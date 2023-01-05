MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – A violent crime is a situation no one wants to be in, especially if you have to use lethal force to protect yourself or someone else. According to Louisiana law, a homicide is justifiable when committed in self-defense by one who reasonably believes that he is in imminent danger of losing his life or receiving great bodily harm and that the killing is necessary to save himself from that danger.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO