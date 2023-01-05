Read full article on original website
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Announces New ‘Florida Resident Disney Weekday Magic Ticket’ Through April
If you’re a Floridian who missed out on Annual Passes the last time they went on sale more than a year ago and you still want to experience this year’s EPCOT International Festival of the Arts or the grand finale of Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary, you’re in luck! Disney has announced a special new Florida Resident Disney Weekday Magic Ticket for select dates from January through April 2023!
NEW 100 Years of Wonder Crocs at Walt Disney World
Celebrate 100 years of The Walt Disney Company with comfortable footwear. New 100 Years of Wonder Crocs are available at Walt Disney World. The Crocs are purple with a silver art deco pattern. They are covered in images of Mickey and his friends in their 100th-anniversary costumes. Each shoe also...
FIRST LOOK: New Disney100 Cast Member Name Tags Debuting at Disneyland Resort Later This Month
The Walt Disney Company is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, and the celebrations will begin at Disneyland on January 27, 2023. Part of the festivities will include new Cast Member name tags that include the names of Disney characters!. Back in August 2022, an announcement was sent to Cast...
Home Store and WonderGround Gallery Moving, New Name Announced for Jazz Kitchen at Downtown Disney District
As part of the ongoing reimagining of Downtown Disney District at Disneyland Resort, the Disney Home Store and WonderGround Gallery will be moving. They are currently near the center of Downtown Disney District, but will close on January 9, 2023. They will move to the west side of the shopping...
Jerrod Maruyama Shares Figment Art, Ashley Taylor and More Artists Share First Look at 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts Pieces
More artists have shared sneak peeks at the pieces they will have available during the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts. Jerrod Maruyama shared a look at “Spark of Imagination” featuring Figment in his many different outfits over the years Maruyama will be at the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts from February 10 through 14 at the Odyssey Pavilion.
Our Review of Super Nintendo World and the Highly Anticipated Mario Kart Ride
While there’s still a month or so until Super Nintendo World opens at Universal Studios Hollywood, we have been lucky enough to visit the original version of the land at Universal Studios Japan. You can watch Tom’s honest review below, or keep scrolling for more details, specific videos, and thoughts.
New ‘Harry Potter’ Honeydukes Potholder and Oven Mitt at Universal Orlando Resort
More new Honeydukes kitchenwares have arrived at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Universal Orlando Resort. We’ve already cataloged the candy shop’s branded apron, measuring spoons, and plates. Now guests can complete the set with a Honeydukes potholder and oven mitt. These are, of course, available in...
Coach Teases Valentine’s Day Collection 2023 With ‘Crush-worthy’ Bags and More Items Ahead of Release
While customers just finished celebrating New Year’s Eve and their respective December holidays, brands are already gearing up for Valentine’s Day. Coach has begun teasing its Valentine’s Day collection, inviting consumers to sign up for alerts. The teaser notes that customers will still have to wait for its release, but they can shop for Coach‘s “crush-worthy” new arrivals and items on sale.More from WWDNo. 21 Pre-Fall 2023Philipp Plein Pre-Fall 2023Tod's Pre-Fall 2023 For those already looking for Valentine’s Day-inspired merchandise, Coach does have its Heart Crossbody bags collection available. While the bags are not a part of the 2023 Valentine’s Day collection,...
NEW Disney100 Minnie Mouse and Oswald the Lucky Rabbit Pandora Charms at Disneyland Resort
Disney100 merchandise is turning up everywhere ahead of the “100 Years of Wonder” celebration at Disneyland, and today we found these Disney100 Pandora charms!. We found these charms at Embarcadero Gifts in Disney California Adventure, which has a Pandora counter now. Disney x Pandora Minnie Mouse Ears Headband...
Construction Walls Are Finally Down At Tomorrowland Light and Power Co.
The construction walls are finally down at Tomorrowland Light and Power Co.! As previously reported, Disney stated that Tomorrowland Light and Power Co., which has been closed since August of 2022, would reopen on December 11, 2022. December 11 came and went, with no reopening. However, now we can see that the construction walls are down!
