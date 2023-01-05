Read full article on original website
Patsy Miller Bates
Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Monday, January 9, 2023, at Watson & Sons Funeral Home in Center. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Watson & Sons Chapel with Bro. Don Windham and Bro. Dan Fleming officiating. Interment will follow at Sardis Cemetery in Shelby County.
Shelby County Aggie Moms' Scholarship Opportunity
January 6, 2023 - With the start of the new year, high school seniors are approaching the finish line of their high school career. Shelby County Aggie Moms’ are offering a scholarship opportunity for those wanting to continue their education at the college level with Texas A&M University, College Station Campus.
Hurst Street, Arcadia Road Scene of Two-vehicle Crash
January 9, 2023 - The intersection of Hurst Street and Arcadia Road in Center was the scene of a two-vehicle collision December 19, 2022. Officers with the Center Police Department (CPD) and fire personnel with the Center Fire Department were dispatched to the scene to assist those involved. While CPD...
U.S. Highway 84 in Joaquin Scene of Two-vehicle Crash
January 9, 2023 - U.S. Highway 84 in Joaquin just past the intersection with State Highway 7 was the scene of a two-vehicle crash January 5, 2023. According to Texas Department of Public Safety State Trooper David Shields, Jr., at 5pm a white 2009 Hyundai driven by Yaneka Jackson, 30, of Louisiana was traveling in the inside lane of U.S. Highway 84 and was attempting to turn left to head back westbound. At that time a silver 2016 Chevrolet Impala driven by Jarrell Taylor, 24, of Louisiana was traveling in the same lane behind the Hyundai and failed to control speed, striking the rear of the Hyundai, and causing damage to both vehicles.
Sheriff's Department Phone Lines Down; 9-1-1 Operational
January 8, 2023 - According to Shelby County Sheriff Kevin Windham, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department phone lines are down until at least Monday, January 9. Dispatch operators can be reach at 936-234-1244. 9-1-1 emergency services are still operational. Please call 9-1-1 if there is an emergency.
Lady Roughriders Fall to Lady Buckeyes 56-26
The Center Roughriders varsity basketball team fell by a 56-26 score to the Gilmer Lady Buckeyes. The loss puts Center’s District 14 4A record at 1-4 and their season mark at 5-11 with nine games remaining in the regular season. Gilmer has a 4-0 conference mark and they are at 15-7 overall.
Nacogdoches Livestock Exchange Market Report for Jan. 5
Nacogdoches Livestock Exchange, LLC hosts a sale every Thursday at 11:30am. Office Manager is Lynnelle McElroy. Owners are Barry Hughes, Jeremy Henigan, Daniel Coats, Tim Coats, and Robert Fea. For more information, call 936-564-8661.
Joaquin Versus Beckville Basketball Game Schedule for Tonight
January 6, 2023 - The Joaquin JV and Varsity Basketball teams will play in Beckville tonight, December 6. The JV girls will start at 4:30pm in Junior High gym (back gym), while the JV Boys will play in the High School gym starting at 4:30pm. Varsity girls game time will...
Roughriders Gain 81-48 District Win Over Buckeyes, Move to 3-0 in Conference
The Center Roughriders varsity basketball team never trailed the Gilmer Buckeyes in their 81-48 District 17 4A home win. The Roughriders are now 17-3 overall this season and they are 3-0 in District 17 conference play. Gilmer is 5-11, 1-2. Center bult a 15-10 advantage by the 3-minute mark of...
