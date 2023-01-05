Read full article on original website
Fox17
GRPD investigating string of car break-ins at senior living centers
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Four local retirement communities have been the site of vehicle break-ins over the weekend. Police say the break-ins have likely been committed by the same suspects. The break-ins tend to unfold in the early morning. The latest reported incident happened at 2 pm, while the...
Fox17
Holland man pleads guilty to possessing 19 kg of cocaine
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Holland man has pleaded guilty to possessing more than 5 kg of cocaine with distribution intent. The U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Michigan says 27-year-old Jason Duenas will serve a minimum of 10 years behind bars. “Drug dealing at kilogram...
Fox17
Battle Creek survey wants resident input on Fire Department, EMS
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The city of Battle creek launched a survey that will allow residents to share their experiences around Battle Creek Fire Department and LifeCare Ambulance. "There'll be questions asking things that we may or may not already provide. But what we want to make sure of...
Fox17
Morning Buzz: January 6
1. The Grand Rapids Griffins teaming up with Versiti Blood Center for a blood drive at Van Andel Arena. It'll take place on Wednesday, January 11 from 2 to 7 p.m. in the banquet rooms. You can sign-up in advance and walk-ins are welcome too. Also, everyone who registers and...
Fox17
Deputies: Mini horse found dead in Hamilton Twp. with gunshot wound
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies are investigating after a miniature horse was found shot and killed in Hamilton Township this week. The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office (VBCSO) says they arrived on 55th Street north of Territorial Road to follow up on reports of a horse that had been found dead with a gunshot wound in its neck.
Fox17
Corner Bar sets new goal, fundraises for family of Mya Kelley
ROCKFORD, Mich. — The Corner Bar in Rockford continues to support the family of Mya Kelley. Kelley was shot and killed the day after Christmas. Her father, a long-time line cook at the Corner Bar, is faced with the unimaginable. General Manager, and friend of the family for three...
Fox17
World of Winter helps small businesses in GR succeed
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — World of Winter has returned to Grand Rapids. The massive art installations throughout downtown, in the off season, are welcome news for new businesses that have begun to pop up throughout downtown Grand Rapids. A growing conglomerate of retail — a faction of business that...
Fox17
Cookies, a global cannabis dispensary, to open in Grand Rapids Jan. 21
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Cookies, a global cannabis retailer, is scheduled to open a location in Grand Rapids later this month. The store, located on Ann Street, is scheduled to open Saturday, Jan. 21 at 8 a.m. The grand opening ceremony will include music, giveaways, discounts and free food,...
Fox17
One found with gunshot wound in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — In Kalamazoo, officers are investigating what led up to a shooting on Saturday. Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers say they were told about a shooting victim in the 500 block of Vernon Street. Officers arrived on scene around 4:00 pm and found a person suffering...
Fox17
Non-alcoholic mocktail substitutes for Dry January
Nate Blury from DrinkGR has shown us an amazing number of cocktails over the years, but for Dry January he's left the alcohol at home. For those observing the month by being sober, Nate shares some recipes and non-alcoholic substitutes, without sacrificing taste. Many non-alcoholic substitutes for mocktails can be...
Fox17
66-year-old White Cloud man dies after pickup overturns in Everett Twp.
EVERETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 66-year-old White Cloud man is dead following one of multiple crashes in Newaygo County Friday morning. The Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) says deputies responded to the area of Centerline Road and 40th Street in Everett Township at around 8:30 a.m. after receiving reports of “numerous” crashes.
Fox17
Ionia church after Thursday fire: 'We are very grateful'
IONIA, Mich. — An historic house of worship in Ionia caught fire Thursday night, but leaders at Zion United Methodist Church say nothing irreplaceable was damaged. “We got everybody out of the building,” said the church’s administrator and treasurer, Debra Hall, who also runs the church’s food pantry. “It was kind of chaotic, but people did pretty well.”
Fox17
Head coach selected to lead Calvin University's first football team
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Calvin University has selected its first head football coach following a nationwide search that lasted two months. Trent Figg will lead the Calvin Knights after the football program's first team members are recruited this fall, the university wrote on its website. “We are thrilled to...
