleged Illegal Executive Orders
PHOENIX, Arizona – Monday marked the opening day for the 56th Legislative Session, but before getting down to business, the Arizona Freedom Caucus (AFC) and a group of Republican Legislators from the House and Senate met with the press to state they would be filing a lawsuit against newly-inaugurated Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs (D).
allaboutarizonanews.com
All Arizona Residents Get Free Admission To State Parks This Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
Get out and explore the great outdoors over the upcoming three-day weekend. Once again, Arizona State Parks and Trails will offer free admission to all Arizona residents on Monday, January 16 for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Entrance fees at the more than 30 state parks and natural areas will...
KTAR.com
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs names 4 cabinet members focused on economy, transportation
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs on Friday, the day following her inauguration ceremony, named four more cabinet members for tourism, transportation, commerce and administration. Sandra Watson will return to her role as president and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority, a position she has held since October 2012.
KTAR.com
Arizona Democrats present legislative priorities for 2023 session
PHOENIX — Ahead of Gov. Katie Hobbs’ first State of the State address, Arizona Democrats unveiled their 2023 legislative blueprint on Monday. The minority party in both chambers of the Legislature presented an eight-part “Blueprint for a Better Arizona” that addresses some of the state’s leading topics such as the water crisis, reproductive rights and education.
KTAR.com
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs signs 2 executive orders on homelessness, elections
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs continued her First 100 Days Initiative with a pair of executive orders on Friday. The first — and second signed since Hobbs took office — reinstates a commission on homelessness and housing that was abolished in 2020. The other order signed on Friday establishes a bipartisan elections task force.
Arizona Capitol Times
Vouchers could cost $1 billion a year
The universal voucher program in Arizona is expected to bankrupt the state, according to public school advocates. The program, which was passed earlier this year by the Republican-led Arizona Legislature and then-Gov. Doug Ducey, was supposed to have little impact on public school funding, teacher pay and student resources. However, just five months later, the voucher program is set to have a significant financial impact on the state. It is estimated that the program will cost the state more than $500 million this school year and could reach $1 billion a year in the near future.
Arizona judge delays trial in fight over education funding
A lawsuit over how much money Arizona's lawmakers allocate for school maintenance, buses, textbooks and technology won't go to trial next week.
kjzz.org
Arizona State Hospital remains a pain point; solutions seem limited despite issues
The Arizona State Hospital, which provides psychiatric care for those with serious mental illness, continues to be a pain point for the state. Some say it needs to be extricated from the Arizona Department of Health Services, which both runs and regulates it. The legislative council that makes recommendations about...
12news.com
'The most urgent thing we're facing in terms of education funding': Hobbs plans special session to lift spending limit on public schools
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs said Friday she plans to call a special session to lift a spending limit on public schools that threatens to blow up their budgets by March. "It's absolutely the most urgent thing we're facing in terms of education funding right now, and it...
KTAR.com
Here’s why eggs, groceries are more expensive in Arizona and what to do
PHOENIX — Egg prices in Arizona are rising just as grocery bills are getting more expensive, and there’s no relief in sight. The average egg price is about 50% higher now than a year ago, according to Julie Murphree, outreach director for the Arizona Farm Bureau. “Our egg...
Arizona Capitol Times
Arizona Freedom Caucus says will file lawsuit challenging Hobbs’ first executive order
The Arizona Freedom Caucus announced it would be filing a lawsuit challenging Gov. Katie Hobbs’ first executive order barring discrimination in hiring practices. Caucus leaders claim Hobbs is illegally legislating to, “advance her woke agenda,” by issuing executive orders.
rmef.org
Prepare Now for 2023 Arizona Elk, Pronghorn Draw
Below is a news release from the Arizona Game and Fish Department. For hunters planning to apply for hunt permit-tags issued through the upcoming 2023 pronghorn and elk draw, the Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) offers the following tips to make the process go smoothly:. Check your AZGFD portal...
Arizona witness videotapes hovering saucer-shaped object over Tucson
An Arizona witness at Tucson reported watching and videotaping a silent, hovering, saucer-shaped object at 10:30 p.m. on January 7, 2023, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Jan. 6-8
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs signed a pair of executive orders on Friday, a man accused of shooting a Scottsdale police sergeant is dead and Immersive Monet and The Impressionists return to the Valley for a limited time. Here are some of the biggest stories that headlined the...
