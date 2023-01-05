ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Steelers beat Browns 28-14 but miss out on playoffs

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Najee Harris ran for 84 yards and a touchdown and the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Cleveland Browns 28-14 on Sunday but were eliminated from the playoffs when Miami edged the New York Jets. The Steelers (9-8) will have to settle for a 16th straight non-losing season...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Ravens waive DeSean Jackson, elevate QB Brett Hundley

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens waived veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson on Saturday, a day before their regular-season finale at Cincinnati. The Ravens also elevated quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad, a sign that their quarterback situation may be even more uncertain this weekend. Lamar Jackson will miss his fifth straight game because of a knee injury, and Tyler Huntley is questionable with shoulder issues.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 18: 49ers will cover in season finale, other best bets

We made it, folks. These 18 weeks of NFL action have flown by. And like every season, this one was packed with storylines that we'll never forget. Most notably, and most recently, watching Damar Hamlin bounce back from his scary medical emergency has been one of the most impactful stories in the league. Hamlin's journey is a reminder that life is bigger than football.
ARIZONA STATE
FOX Sports

Seahawks expect Lockett for finale despite another injury

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — For the second straight week, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett expects to play despite his injury status being in question. Lockett was listed as questionable on Seattle’s final injury report of the regular season on Friday. He said he plans on playing despite a shin injury that led to another set of X-rays for the standout wide receiver.
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Ridder throws first 2 TD passes as Falcons top Brady, Bucs

ATLANTA (AP) — Rookie Desmond Ridder's first two career touchdown passes powered the Atlanta Falcons to a 30-17 win over the playoff-bound Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday after Tom Brady added to his imposing list of records. Brady broke his own NFL record for most completions in a season...
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 18: How to bet Ravens-Bengals

The Baltimore Ravens are heading to Ohio to square off against the Cincinnati Bengals in a Week 18 NFL matchup. The Ravens were defeated by the rival Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 17, while the Bengals' game against the Buffalo Bills has been canceled. Here's everything you need from a betting...
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

Flacco to start for Jets in finale vs Dolphins, White out

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets will have one final quarterback twist in a season filled with them. Joe Flacco will start Sunday against the Miami Dolphins with Mike White ruled out after aggravating his rib injury. Zach Wilson will serve as Flacco’s backup. “He's...
FOX Sports

CFP championship game odds: TCU vs. Georgia best bets

Are you ready to bet on the College Football Playoff National Championship?. The Georgia Bulldogs are currently a 12.5-point favorite over the TCU Horned Frogs at FOX Bet, with the total set at 62.5 points. Oddsmakers are essentially giving Georgia an 80% chance to win the game, so TCU’s price...
FORT WORTH, TX
FOX Sports

Bills win for Hamlin and eliminate Patriots from playoffs

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Nyheim Hines ignited an emotionally charged atmosphere celebrating injured Bills safety Damar Hamlin by returning two kickoffs for touchdowns, and Buffalo clinched the AFC’s second playoff seed with a 35-23 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday. The loss, coupled with Miami...
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

NFL announces Super Wild Card Weekend schedule

The NFL playoff field is set. On Sunday evening, the NFL announced the dates, times and broadcast schedule for next week's games. Here is how Super Wild Card Weekend will play out:. SATURDAY, JAN. 14. No. 7 Seattle Seahawks at No. 2 San Francisco 49ers (NFC) 4:35 p.m. ET. FOX.
FOX Sports

Aaron Rodgers hints GB vs. DET may be his last in Lambeau | THE CARTON SHOW

The Green Bay Packers will face the Detroit Lions for a spot in the playoffs at home, and in a recent interview, Aaron Rodgers hinted that there's a chance it could be his last game at Lambeau Field. Craig Carton and Matt Sims decide whether the Packers can clinch a playoff spot, and weigh the odds that Rodgers returns to Green Bay for another season if the Packers get eliminated.
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX Sports

Ranking all 14 NFL playoff teams as Super Bowl LVII contenders

The NFL playoffs are set! Fourteen teams vying to hoist the Lombardi Trophy in Glendale, Arizona on February 12th airing on FOX. I’ve ranked my Super Bowl contenders from 14 to 1, with one being the team I trust the most this postseason. Seattle snuck into the postseason after...
ARIZONA STATE
FOX Sports

Houston Texans fire coach Lovie Smith after just one season

HOUSTON (AP) — Lovie Smith was fired as coach of the Houston Texans on Sunday night after just one season in which the team went 3-13-1. It’s the second straight season in which the Texans have fired a coach after just one year. They parted ways with David Culley last January after he went 4-13 in his only season.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy