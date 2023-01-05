Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In Massachusetts, authorities are working "around the clock" to find a mother who has been missing since New Year's DayMalek SherifCohasset, MA
Former Major League Baseball All Star DiesOnlyHomersBoston, MA
What do to in Boston during the winter? Check out these 5 things to do in Boston this winter, plus upcoming events.MsBirgithBoston, MA
Mischievous Mutt Causes Bridgewater Store to Delay OpeningDianna CarneyBridgewater, MA
Red Sox Save Face And Reputation By Signing Devers Long-TermIBWAABoston, MA
Husband Of Missing Cohasset Woman Arrested For Misleading Investigators: DA
The husband of woman from Cohasset who has been missing since the first day of the year was arrested for altering the course of the investigation, officials said. Brian Walshe, age 46, was arrested and charged with misleading a police investigation on Sunday, Jan. 8, the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office reports.
Woman stabbed in Quincy due to road rage
One person was stabbed as a result of a road rage incident Saturday evening in Quincy. Massachusetts State Police say troopers responded to Quincy Shore Drive around 4:50 p.m. and found people in an altercation near Bay State Road.
nbcboston.com
Missing Mass. Woman's Husband Arrested Amid Investigation Into Her Disappearance
The husband of Ana Walshe has been arrested amid the ongoing investigation into the disappearance of the 39-year-old woman from Cohasset, Massachusetts, authorities announced Sunday evening. Brian Walshe, 46, has been taken into custody and charged with misleading a police investigation, the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office said in a...
whdh.com
Police responding to motorcycle crash with serious injuries on I-95 in Dedham
DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a motorcycle crash with serious injuries on Interstate 95 northbound in Dedham. The three left lanes are closed as a result of the crash Saturday night. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and...
whdh.com
Boston police investigating violent crash on Blue Hill Avenue
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a violent crash overnight on Blue Hill Avenue. Officers responding to a reported crash found an SUV that had slammed into a tree. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the...
whdh.com
State police investigating road rage stabbing in Quincy
QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating after a road rage incident in Quincy on Saturday ended in a stabbing. Troopers responding to a reported road rage incident on Quincy Shore Drive around 4:50 p.m. determined the vehicles involved stopped and an altercation occurred near Bay State Road, according to police.
Wakefield police searching for man who left healthcare facility overnight
WAKEFIELD, Mass. — Wakefield Police are searching for a man who left the My Genesis HealthCare facility on Bathol Street. Panos Bazos is set to have left the healthcare facility overnight. Bazos is described as a white male, betweet 6′3-6′5, and weighs191 lbs. Bazos has long grey...
Man Nabbed For Boston Bus Shooting That Sent 60-Year-Old Woman To Hospital
A 33-year-old man from Boston has been arrested for allegedly shooting an older woman on an MBTA bus in South Boston last week. Dason Alves, of Dorchester, is facing several charges for the shooting that happened onboard a bus outside of Andrew Station in Boston around 5:25 p.m. on Friday…
fallriverreporter.com
Shooting death of armed 20-year-old UMass student after mental health incident with police prompts protest
CAMBRIDGE – Family and friends have organized a protest after a 20-year-old UMass student was shot by police and later died after a mental health incident. According to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Cambridge Police Commissioner Christine Elow, on Wednesday at approximately 1:15 p.m., Cambridge Emergency Communications received a 911 call from a Cambridgeport resident, who had witnessed a man jump out of the window of a neighboring apartment and further reported that the man was in possession of a machete. The caller said that he appeared to be cutting himself with both the weapon, later identified as a kukri knife and broken window glass.
Joint statement from MA State Police and Cohasset Police re: Missing Cohasset Woman
The ground search by Massachusetts State Troopers and Cohasset Police Officers for Ana Walshe or evidence related to her disappearance is concluding. Twenty Troopers from the MSP Special Emergency Response Team, a specialized unit trained in search and rescue operations, as well as three K9 teams and the State Police Air Wing searched wooded areas near Ms. Walshe’s home with negative results for the second straight day. State Police divers also searched a small stream and a pool with negative results.
