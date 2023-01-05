Read full article on original website
THE CROOKSTON AMERICAN LEGION AUXILIARY OPENS SEVERAL SCHOLARSHIP APPLICATIONS TO CROOKSTON HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS
The following American Legion Auxiliary scholarship applications are now available at the Crookston High School Guidance Office or Margee Keller, local Scholarship Chairperson. Area school students are eligible for some also. See the deadlines below:. Local Auxiliary Scholarship. Dept of MN Scholarships. Scholarship for Non-Traditional Student. Children of Warriors National...
KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS ANNUAL FREE THROW CONTEST WILL BE THIS SUNDAY AT CROOKSTON HIGH SCHOOL
The annual Knights of Columbus free throw contest is back again at the Crookston High School gymnasium this Sunday, January 8, for all boys and girls ages 9-14. The 51-year-old competition is a free event for all children to participate in to provide an athletic outlet and encourage the values of sportsmanship and healthy competition while testing their basketball shooting skills against students across the region and even the state. The competition will have each competitor shoot fifteen consecutive shots and try to make as many as they can. A line judge will monitor each shooter to ensure the children don’t step over the line when they shoot, a person catching rebounds, and a counter of how many each contestant makes. “Everyone gets a chance to participate. It’s open to boys and girls ages 9 to 14. We use the men’s balls for the older boys and the women’s balls for the younger boys and girls and older girls,” Knights of Columbus member John Bjorgo explained. “The younger boys and girls that are ages 9-11, we put a piece of tape on the floor at the 12’ line instead of shooting from the regular 15’ free throw line. This way, the kids will develop the proper form of throwing the ball.”
CROOKSTON AMERICAN LEGION AUXILIARY WILL SPONSOR TWO GIRLS TO ATTEND 77TH ANNUAL MINNESOTA GIRLS STATE SESSION AT BETHEL COLLEGE
The Crookston American Legion Auxiliary Unit 20 will again sponsor two girls to attend the 77th Annual Minnesota Girls State Session from June 11-17,2023, at Bethel College. Girls who are currently high school juniors are eligible to be a candidate to attend. All fees are paid. No cost to you personally.
CROOKSTON GIRL’S BASKETBALL PLAYS FIRST IN A GIRL’S/BOY’S DOUBLEHEADER AT MENAHGA
The Crookston Pirate Girl’s Basketball team will play a Section 8AA opponent this afternoon when they head for Menahga to play the Braves. This is the first game of a doubleheader as the Pirate Boy’s Basketball will play Menahga after the girl’s game. The Pirates are 4-4 on the season and have lost their last two games, at Perham on Tuesday 65-45 with the #7 ranked Class AA Yellowjackets who looks like an early favorite in Section 8AA. The Pirates were beat by one of the better team in Northwest Minnesota, Detroit Lakes got them 59-37 in the Fergus Falls Tournament Championship after Crookston had beaten at that time the #1 team in Class A Hancock 56-55! Menahga is 3-4 on the season after beating Sebeka last night 66-33. Game time is 1:00 PM and it will be on KROX RADIO starting at 12:30 PM with the RiverView Health pre-game show. The game can also be heard over the internet anywhere in the world by going to the LISTEN LIVE link at the top of this page.
Bruce D. Moses – Obit
Bruce D. Moses, 70, of Crookston, MN, passed away Thursday morning, January 5, 2023, at McIntosh Senior Living in McIntosh, MN. A Crookston native, Bruce was born on July 3, 1952 to Duane and Dora (Oien) Moses and graduated from Central High School with the Class of 1970. Survivors include...
CROOKSTON PIRATE WRESTLING WINS ALL 3 DUALS AT MAHNOMEN, BOWMAN WINS 150TH CAREER MATCH
The Crookston Pirate Wrestling team beat the Pelican Rapids Vikings 41-39, beat the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines 47-36, and finished the night with a 66-18 victory over Mahnomen/Waubun Thunderbirds in the Mahnomen/Waubun duals in Mahnomen. Crookston’s Ethan Bowman won the 150th match of his career in the first match of the evening.
CROOKSTON PIRATE WRESTLING TEAM WILL GET THREE DUALS TONIGHT AT THE MAHNOMEN-WAUBUN DUAL CLASSIC
The Crookston Pirate Wrestling team had an 18-day break in December before they wrestled last week in the Rumble on the Red at the Fargo Dome, where they competed very well, finishing 14th of 63 teams!! The Pirates will get back into duals today at the Mahnomen-Waubun Dual Classic at the Mahnomen High School. The Pirates will wrestle Pelican Rapids to start it off at 5:00 PM, followed by about 6:15 PM. They will go against Wadena-Deer Creek and finish it off at about 7:30 PM when they take on the host, Mahnomen-Waubun. The Pirates are 5-2 in duals this year, Pelican Rapids is 1-2 and finished in a tie for 42nd place at the Rumble on the Red. Wadena-Deer Creek is 1-2 in duals thus far, and Mahnomen-Waubun is 3-4 in duals, finished 50th place in the Rumble on the Red, and finished 7th of 9 teams in the Rodd Olson Invitational Tournament in Crookston.
