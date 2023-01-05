Read full article on original website
travelnowsmart.com
Top 10 Hotels in Indianapolis with Private Hot Tubs | Hotel Options Throughout the City
There are a large number of hotels in the Indianapolis area that include rooms that come complete with their own individual hot tubs. And all of this is a direct result of the fact that Indianapolis has gained such a strong reputation for being the place to go for the ideal weekend getaway.
fox32chicago.com
$150K winning Powerball ticket sold in northwest Indiana
CHICAGO - A $150,000 winning ticket was sold at a northwest Indiana gas station for Saturday night's Powerball drawing. That ticket, sold at Speedway #6688 located at 9299 Broadway in Merrillville, matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball with a Power Play of 3 in Saturday night's $246 million drawing, according to a statement from the Indiana Lottery.
Current Publishing
Homebuilder Paul Estridge dies Jan. 8 at age 65
Paul Estridge Jr., a Hamilton County developer and restaurant owner, died Jan. 8 at age 65. A Westfield resident, Estridge was an owner of Carmel-based Estridge Homes, part of a family of companies launched by his father in 1967. The companies worked to develop more than 35 neighborhoods and 9,000 homes in the Indianapolis area.
cbs4indy.com
Warmer with moisture building for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Get ready for much warmer air on the way!. It won’t be quite as cold next week. High temperatures will stay above freezing, and above normal into the low to mid 40s to start the week. Warming to the 50s by the middle of the week!
African American Library Convention pulls out of Indy amid CEO controversy
The NCAAL and BCAL released a statement on the decision being due to the CEO controversy and states that they have determined Indianapolis to be a “inhospitable location.”
Payments up to $600 still being sent to qualifying Indiana residents
Did you know that you can get up to $600 from the state of Indiana? This money is coming from a surplus that the state of Indiana has from 2021. (source) The answer to that question depends on a few qualifications. There are two separate programs sending out money. There is the $125 payment and the $200 payment. Here are the rules for the $125 payment. You must have filed an Indiana resident tax return for 2020 tax year by December 31st, 2021 to qualify for this payment. According to the state, the Department of Revenue started issuing direct deposits over the summer for those who qualified for the $125 refund. (Source)
Southern Indiana Town Named ‘Most Unusual’ in the State
A website recently listed the most unusual town in each state, and the town they chose in Indiana is right here in the Evansville area. When you think of Indiana, most people think of the bigger cities like Indianapolis, Ft. Wayne, and Evansville. However, there are so many smaller towns scattered throughout the state, each with its own unique characteristics. If you're like me, you come from one of those small towns. However, only one of those towns has been named the "most unusual" in the state.
This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana
Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Indiana Residents Have to Make This Much Money to be Happy
A recent study revealed how much money you need to make in Indiana in order to be happy, and it's concerning. There's an old saying that says you can't buy happiness. While in theory, that might be true, we all know how stressful the concept of money can be. Growing up, my parents worked hard to provide the essentials we needed to survive: food, shelter, and clothing. Both parents were factory workers and, at times, lived paycheck to paycheck. However, they still made it a point to get me involved in sports, go all out on Christmas gifts, and other things that they really didn't have the extra money to afford. I'm proud of my upbringing, and it really taught me a lot. All of that being said, apparently money can provide you with happiness, according to a recent study. There's actually a certain amount of money that we need to make in order to be happy here in Indiana.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Indiana
Indiana might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Indiana.
spectrumnews1.com
The 'luck' of the draw: $15.1 million Megabucks ticket sold in small Wisconsin town
LUCK, Wis. — The Wisconsin lottery announced the $15.1 million winning Megabucks ticket was sold in a city that upholds its name: Luck, Wisconsin, which has a population of just over 1,000 people. The winning ticket was sold at Wayne's Food Plus on Butternut Avenue with the winning numbers...
Indianapolis airport plans 3 new restaurants in 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — Three new restaurants will be opening at the Indianapolis International Airport this year, while two other existing restaurants will expand. HotBox Pizza will make its airport debut this spring in Civic Plaza, adding to its 22 existing locations throughout central Indiana. This summer, Circle City Beer Garden...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Indiana Department of Revenue Shares Changes for Upcoming Tax Season
The Indiana Department of Revenue (DOR) wants individuals to be aware of several tax changes as the 2023 tax filing season approaches. In addition, DOR wants to remind low-income Hoosiers who received Social Security income in 2022 and who meet other eligibility criteria that they will need to file a tax return to claim the $200 Automatic Taxpayer Refund, even if they do not normally need to file a tax return.
Arkansas man celebrates birthday with $100,000 lottery win
LAVACA, Ark. — A lucky resident of Lavaca in Sebastian County purchased a Quick Pick Powerball ticket that turned into a $100,000 prize. Randall Overbey was celebrating his birthday when he discovered that he matched four white balls and the Powerball number 22. “I was at work when I...
Michigan Healthcare Workers in a Lottery Club Win $1M Powerball Prize — And They Each Get Over $12,000
78 healthcare workers in Traverse City collectively won a $1 million Powerball prize in October and just collected their winnings A well-deserved win. 78 Michigan healthcare workers collectively won a $1 million Powerball prize, which equates to around $12,800 for each member before taxes, according to a release from the state lottery. The group of doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers from Traverse City have been playing the lottery through their "Heroes to Zeroooos Lottery Club." "There are about 65 members who consistently play, but anyone can throw in...
A Maine Resident Won $1 Million On A Scratch Ticket
According to WGME, a Mainer recently cashed in a scratch ticket worth a million dollars!. The ticket, $50,000,000 CA$H RICHE$ instant ticket, was purchased from a convenience store in Kittery. While that scratch ticket was the biggest winner in the state in December 2022, there were a number of other...
cbs4indy.com
Downtown Indy barcade named ‘top spot for Dry January’
INDIANAPOLIS — For some, the preferred way to start the new year is by committing yourself to “Dry January.”. People recharge by ditching the champagne they just toasted with on New Year’s Eve, along with the beers from Sunday football games, the cocktails from date night, etc.
What is Up with the Expensive Egg Prices in Indiana?
As the world is getting back to normal, we're seeing prices go up and hearing all kinds of talk about inflation. According to the USDA, overall grocery store prices were up about 12% at the end of 2022 from the price of groceries in 2021. There is some good (ish)...
171,000 Hoosiers awarded money in class action lawsuit
Did you receive an unexpected check in the mail? Several WRTV employees did so we did some digging to find what this money was for.