Quincy police investigating rollover crash at rotary
QUINCY, Mass — Quincy Police are investigating a rollover crash at a rotary. Police say a call came in a little before 1:30 a.m. for a rollover crash at the Fore River Rotary. Three ambulances were called to the scene, and three people were transported to the hospital but...
nbcboston.com
Worcester Resident Rescued By Firefighters, Hospitalized After House Blaze
One person was rescued Sunday evening after a fire broke out at a home in Worcester, Massachusetts. The Worcester Fire Department says it was called to Litchfield Street shortly before 6 p.m. for a structure fire. Responding crews encountered heavy fire in the front of the home, with flames shooting out of the roof toward the back.
liveboston617.org
Investigation Underway After Gunshot Victim Walks Into Emergency Room
At approximately 19:00 hours on Thursday, January 5th, 2023, Milton Police officers alongside Boston Police officers from District E-5 received reports of a man who was shot. Sources say the victim took himself to the emergency room at Beth Israel Hospital in Milton. At the hospital, sources report that the...
liveboston617.org
Boston Firefighters Quickly Knockdown Fire In Mattapan Apartment Building
At approximately 19:45 hours on Friday, January 6th 2023, Boston Fire dispatched Engine 52 to 247 Woodrow Ave in Mattapan for a report of a local alarm. Upon arriving on scene, Engine 52 quickly requested the Box be struck. Box 3625 was struck bringing the remainder of a full box...
whdh.com
Boston police: Missing 15-year-old girl found safe
BOSTON (WHDH) — The Boston Police Department has announced that a 15-year-old who was last seen on Friday around 8 a.m. at The Boston Arts Academy in Boston has been found safe. Anyone with information was urged to contact 911 or District B-2 Detectives at (617) 343-4275. (Copyright (c)...
nbcboston.com
Transit Police Arrest Man in Connection to Woman Shot on MBTA Bus
MBTA Transit Police arrested a man seen in a surveillance image after a woman was injured by a gunshot on an MBTA bus in Boston on Friday. Authorities arrested 33-year-old Dason Alves from Dorchester and charged him with assault & battery with a dangerous weapon and other charges. The MBTA...
newbedfordguide.com
Boston Police seize AK-47 Assault Rifle, Fentanyl, crack cocaine, Meth, and ammo
“Search Warrant Leads to a Drug Trafficking and Firearm Arrest in Mattapan. On Friday, January 6, 2022, officers assigned to District C-6 (South Boston), District C-11 Drug Control Unit (Dorchester) and the FBI, arrested Kenneth Wallace, 43, of Mattapan, after an ongoing drug in investigation and the execution of three search warrants at 15 Boyden Street in Mattapan.
$50,000 reward offered after Dorchester postal worker robbed
BOSTON – Federal investigators released new images of a suspect wanted for robbing a United States Postal Service carrier in Dorchester.Investigators are offering $50,000 for information that leads to the man's arrest.Police say he robbed a Dorchester letter carrier at gunpoint in December.Postal workers were also robbed in Melrose and Peabody in recent weeks, though there is no indication the incidents are connected.
GoLocalProv
Providence Police Seize Guns and Ammunition After SUV Crashes Into Cruiser
Providence Police seized several guns and ammunition on Saturday. The seizure took place after the suspect’s vehicle collided with a police cruiser. Shortly after noon on Saturday, police said they were on patrol in the area of Atwells Avenue and Manton Avenue when they observed a Silver Acura SUV speeding on Atwells.
whdh.com
Police ask for help in search for missing 15-year-old Boston girl
BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in an effort to locate 15-year-old Kiara Montalvo, who was last seen on Friday around 8 a.m. at The Boston Arts Academy in Boston. Kiara is a Hispanic female who is 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs...
