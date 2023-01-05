We made it, folks. These 18 weeks of NFL action have flown by. And like every season, this one was packed with storylines that we'll never forget. Most notably, and most recently, watching Damar Hamlin bounce back from his scary medical emergency has been one of the most impactful stories in the league. Hamlin's journey is a reminder that life is bigger than football.

