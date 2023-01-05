ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SFGate

Adam Rich, former 'Eight Is Enough' child star, dies at 54

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adam Rich, the child actor with a pageboy mop-top who charmed TV audiences as “America’s little brother” on “Eight is Enough,” has died. He was 54. Rich died Saturday at his home in the Brentwood section of Los Angeles, said...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Indian Hit ‘Dostojee’ Gets Channel 4 Deal – Global Bulletin

Channel 4 has acquired U.K. and Ireland broadcast and streaming rights for Indian festival favorite and box office success “Dostojee” (“Two Friends”), directed by Prasun Chatterjee. Set in 1992-93, when Hindu-Muslim tensions escalated in India in the aftermath of the demolition of the Babri Masjid and...
The Independent

Netflix users ‘devastated’ as fan favourite series Inside Job is cancelled despite cliffhanger ending

Netflix has swung the axe on yet another show that ended on a cliffhanger.In recent months, the streaming service has prematurely called time on several cult titles, which has led to frustration from users.These cancellations include 1899, Fate: The Winx Saga and The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself. On Monday (9 January), Shion Takeuchi announced on Twitter that her series, the adult animation Inside Job, would not be returning for a second season.Inside Job follows anti-social genius Reagan Ridley (voiced by Lizzy Caplan) and her dysfunctional team, who work to hide the world's conspiracies.After receiving acclaim, it released its...
‘The Offering’ Review: An Age-Old Demon Invades a Jewish Funeral Home in a Diverting But Obvious Horror

Despite 2019’s “The Vigil” making a modest splash amongst genre fans, the annals of Jewish horror movies remain pretty thin. Adding a page to those ranks is The Offering,” which actually has considerable overlap with that recent predecessor — it, too, is about a shape-shifting demon who preys on the living after the death of its latest host, whose corpse is on the premises awaiting burial.

