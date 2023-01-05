Avatar: The Way of Water had to make a splash. Not only did it need to measure up to the original film's success as the biggest movie of all time, but there's also a raft of planned sequels depending on this one doing well. But James Cameron (and Disney) can breathe a sigh of relief, because Avatar 2 has overtaken Top Gun: Maverick to become the biggest box office success of 2022.

2 DAYS AGO