San Diego County, CA

NBC San Diego

Ocean Beach Pier Damaged Due to Heavy Surf, Closed Until Further Notice

The San Diego Lifeguards advised that the Ocean Beach Pier should remain closed after heavy surf and tide caused damage. The pier has been closed since Thursday morning due to a storm that hit the county and brought a high surf warning for the coast. The City of San Diego said once the surf drops, the lifeguards can assess for damage to see if it's safe for public use.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Rain Brings Slew of New Potholes to San Diego Residents, Again

Rain brings a lot of good things for a state constantly dealing with a drought. It also brings a slew of potholes. “They are everywhere right now,” sighed Mario Escalera. Escalera is part of the City of San Diego’s pothole repair crew. He said he always knows his work will pile up when the rain clouds head to town.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Rain Totals: How Hard Did Bomb Cyclone Hit Your San Diego Home?

San Diegans were warned by the National Weather Service earlier this week to prepare for flooding from an atmospheric river generated by a bomb cyclone. In the ensuing days, some areas of the county got plenty of rainfall but others did not. Peak rain was up on the peak of...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

Big swell wipes out Del Mar sand berms, causes minor flooding

DEL MAR — Large swells as a result of a winter storm on Friday led to minor flooding in parts of Del Mar as well as closures of some beach access points after large waves cleared several of the sand berms constructed along the shore. Seawater that crashed against...
DEL MAR, CA
NBC San Diego

Where and When Are the Big Waves Hitting San Diego?

Hey, we know, it's a local break, but still, how can you figure out how to see the big waves in San Diego created by this week's bomb cyclone hitting the West Coast?. Before getting into it too deep, let's post a caveat: San Diego Fire-Rescue spokeswoman Mónica Muñoz urged locals to use avoid the coast, if possible.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Dan Parker - Best Life Home Team

Oceanside- The Most Undervalued Community in San Diego

Oceanside- The Most Undervalued Community in San Diego. If there’s ever a good time to invest in real estate, it’s when the rates are low and prospects are high. One of such undervalued communities in San Diego is Oceanside – from safe neighborhoods and scenic ocean views to the rapid spur of development projects - here are all the reasons why you might look to move or invest in one of San Diego’s most underrated neighborhoods.
SAN DIEGO, CA

