ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News4Jax.com

JSO: Woman killed in shooting in Jacksonville Heights

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman is dead in Jacksonville Heights after a shooting Friday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. A JSO spokesperson said officers responded to a shooting on Playpen Drive around 1:30 a.m. and found a woman in her 30s with a gunshot wound. Police said she was found lying in a grassy area just outside an apartment complex.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Orange Park man arrested following deadly stabbing at hotel, officials say

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – A man has been arrested in connection to a fatal Sunday morning stabbing in Orange Park, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said a person was found suffering from multiple stab wounds in the hallway on the second floor of the Stay Suites on Wells Road. The person died shortly after Clay County Fire Rescue arrived.
ORANGE PARK, FL
News4Jax.com

Family, friends lay to rest 11-year-old killed in Nocatee murder-suicide

NOCATEE, Fla. – Family and friends came together Friday to pay their respects to 11-year-old Sofia Cardona, who was killed in a murder-suicide in Nocatee last week. Sources say her father was the shooter and he died at the scene. St. Johns County deputies say they responded last week to someone making suicidal threats inside a Nocatee home.
NOCATEE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jaguars to honor local woman for her work feeding senior citizens

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Meghan Niemczyk said she considers herself fortunate to be among a group of amazing students, educators and volunteers who work selflessly every week to prepare and deliver food to homebound senior citizens. As the chef adviser to UNF’s Meals on Wings program, she makes certain every...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

DCPS highlights options for families with ‘School Showcase Saturday’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Parents and students had the chance Saturday to explore opportunities at Duval County Public Schools for next school year. The “School Showcase Saturday” event was for parents interested in VPK, magnet schools or special transfer options. The biggest change for the showcase this year...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

SWAT called to neighborhood after shots fired, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded Friday morning to a report that shots were fired in the Lincoln Villas neighborhood. JSO said a SWAT team was called out to Gullege Drive, which is just west of Sibbald Road, after several shots rang out. A viewer told...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Oscar Mayer now hiring 2023 Wienermobile drivers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Need a job? Well, hot dog!. Oscar Mayer is searching for its next set of Weinermobile drivers!. The company is hiring “Hotdoggers” to drive one of six iconic Wienermobiles. The 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels may not be easy to handle, but some are up for the job!
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Josephine brings Italy to Avondale

Josephine is an Italian-American concept that pays homage to the owner’s grandmother. The inspired menu is dedicated to the Italian art of eating and drinking, serving an innovative take on the dishes and cocktails offered. They look to bring a fresh local experience with a big city feel to the Avondale community. www.josephineonavondale.com.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

JFRD rescues manatee from mud banks along St. Johns River

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department was called Friday evening to Metropolitan Park, where crews worked to rescue a manatee. JFRD staff could be seen hoisting the manatee from the shallow waters using a crane. According to JFRD, the manatee was caught at low tide in...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy