Read full article on original website
Related
More Rain, Strong Winds Headed to San Diego County This Week
Mostly dry and cool conditions will continue through Monday evening in San Diego County, with another in a series of Pacific storm systems bringing widespread rainfall, strong winds and high-elevation snow to the region late Monday night and Tuesday, the National Weather Service said. A beach hazards statement was issued...
NBC San Diego
Ocean Beach Pier Damaged Due to Heavy Surf, Closed Until Further Notice
The San Diego Lifeguards advised that the Ocean Beach Pier should remain closed after heavy surf and tide caused damage. The pier has been closed since Thursday morning due to a storm that hit the county and brought a high surf warning for the coast. The City of San Diego said once the surf drops, the lifeguards can assess for damage to see if it's safe for public use.
NBC San Diego
With Storm Passed, San Diego Deals With Crashing Waves, Flooding and Sinkholes
A storm brought to San Diego by an atmospheric river has moved out of the region, allowing sunny skies to return to San Diego, but the county is still feeling the storm's effects in the form of high surf, flooding and road damage. At the Beaches. High Surf. Swells have...
Rushing waves flood coastal areas of San Diego County after a powerful storm drenched California
SAN DIEGO — Towering waves flooded much of the San Diego coast Friday morning, leaving ocean-front residents with a huge mess to clean up, and much of Mission Beach Boardwalk turned into a river. According to the National Weather Service, the system's passage prompted hazardous conditions out on the...
NBC San Diego
San Ysidro PedWest Border Crossing Reopening Monday With Limited Hours
After years of long wait times to cross the border, the San Ysidro Port of Entry’s Pedestrian East facility will reopen Monday and people are hopeful they’ll soon get a break. “It wouldn't be such a burden to cross back,” said Ivan Gomez, a San Diego resident. “I...
NBC San Diego
Rain Brings Slew of New Potholes to San Diego Residents, Again
Rain brings a lot of good things for a state constantly dealing with a drought. It also brings a slew of potholes. “They are everywhere right now,” sighed Mario Escalera. Escalera is part of the City of San Diego’s pothole repair crew. He said he always knows his work will pile up when the rain clouds head to town.
NBC San Diego
Rain Totals: How Hard Did Bomb Cyclone Hit Your San Diego Home?
San Diegans were warned by the National Weather Service earlier this week to prepare for flooding from an atmospheric river generated by a bomb cyclone. In the ensuing days, some areas of the county got plenty of rainfall but others did not. Peak rain was up on the peak of...
NBC San Diego
Dry, Mild Weather in San Diego County With Another Storm Expected Late Monday
High clouds may limit sunshine across San Diego County Saturday, but the days will be dry and mild through Monday, as the area remains just out of reach of an active storm track over the Pacific, the National Weather Service said. A potent Pacific storm on a more southerly track...
San Diego Escapes Worst of Big Storm and Will Dry Out Friday and Saturday
The San Diego region largely escaped the heavy rainfall and flooding experienced across much of California and will dry out on Friday and Saturday, forecasters said. “Dry and slowly warmer through Saturday with increasing high clouds on Saturday, the National Weather Service said. “High temperatures will warm today and a few more.
12-Foot High Waves from Storm Appear to Damage Ocean Beach Pier
High surf from the “bomb cyclone” storm has apparently caused damage to Ocean Beach Pier, which has been closed to the public since Thursday. Video from Friday morning shows broken pieces of railing as waves crash over the pier. Lifeguards closed the popular pier at 10:15 a.m. on...
Coast News
Big swell wipes out Del Mar sand berms, causes minor flooding
DEL MAR — Large swells as a result of a winter storm on Friday led to minor flooding in parts of Del Mar as well as closures of some beach access points after large waves cleared several of the sand berms constructed along the shore. Seawater that crashed against...
NBC San Diego
‘Not a Beginner's Day': Even Experienced Surfers (and a Corgi) Got Caught in San Diego's Big Waves
At least two surfers were rescued Friday after getting stuck in the high surf that’s been pounding the San Diego coast this week. San Diego Lifeguard Chief James Gartland said the two surfers, who were described as experienced, got stuck while riding the waves near Windansea Beach and La Jolla Cove.
Big waves in San Diego attract crowds along coast, damage businesses
Thursday's storm brought massive waves to San Diego's coast, drawing in excited surfers and flooding parts of Mission Beach.
Imperial Beach sees flooding, debris flow into neighborhoods during high surf
Imperial Beach spent most of the day cleaning up from Friday morning’s high surf.
NBC San Diego
Where and When Are the Big Waves Hitting San Diego?
Hey, we know, it's a local break, but still, how can you figure out how to see the big waves in San Diego created by this week's bomb cyclone hitting the West Coast?. Before getting into it too deep, let's post a caveat: San Diego Fire-Rescue spokeswoman Mónica Muñoz urged locals to use avoid the coast, if possible.
North County hit with heavy showers, wind during storm
North County was hit with heavy showers and wind as a storm rolled through San Diego County Thursday.
Pickup truck hits power pole causing massive SDG&E outage
Thousands of SDG&E customers were without power in the Lemon Grove area Saturday after a pickup truck hit a power pole.
Oceanside- The Most Undervalued Community in San Diego
Oceanside- The Most Undervalued Community in San Diego. If there’s ever a good time to invest in real estate, it’s when the rates are low and prospects are high. One of such undervalued communities in San Diego is Oceanside – from safe neighborhoods and scenic ocean views to the rapid spur of development projects - here are all the reasons why you might look to move or invest in one of San Diego’s most underrated neighborhoods.
San Diego Moms: 10 Free Family Activities to Brighten Your Life in 2023
Living in San Diego can be expensive, especially for families. Luckily, there’s an assortment of free activities available to us. Here are 10 free attractions to add to your list this year. Visit the Seals: Seals are so fun to watch, especially for littles. But you don’t need to...
onscene.tv
Huge Eucalyptus Tree Falls & Crushes Honda | San Diego
DETAILS: In the rain, a 60 ft plus Eucalyptus tree fell and landed on a parked car and crushed it. Officers searched and found no one inside. The westbound lanes are blocked until city crews can come out to do the clean up.
Comments / 0