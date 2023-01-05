Read full article on original website
ForConstructionPros.com
Caterpillar Offers 340 Hydraulic Excavator
The new Cat 340 Hydraulic Excavator features a more powerful engine, wider track and 7.5-ton counterweight to increase productivity by 10% over the 2020 model year Cat 336. “The 340 reaches a new level of performance,” said Brian Abbott, Caterpillar global product manager for large hydraulic excavators. “Our additions make the machine more productive and stable with larger work tools, giving contractors more flexibility to complete a wider range of projects.”
John Deere Unveils A New Autonomous Workforce
John Deere, a well-known manufacturer of agricultural and construction equipment, recently unveiled a new autonomous workforce. This technology builds upon the company's previous efforts in the field of automation, but adds new capabilities such as the delivery of purpose-built batteries for alternative power sources. One of the key features of...
agupdate.com
Nebraska farmers pilot how to spray less, grow more with Greeneye Technology
With artificial intelligence and selective spraying capabilities, Greeneye Technology is changing how producers control weeds. As the “pioneer of AI-enabled precision spraying,” Greeneye Technology’s mission is to help U.S. farmers regain the billions of dollars of production lost each year due to weeds. Major agricultural powerhouses such...
Android Authority
Blue River Technology interview: Autonomous farming is the future
The company is bringing AI to the farm. At CES 2023, we had the pleasure of talking to Willy Pell, the Vice President of Autonomy and New Ventures over at Blue River Technology. The company is focused on developing an autonomous driving system for tractors as well as other autonomous farming solutions.
agupdate.com
JD TruSet Active
John Deere has introduced TruSet Active tillage technology – offering farmers the ultimate solution for depth control in tillage jobs. TruSet Active utilizes a sensor located on the main frame to actively check implement working depth and field conditions during operation. It automatically and precisely keeps the tool operating at the target depth set by the operator or tillage prescription.
6 Appliances To Turn Off This Winter To Avoid Higher Bills
Electricity prices have jumped in recent months as inflation endures. Though we always see a spike in costs during the winter due to increased usage of select appliances, this winter could usher in...
Autonomous tech could revolutionize agriculture, help labor shortage
At the Consumer Electronic Show, tens of thousands are in attendance to see the latest technology, including an 18-ton piece of farming equipment by John Deere. NBC News’ Jacob Ward spoke with Deere CEO John May about how the technology could help revolutionize the agriculture industry and help with the labor shortage.Jan. 7, 2023.
Car buying is never going back to normal
Even though dealerships are getting more cars on their lots, automakers still plan to capitalize on having less inventory sitting around.
hypebeast.com
Goodyear 90 Percent Sustainable Tires Offer Better Mileage and Range
Building on its 70 percent sustainable prototype tire unveiled last year, at CES 2023 this year, Goodyear returned with an improved design. The new creation is constructed with 90 percent sustainable materials and has already passed Department of Transportation testing, meaning they can already be used on the road. The...
Truth About Cars
Cary's Garage: Bringing an Engine Back From the Dead
I was wondering if you had any good tips and tricks for bringing an old car back to life that’s been sitting for a long time. I’ve read and heard different things, but I want your advice on what you have ever done. Thanks,. Tom. Greetings Tom,. I...
agupdate.com
Maximize nitrogen during growing season
Fertilizer and commodity prices are in constant flux, and the weather never seems to run on the desired schedule. The silver lining is that opportunities to improve efficiencies, and thus profits, exist -- and sometimes they are simple management efforts that can extend positive effects throughout the growing season. One such tool is nitrogen testing. Three soil tests and two tissue tests -- all for nitrogen -- can be used to optimize dollars spent. It’s important to know how each of those tools can amplify crop potential, as well as the pitfalls that can occur if used incorrectly.
savvygardening.com
When to cut back asparagus for healthy, productive plants
When to cut back asparagus is a common question among vegetable gardeners. While growing asparagus isn’t difficult, knowing when and how to prune these perennial plants can mean the difference between a prolific harvest of healthy spears and poor production from pest-ridden plants. In this article, I’ll share important insight into how asparagus grows and then offer information on the best time to cut back asparagus plants for optimum plant health and production.
beefmagazine.com
Strong counter-seasonal market
The last several weeks of 2022 and this first week in 2023 have seen two substantial storms – delaying holiday travel yes – but also putting substantial moisture in the mountain west, some in the southern plains, and more in the northern plains and upper Midwest. It will be some months before the moisture is needed but simply the availability is good news for the drought-stricken cattle and forage markets.
Rivian Continues to Fall Apart
Among the worst-performing companies in terms of share price in 2022 was this electric vehicle maker.
The Cost of Replacing a Car Engine: Is It Worth It?
Replacing an engine is the last thing you would want after going to a shop. But if it keeps your car on the road for less than the cost of a new one, why not? The post The Cost of Replacing a Car Engine: Is It Worth It? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Consumer Reports.org
Best Three-Stage Snow Blowers of 2023
Raise a frostbitten hand if you like clearing snow. We thought not. Fortunately, three-stage snow blowers, sometimes called snow throwers, tackle that woeful winter chore up to 30 percent faster than two-stage models, in part because they can clear deeper snow with a single pass. “Upgrading from a two-stage to...
Agriculture Online
How to manage risk in cattle
The most recent USDA Cattle on Feed report confirmed the cattle herd is continuing to shrink, and high beef prices will likely be with consumers for some time. Cattle in feedlots came in at 98% of a year ago. High input costs and, more importantly, persistent drought conditions in the western half of the United States are a one-two punch that cow calf and backgrounders have experienced.
How To Clean Flat-Tappet Hydraulic Lifters
Don't let a simple cleaning be the loose thread to keep you up at night.
boatingmag.com
2023 Scarab 165 ID
The mission of the Scarab 165 ID can be described in one word: fun. This 15-foot-9-inch runabout can be ordered with up to 300 jet-drive horsepower. With a full tank of gas, it weighs only about 1,700 pounds. That’s an exciting power-to-weight ratio—one that will rip from zero to 30 mph in a tick over 4 seconds and top 57 mph in a flash with a crew of two grinning boaters aboard. The steering is quick, and the hull is agile. The Scarab 165 ID is simply a blast.
