Fertilizer and commodity prices are in constant flux, and the weather never seems to run on the desired schedule. The silver lining is that opportunities to improve efficiencies, and thus profits, exist -- and sometimes they are simple management efforts that can extend positive effects throughout the growing season. One such tool is nitrogen testing. Three soil tests and two tissue tests -- all for nitrogen -- can be used to optimize dollars spent. It’s important to know how each of those tools can amplify crop potential, as well as the pitfalls that can occur if used incorrectly.

3 DAYS AGO