Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
Does 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Include a Post-Credits Scene?
The long-awaited Avatar: The Way of Water landed in theaters in December and made a splash by beating Top Gun: Maverick to become the biggest movie of 2022 after less than a month. The sequel from legendary director James Cameron continues the epic tale started in the 2009 original, with Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña back as Na'vi heroes Jake Sully and Neytiri.
CNET
'The Menu' Director Explains Why Guests Acted Like That
Be warned: This article contains spoilers for The Menu. If you've had a chance to dig into The Menu, the 2022 horror comedy starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Ralph Fiennes, a question may have wafted into your head: Why aren't the guests banging pots and pans and diving for cutlery to avoid a horrible death?
CNET
'Avatar: The Way of Water' Overtakes 'Top Gun: Maverick' With $1.5B Box Office
Avatar: The Way of Water had to make a splash. Not only did it need to measure up to the original film's success as the biggest movie of all time, but there's also a raft of planned sequels depending on this one doing well. But James Cameron (and Disney) can breathe a sigh of relief, because Avatar 2 has overtaken Top Gun: Maverick to become the biggest box office success of 2022.
CNET
'Avatar: The Way of Water' Ending Explained, Lingering Questions and Sequel Hints
Avatar: The Way of Water came to theaters in December and snatched Top Gun: Maverick's crown to become the biggest movie of 2022 after less than a month. The sequel came 13 years after the blockbuster original wowed moviegoers with incredible 3D visuals. Director James Cameron brings us further adventures...
CNET
How to Watch the Golden Globes 2023: Date, Host, Nominations
One of the most controversial awards shows (that's saying something) is back on TV. Hooray?. The Golden Globes, aka the TV and movies awards show run by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, will air on NBC on Tuesday, Jan. 10. (It'll also be streamed live on Peacock.) The show was pulled from its usual TV spot last year, after protests over the organization's lack of diversity. After a restructuring, including adding more journalists of color, the show is back in business.
CNET
Netflix Smash 'Wednesday' Will Dance Dance Dance Into a Season 2
The internet's favorite scowling teenager is getting another run on Netflix. Wednesday, the hit spinoff of the Addams Family, is getting a second season, the streaming giant said Friday. "More torture is coming. Lucky you," tweeted a Netflix account for Wednesday Addams' character. The show, directed and executive produced by...
CNET
More People Should Watch the Best TV Show on HBO Max
At first, Station Eleven annoyed me. Three episodes deep, I'd fallen asleep not once, but twice. I wasn't just frustrated with what I perceived to be self indulgence – I was bored. A post-apocalyptic HBO Max miniseries set in the immediate aftermath of a deadly and highly contagious flu,...
CNET
Golden Globe Nominations 2023: Check Out the List Before Next Week's Awards
Awards season is here again to celebrate the best of the best in film and TV. The Golden Globes isn't considered the most prestigious awards ceremony but still offers an opportunity to distill the shows and movies that deserve your viewing time. The three-hour ceremony is scheduled to air Tuesday,...
Comments / 0