North Kingstown police investigating white supremacist flyer in neighborhood

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — The North Kingstown Police Department is investigating a white supremacist flyer distributed in the town, Target 12 has learned.

Captain John Urban said the department received an email on Tuesday from a resident on Wickham Road, who wrote that he found a flyer from a neo-Nazi group called Nationalist Social Club 131 inside a “plastic ziplock bag with a rock, presumably thrown from a car to recruit additional members.”

The man added that the discovery in his driveway was “unacceptable” and that he doesn’t want the town to be “threatened by such groups.”

The Southern Poverty Law Center, a nonprofit civil rights group, lists the Nationalist Social Club as a hate group on its website. Photos of the flyer obtained by Target 12 described the group as “pro-white” and said the group seeks men of “European descent in the New England area.”

The Anti-Defamation League said the neo-Nazi group “espouses racism and antisemitism,” and in 2021 “disbanded all chapters outside of the New England area and are now focused solely on a six-state geographic area that includes Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont.”

North Kingstown Town Council President Greg Mancini described the flyer as “nothing short of disgraceful.”

“These nameless, faceless bigots are not welcome by the citizens of our community,” he said in a statement to 12 News.

Urban said the department is looking into the incident but has no leads at this time. He encouraged people to contact the department if they see a suspicious vehicle or if they find similar flyers .

The North Kingstown Police Department can be contacted here or at 401-294-3316.

