Las Vegas, NV

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Genetic genealogy used to nab Idaho murder suspect | NewsNation Prime

Cece Moore, Chief Genetic Genealogist at Parabon NanoLabs, helps explain how genetic genealogy used to nab Idaho murder suspect Ryan Kohberger.
IDAHO STATE
What are your rights when it comes to self-defense?

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – A violent crime is a situation no one wants to be in, especially if you have to use lethal force to protect yourself or someone else. According to Louisiana law, a homicide is justifiable when committed in self-defense by one who reasonably believes that he is in imminent danger of losing his life or receiving great bodily harm and that the killing is necessary to save himself from that danger.
LOUISIANA STATE
Here are mostly true facts about the Red-tailed Hawk

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Flying high above the trees and waterways of the region is the ArkLaTex featured bird of the month, the Red-tailed Hawk. Join KTAL News contributor and avian expert John Dillon as he introduces us to a new feathered friend in the ArkLaTex – one that we see frequently and yet often manage to overlook.
LOUISIANA STATE
Rollercoaster ride of temperatures and storms

A cold front has pushed across much of the ArkLaTex during the day and will continue to slowly enter the southern ArkLaTex with a possibility of heavy rain. This will include the area from deep East Texas into NE Louisiana. However, only isolated severe weather is anticipated. Dry air will move in as the cold front exits our area and winds will shift from SE to North.
LOUISIANA STATE
Morikawa builds 2-shot lead going to weekend at Kapalua

KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Winless last year for the first time in his young career, Collin Morikawa is playing as though he wants to put that behind him quickly. Morikawa was dialed in with his irons early and took advantage of some of the scoring holes late in his second round Friday for a 7-under 66 that gave him a two-shot lead in the Sentry Tournament of Champions.
HAWAII STATE