Some Scaffolding Down During Summer House on the Lake Construction at Disney Springs
Some scaffolding has been removed during the construction of Summer House on the Lake at Disney Springs. The new restaurant was announced in summer 2022, taking over the space formerly planned for Beatrix, and is scheduled to open this year. More steel has been added to this section of the...
Pumpkin Juice Bottle Souvenir Sipper Now Available at Universal Studios Hollywood
For those who love pumpkin juice at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando Resort, but miss those adorable pumpkin-topped pumpkin juice bottles, a better replacement may have just been introduced — a pumpkin juice bottle souvenir sipper! We found this very close facsimile for sale at the Universal Studios Store in Universal Studios Hollywood.
NEW Matterhorn Dress Now Available at Disneyland
A new dress inspired by the Matterhorn at Disneyland is now available at The Disney Dress Shop in Downtown Disney District at Disneyland Resort. This Matterhorn dress is a contemporary twist on the traditional dirndl worn by women and girls in the German-speaking Alps. The dress pays tribute to the Matterhorn Bobsleds attraction located at Fantasyland at Disneyland Park.
2023 Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend runDisney MagicBand, Phone Case, Magnet, and Ornament Designs Arrive on MaDe Kiosks
New runDisney Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend customizable MagicBand, phone case, magnet, and ornament designs are available on MaDe kiosks, just in time for the big weekend!. MaDe kiosks are in Big Top Souvenirs at Magic Kingdom, Rock Around the Shop at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Marketplace Co-Op at Disney...
Disney Junior Mickey Figurine Set Arrives at Walt Disney World
Parents of young children who love Disney Junior shows like “Mickey Mouse Funhouse” will be interested to learn that this new Disney Junior Mickey figurine set is now available in the Emporium at Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World!. Disney Junior Mickey Figurine Set — $49.99. This...
Donald Duck, Avengers, Jasmine, and More NEW MagicBand+ Designs Debut at Walt Disney World
Today we found several new MagicBand+ designs at the Emporium at Magic Kingdom, including Donald Duck, The Avengers, Jasmine, and more. Let’s take a look!. This new Limited Release MagicBand+ features Jasmine, the Princess of Agrabah from Aladdin!. The center puck features a purple silhouette of Jasmine smelling a...
Giant Icicles and Snowflakes Added to Arendelle Castle Towers, Jill Estorino Visits World of Frozen in Hong Kong Disneyland
Giant icicle and snowflake decorations have been added to the towers of Arendelle Castle in Hong Kong Disneyland, part of the park’s upcoming Arendelle: World of Frozen land. HKDL Fantasy shared photos of the castle, still under construction. Thin, tall icicles now extend from the tops of the castle...
NEW ‘Garden Goodness’ and ‘Fruity Finds’ Disney Munchlings Collections Arrive Tomorrow
ShopDisney announced on Twitter today that two new collections of Disney munchlings will debut tomorrow: Garden Goodness and Fruity Finds. The Fruity Finds collection looks to match Disney characters with their favorite fruit dishes. In the preview you can spot Minnie Mouse as a blueberry pancake, Piglet as a chocolate-dipped strawberry, and Daisy with a pineapple wedge as a tropical drink.
REVIEW: New ‘Lion King’ Sunrise Cupcake Available at Disney’s Animal Kingdom
There’s a new Sunrise Cupcake, themed to Disney’s The Lion King, available at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Dig in with us as we take a bite!. Chocolate Cake, Vanilla Custard Filling, Vanilla Buttercream Icing, White Chocolate Artwork and Sunrise Colored Sprinkles. You can find this cupcake at Restaurantasaurus,...
PHOTO REPORT: EPCOT 1/4/22 (Soul of Jazz Exhibit Permanently Closes at The American Adventure, Cake Bake Shop Demolition Continues, Silhouettes Added to DVC Billboard, & More)
Happy race day! Trams were in the parking lot, but not for guests to use to take them to their car – these vehicles were for race day participants. We’re ready for them to come back!. We walked in to the park to low crowds, which is always...
