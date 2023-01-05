Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart Holds Auction in Pennsylvania After Store ClosedBryan DijkhuizenPennsylvania State
10 Pittsburgh Companies That Pay More Than $35 an HourEvan CrosbyPittsburgh, PA
Dollar General Could Open Another Location in PlumBryan DijkhuizenPlum, TX
He Pretended to Be a Teenager to Kidnap Her: The Abductions of Alicia Kozakiewicz and Kristin HelmsNikPittsburgh, PA
This Restaurant Has The Best Waffle in The State, According to Foodie WebsiteMelissa FrostPittsburgh, PA
Steelers Playoff Chances: How the Steelers Clinch a Playoff Spot in Week 18
How the Pittsburgh Steelers clinch a spot in the NFL Playoffs in Week 18. The post Steelers Playoff Chances: How the Steelers Clinch a Playoff Spot in Week 18 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
FOX Sports
Steelers beat Browns 28-14 but miss out on playoffs
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Najee Harris ran for 84 yards and a touchdown and the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Cleveland Browns 28-14 on Sunday but were eliminated from the playoffs when Miami edged the New York Jets. The Steelers (9-8) will have to settle for a 16th straight non-losing season...
FOX Sports
Ravens waive DeSean Jackson, elevate QB Brett Hundley
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens waived veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson on Saturday, a day before their regular-season finale at Cincinnati. The Ravens also elevated quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad, a sign that their quarterback situation may be even more uncertain this weekend. Lamar Jackson will miss his fifth straight game because of a knee injury, and Tyler Huntley is questionable with shoulder issues.
FOX Sports
Falcons beat Tom Brady for first time as Bucs pull starters to avoid injuries
ATLANTA — For the Bucs, Sunday's regular-season finale against the Falcons had the awkward feel of a preseason game: key starters sitting out or getting pulled early, an outcome that ultimately didn't matter and a postgame need to look ahead and not back in any way. "Everything will be...
FOX Sports
College Football Playoff expert picks: Who will win Championship Game?
Georgia and TCU meet on Monday at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles in a battle for college football's national championship. There are many questions to ponder heading into the game:. How did these two programs get to this point?. Which players will NFL scouts be watching?. And what are some...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 18: 49ers will cover in season finale, other best bets
We made it, folks. These 18 weeks of NFL action have flown by. And like every season, this one was packed with storylines that we'll never forget. Most notably, and most recently, watching Damar Hamlin bounce back from his scary medical emergency has been one of the most impactful stories in the league. Hamlin's journey is a reminder that life is bigger than football.
FOX Sports
Seahawks expect Lockett for finale despite another injury
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — For the second straight week, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett expects to play despite his injury status being in question. Lockett was listed as questionable on Seattle’s final injury report of the regular season on Friday. He said he plans on playing despite a shin injury that led to another set of X-rays for the standout wide receiver.
FOX Sports
Ridder throws first 2 TD passes as Falcons top Brady, Bucs
ATLANTA (AP) — Rookie Desmond Ridder's first two career touchdown passes powered the Atlanta Falcons to a 30-17 win over the playoff-bound Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday after Tom Brady added to his imposing list of records. Brady broke his own NFL record for most completions in a season...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 18: How to bet Ravens-Bengals
The Baltimore Ravens are heading to Ohio to square off against the Cincinnati Bengals in a Week 18 NFL matchup. The Ravens were defeated by the rival Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 17, while the Bengals' game against the Buffalo Bills has been canceled. Here's everything you need from a betting...
FOX Sports
Lions vs Packers preview and prediction: very different teams, winning their own way
It all comes down to this. Against all odds, the Packers need only win and they'll reach the playoffs. All this despite sitting at 4-8 in Week 12 with a 3% chance to make the postseason. They've won their last four games, which should come as no surprise given Matt...
FOX Sports
Packers, Lions and Seahawks, which of these three teams will get the final playoff spot? | FOX NFL Kickoff
The Green Bay Packers, Detroit Lions and Seattle Seahawks will all battle it out for the final playoff spot on the final day of the season. The FOX NFL Kickoff crew discuss which of these teams they believe will make it in as the seventh seed.
FOX Sports
Flacco to start for Jets in finale vs Dolphins, White out
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets will have one final quarterback twist in a season filled with them. Joe Flacco will start Sunday against the Miami Dolphins with Mike White ruled out after aggravating his rib injury. Zach Wilson will serve as Flacco’s backup. “He's...
FOX Sports
CFP championship game odds: TCU vs. Georgia best bets
Are you ready to bet on the College Football Playoff National Championship?. The Georgia Bulldogs are currently a 12.5-point favorite over the TCU Horned Frogs at FOX Bet, with the total set at 62.5 points. Oddsmakers are essentially giving Georgia an 80% chance to win the game, so TCU’s price...
FOX Sports
Bills win for Hamlin and eliminate Patriots from playoffs
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Nyheim Hines ignited an emotionally charged atmosphere celebrating injured Bills safety Damar Hamlin by returning two kickoffs for touchdowns, and Buffalo clinched the AFC’s second playoff seed with a 35-23 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday. The loss, coupled with Miami...
FOX Sports
NFL announces Super Wild Card Weekend schedule
The NFL playoff field is set. On Sunday evening, the NFL announced the dates, times and broadcast schedule for next week's games. Here is how Super Wild Card Weekend will play out:. SATURDAY, JAN. 14. No. 7 Seattle Seahawks at No. 2 San Francisco 49ers (NFC) 4:35 p.m. ET. FOX.
FOX Sports
Patrick Mahomes sets record, Chiefs beat Raiders for AFC’s top seed
Patrick Mahomes set the NFL record for most passing and rushing yards in a season, and the Kansas City Chiefs rolled to a 31-13 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday to lock up the AFC’s No. 1 seed. Mahomes passed for 202 yards and rushed for 29...
FOX Sports
Aaron Rodgers hints GB vs. DET may be his last in Lambeau | THE CARTON SHOW
The Green Bay Packers will face the Detroit Lions for a spot in the playoffs at home, and in a recent interview, Aaron Rodgers hinted that there's a chance it could be his last game at Lambeau Field. Craig Carton and Matt Sims decide whether the Packers can clinch a playoff spot, and weigh the odds that Rodgers returns to Green Bay for another season if the Packers get eliminated.
FOX Sports
Will Packers clinch final NFC playoff spot with win vs. Lions? | UNDISPUTED
The Green Bay Packers can clinch a playoff berth in Week 18 with a win over the Detroit Lions. According to FOX Bet Sportsbook, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are (-4.5) home favorites. Skip Bayless predicts this win-and-in NFC North matchup.
FOX Sports
Ranking all 14 NFL playoff teams as Super Bowl LVII contenders
The NFL playoffs are set! Fourteen teams vying to hoist the Lombardi Trophy in Glendale, Arizona on February 12th airing on FOX. I’ve ranked my Super Bowl contenders from 14 to 1, with one being the team I trust the most this postseason. Seattle snuck into the postseason after...
FOX Sports
Houston Texans fire coach Lovie Smith after just one season
HOUSTON (AP) — Lovie Smith was fired as coach of the Houston Texans on Sunday night after just one season in which the team went 3-13-1. It’s the second straight season in which the Texans have fired a coach after just one year. They parted ways with David Culley last January after he went 4-13 in his only season.
