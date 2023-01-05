ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
95.9 WCYY

Unique Maine Airbnb on a Dairy Farm Lets You Snuggle With Adorable Goats

As a state that has so much to offer, you can find Airbnbs in Maine that are unique, and charming, offer hands-on experiences, and spectacular views. Whether you want to be in the mountains tucked away from fast-paced life, sitting on the ocean basking in the sea breeze, or experiencing the unique lifestyle of barn life, you can find it here in Maine.
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

Here Is the Snowmobile Trail Conditions Report 2023

Another year, another chance to hit the trails. Thankfully, 94.9 WHOM has your connection to the latest snowmobile conditions throughout Maine and New Hampshire. We know you're looking to get some amazing riding done in northern New England, and there are plenty of trails and towns that you are your family can explore this winter.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Save your coffee grounds if you don't want to slip on your icy walkway

(BDN) -- There is nothing fun about an ice-covered driveway or walkway. Unfortunately, the go-to method of spreading rock salt to de-ice those surfaces is also bad for the environment. That does not mean you need to slip and slide your way through a Maine winter. There are several alternatives...
MAINE STATE
Big Country 96.9

Looking For A New Honey Hole? The Maine Fishing Guide + Report Can Help

If you're looking to hit the hard water this season, the Maine Fishing Guide and Fishing Report are full of places, that are full of prized catches. Whether you're new to the area, new to the sport, or looking for some new places to wet a line, there's lots to choose from in the Maine Fishing Guide. The guide is compiled by regional fisheries biologists who have pulled together a listing of some of the best inland fishing spots. It also includes freshwater fishing tips, resources, and advice.
MAINE STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Maine

If you live in Maine and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

Bob Marley Is Going On A Comedy ‘Ski Tour Of Maine’

Spend the day on the slopes, and then the night laughing at jokes!. Now that 2023 is well underway, you might be feeling a little bit of post-holiday letdown, especially as the thought of a long, cold, snowy winter looms large. Although it may seem like there is nothing to...
MAINE STATE
B98.5

Central Maine Teen Passes Away Following Crash

The Greater Central Maine community is mourning the loss of a student who attended South China's Erskine Academy. According to a report on WMTW's website, 17 year old Remy Pettengill passed away from his injuries on Saturday. He was critically injured in a Friday, December 30th crash in Richmond. Representatives...
RICHMOND, ME
Z107.3

One of the Best Hikes in All of the United States is in Maine

Maine truly is Vacationland. The well-earned nickname has only grown stronger over the years, especially with the state gaining more and more exposure. Maine is constantly being compared, contrasted, dissected, observed, and reviewed by travel websites from across the globe. These articles can be great reference guides to future Maine vacationers or even future residents.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Oxford home badly damaged in fire, pet dies

A home was badly damaged in a fire Sunday afternoon in Oxford. Multiple area departments responded to the scene at 99 Coldwater Brook Road. Oxford Fire Chief Paul Hewey says no one was home at the time of the fire but a pet inside the home died. Fire crews do...
OXFORD, ME
94.9 HOM

An Open Letter to the Maine Shopper Who I Watched Put Their Cart in the Cart Corral

Dear Person Who I Watched Put Their Cart in the Cart Corral,. I'm not sure if you are aware of some common courtesy that many people use when putting their shopping carts into the cart corral after they finish their shopping. I can understand if you don't because just as many shoppers have a total disregard for the corral anyway. At least you were doing the right thing by putting it in the corral, but you were also doing it the wrong way.
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

How I Afford to Ski in Maine on a Budget

Skiing and snowboarding are far from accessible for everyone. Winter sports require expensive gear, day or season passes that cost a fortune, have absurdly priced food, and are far drives that cost you gas or a place to stay overnight. I had always wanted to ski growing up but my...
MAINE STATE
WDEA AM 1370

25 Years Later: Remembering the Ice Storm of 1998

I somehow can't believe it's been 25 years since one of the biggest weather events this area has seen brought much of the state to a grinding halt, but it's true. For those of us who experienced the Ice Storm of '98 here in Maine, it's an experience we'll likely never forget. (It's the reason that a lot of people insist on backup heat sources now, just in case.) For those of you who didn't, either because you weren't born yet, or were too young to remember it, or perhaps were somewhere else at the time, let me help put it into perspective for you.
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

94.9 HOM

