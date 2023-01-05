Read full article on original website
Suwannee Valley Unsolved: Event to highlight 3 cold cases in Suwannee, Columbia County
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – Family members and investigators — both former and current — are holding an event Monday to put a spotlight on three separate cold cases that took place in Suwannee County and Columbia County. The event will be hosted by a group called Suwannee...
Springfield Wells Fargo Bank teller alerts FHP trooper to robbery, suspect apprehended
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A suspected bank robber was taken into custody Friday afternoon at the Wells Fargo on North Main Street in Springfield, after a teller alerted a Florida Highway Patrol trooper, who was working in the building. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the teller was approached by...
‘Meals on Wings’ program at UNF reaches milestone of 100,000 meals delivered to local seniors
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The University of North Florida (UNF) just celebrated a huge milestone within its Meals on Wings program. Meals on Wings celebrated the delivery of more than 100,000 meals to homebound older adults — which helps address food insecurity among older adults and provides a solution to hunger issues in the community.
JSO: Woman killed in shooting in Jacksonville Heights
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman is dead in Jacksonville Heights after a shooting Friday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. A JSO spokesperson said officers responded to a shooting on Playpen Drive around 1:30 a.m. and found a woman in her 30s with a gunshot wound. Police said she was found lying in a grassy area just outside an apartment complex.
Orange Park man arrested following deadly stabbing at hotel, officials say
ORANGE PARK, Fla. – A man has been arrested in connection to a fatal Sunday morning stabbing in Orange Park, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said a person was found suffering from multiple stab wounds in the hallway on the second floor of the Stay Suites on Wells Road. The person died shortly after Clay County Fire Rescue arrived.
Family, friends lay to rest 11-year-old killed in Nocatee murder-suicide
NOCATEE, Fla. – Family and friends came together Friday to pay their respects to 11-year-old Sofia Cardona, who was killed in a murder-suicide in Nocatee last week. Sources say her father was the shooter and he died at the scene. St. Johns County deputies say they responded last week to someone making suicidal threats inside a Nocatee home.
Jaguars to honor local woman for her work feeding senior citizens
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Meghan Niemczyk said she considers herself fortunate to be among a group of amazing students, educators and volunteers who work selflessly every week to prepare and deliver food to homebound senior citizens. As the chef adviser to UNF’s Meals on Wings program, she makes certain every...
Tour any Duval County Public School on Saturday ahead of school choice deadline
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County Public Schools is hosting a special “School Showcase Saturday” event from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. The purpose is to provide parents an opportunity to tour any school their student is interested in attending next school year. Parents will have an opportunity to...
DCPS highlights options for families with ‘School Showcase Saturday’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Parents and students had the chance Saturday to explore opportunities at Duval County Public Schools for next school year. The “School Showcase Saturday” event was for parents interested in VPK, magnet schools or special transfer options. The biggest change for the showcase this year...
SWAT called to neighborhood after shots fired, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded Friday morning to a report that shots were fired in the Lincoln Villas neighborhood. JSO said a SWAT team was called out to Gullege Drive, which is just west of Sibbald Road, after several shots rang out. A viewer told...
Vigil honors life of 21-year-old found shot to death in Moncrief neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Members of the Jacksonville community and loved ones of Kevon Follow gathered Friday night to remember the 21-year-old, who was found shot to death Monday in the Moncrief neighborhood. Members of the community organization Cure Violence were also in attendance of the vigil on West 27th...
Oscar Mayer now hiring 2023 Wienermobile drivers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Need a job? Well, hot dog!. Oscar Mayer is searching for its next set of Weinermobile drivers!. The company is hiring “Hotdoggers” to drive one of six iconic Wienermobiles. The 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels may not be easy to handle, but some are up for the job!
Josephine brings Italy to Avondale
Josephine is an Italian-American concept that pays homage to the owner’s grandmother. The inspired menu is dedicated to the Italian art of eating and drinking, serving an innovative take on the dishes and cocktails offered. They look to bring a fresh local experience with a big city feel to the Avondale community. www.josephineonavondale.com.
JFRD rescues manatee from mud banks along St. Johns River
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department was called Friday evening to Metropolitan Park, where crews worked to rescue a manatee. JFRD staff could be seen hoisting the manatee from the shallow waters using a crane. According to JFRD, the manatee was caught at low tide in...
FHP: Infant in critical condition, 8 others injured in crash on Oakleaf Plantation Parkway
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – An infant is in critical condition and eight others are suffering from minor injuries from a three-vehicle crash that happened Thursday night on Oakleaf Plantation at Eagle Landing Parkway, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. One of the three vehicles failed to stop at a...
News4JAX Super 6 boys soccer: Mandarin solidifies spot at No. 1; Ponte Vedra moves up
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX boys soccer Super 6 rankings will be published each Friday during the regular season. Records are through Jan. 5 games. Girls soccer rankings are published on Thursday. News4JAX boys soccer Super 6. Rank, school, record, classification. 1. (1) Mandarin (10-0-1, Class 7A) Notable wins:...