BULLETIN BOARD-JANUARY 7, 2023
The Crookston Driftbusters Snowmobile Safety Training field day for students 12 and older will be on today at 8:00 a.m. at the Crookston Sports Center. Complete the online class before field day by going to the Minnesota DNR website, dnr.state.mn.us or snowmobilecourse.com. The cost is $24.95. A $5 fee will be paid after completion of the field day training. For more information or to register, call Mike Boucher at 218-280-3385.
Kim Steven Christopherson – Obit
Kim Steven Christopherson, 67, of Crookston passed away Wednesday afternoon, January 4, 2023, at his home, surrounded by family. He’d been diagnosed with cancer in October. A family graveside service will be held in the spring at Oakdale Cemetery in Crookston. Arrangements are with the Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home in Crookston.
CROOKSTON PIRATE BOY’S BASKETBALL LOOK TO STOP A THREE GAME LOSING STREAK AT MENAHGA-ON KROX RADIO
The Crookston Pirate Boy’s Basketball squad has lost their last three games and they are 3-6 on the season and have had trouble starting games and before they know it they are 15-20 points behind before they could blink. Defense and a better offense are two areas the Pirates have to improve on and it would come at no better time then their game at Menahga this afternoon after the Pirate Girl’s game with Menahga is over with the boy’s game time slated for 2:30 PM. Menahga is 2-6 on the season and their last game was a 46-45 squeaker over Verndale. The game will be on KROX RADIO right after the boy’s game and also can be heard around the world via internet and go the LISTEN LIVE link at the top of this page.
AG INNOVATION CAMPUS ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH FARMERS UNION ENTERPRISES
The Ag Innovation Campus (AIC) is excited to announce a major sponsorship to ring in the new year. Farmers Union Enterprises, which comprises Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, and Wisconsin’s Farmers Union organizations, is lending substantial financial support to the future crush and research facility in south Crookston.
Pickup breaks through ice on Minn. lake, driver escapes
LEECH LAKE, Minn. – A vehicle went through the ice on Leech Lake in Minnesota Friday morning. The Cass County Sheriff’s office said a pick-up with a plow was traveling on a plowed roadway on the lake when a large crack formed, and the vehicle went through the ice.
CROOKSTON PAINT, GLASS, & FLOORING UNDER NEW OWNERSHIP
Tracy and Chris Forseth have officially become the new owners of the Crookston Paint, Glass, & Flooring Store on the corner of South Main Street and West Robert Street. The couple officially purchased on Tuesday, January 3, after working with the previous owners since August to ensure the proper finances were completed and the succession process was done properly. While the store has been owned for fifty years by members of the Oien family, the family has now given the business away to the Forseths, whom they have known for quite some time. “About 14 or 15 years ago, Kay (Oien) had actually reached out to me asking if I was interested in coming to work for them as I had won over my degree. I have a background in retail merchandising and management, with a concentration in interior decorating, and minors in art and business administration,” new owner Tracy Forseth explained. “Kay reached out to me, and at that time, I really liked my job since it had great benefits, and I wasn’t looking forward to changing careers at that time. However, it was always in the back of my head, and she posted an ad on Facebook, so I reached out to her and asked her what it all entailed. She said it wasn’t quite the right fit for you, and she asked me if I was ever interested in potentially buying if they were going to sell. Their family chose not to take over, and Kay has known me since I was an infant, so it was one of those things that just worked out the way it needed to.”
CROOKSTON CITY COUNCIL WILL MEET ON MONDAY TO SWEAR IN NEW COUCNIL MEMBERS AND CROOKSTON FIRE CHIEF
The Crookston City Council will meet on Monday at 7:00 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers. The meeting will begin with the council conducting the Oath of Office for newly elected City Council Members Henry Fischer, Tim Menard, and new Crookston Fire Department Chief Shane Heldstab. The Consent Agenda...
GRAND FORKS POLICE FIND DECEASED PERSON AT RED RIVER HIGH SCHOOL PARKING LOT
On January 8, 2023, at about 9:36 a.m. officers of the Grand Forks Police Dept. were dispatched to Red River High School in reference to a deceased person in the parking lot. Upon arrival, officers found an adult male deceased in the parking lot on the southeast side of the school. The Criminal Investigations Bureau of the Police Dept. was called out to investigate as well as the UAS team.
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-JANUARY 7, 2023
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center reported the following arrests. Andrey Anfilofieff, 34, of Bejou, for 3rd-Degree DUI. Michael Allen Alderete, 38, of Crookston, for Contempt of Court – Constructive – disobedience of lawful judgment, order, or process of court. Theodore William Dibblee,41, of Bejou, for 5th-Degree Drug Possession...
